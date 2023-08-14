« previous next »
Livbes

Re: Filling the void
August 14, 2023, 06:41:02 am
Im in Turkey on holiday and do you know the shirt Ive seen everywhere? ONE shirt,  massively more than any other?

Reds? Mancs? Even Arsenal? Nah. Inter FUCKING Miami. Done with this shit. Over 3 decades. Done.
has gone odd

Re: Filling the void
August 14, 2023, 07:55:06 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on August 13, 2023, 05:12:58 pm
I also generally find football more boring these days, I wonder if that is just a getting older thing  ;D  It just doesnt grip my attention, and I find games really seem to drag.

Yeah it's weird, yesterday for instance I made a coffee half way through the 2nd half, would never have done that before. VAR has sucked the soul out of the game for me, really broken it. A moment of euphoria followed by a long delay, really shite idea it was and still is. The inept referees that overlook the most basic calls is another. Pundits, less of a bother as I watch most games on mute. Billionaire corrupt owners swinging their wads around is the final straw for most I would have thought. Even Klopp's enthusiasm is looking drained, trying his best to hold the ship together and make excuses for his employers .. lists goes on.

Lower leagues are fun to watch if you have a team to follow, seems like real football again.

For other sports, golf used to be my jam but that's now been commercialized heavily. Only others I used to watch were touring cars, f1 and snooker.
GreatEx

Re: Filling the void
August 14, 2023, 08:19:39 am
I'm enjoying Aussie Rules (AFL) way more than PL/CL football these days. Fast, skillful, tough, and way less fucking around. Regional, and thus free from sportswashing and hypercapitalism. Season ends in 7 weeks so I guess I will watch a bit more football after that.
cissesbeard

Re: Filling the void
August 14, 2023, 08:34:22 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August 14, 2023, 12:11:29 am
Good to see the Sunday Times today with 4 pages of Rugby Union coverage for meaningless friendlies and one quarter of a page on the Challenge cup final with no pictures. It really is shocking how the Southern Press show their hand. No wonder RL fans have a big chip.

I've got more and more into RL over the last few years. Been to 7 live games this year, affordable, easy to get a ticket, good atmosphere, both home and away fans leave the stadium at the same time and no trouble.
I've lost interest in football but still enjoy watching liverpool. Just make sure i avoid commentators, analysis after the game, pundits in general, social media bantz, talksport etc
KillieRed

Re: Filling the void
August 14, 2023, 09:49:25 am
Quote from: GreatEx on August 14, 2023, 08:19:39 am
I'm enjoying Aussie Rules (AFL) way more than PL/CL football these days. Fast, skillful, tough, and way less fucking around. Regional, and thus free from sportswashing and hypercapitalism. Season ends in 7 weeks so I guess I will watch a bit more football after that.
Mon the Hawthorn! 😉
Vote For Pedro

Re: Filling the void
August 14, 2023, 10:19:10 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on August 14, 2023, 08:19:39 am
I'm enjoying Aussie Rules (AFL) way more than PL/CL football these days. Fast, skillful, tough, and way less fucking around. Regional, and thus free from sportswashing and hypercapitalism. Season ends in 7 weeks so I guess I will watch a bit more football after that.

Went to watch Collingwood a few times when I lived in Melbourne for a year. Great times and those Magpies definitely weren't funded by Saudi. Gutted I couldn't stay over there.

For me the NFL in winter and cricket in summer has slowly taken over from football as my preferred televised sport fix. That doesn't look like changing any time soon after this weekend.
SvenJohansen

Re: Filling the void
Yesterday at 08:01:13 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on August 14, 2023, 08:19:39 am
I'm enjoying Aussie Rules (AFL) way more than PL/CL football these days. Fast, skillful, tough, and way less fucking around. Regional, and thus free from sportswashing and hypercapitalism. Season ends in 7 weeks so I guess I will watch a bit more football after that.

Aussie Rules is appealing to me now. Used to watch it for a while years ago. What happens when the season ends? Like if I wanted to watch it are there lower leagues or tournaments to see so I can to get my fix? I suppose I might be able to watch this season from the start in order to be ready for next?
mikeb58

Re: Walking away from Liverpool FC.... From Football itself....
Yesterday at 08:21:49 pm
My interest in Liverpool is hanging on by a thread, even laughing at Everton is almost non existent now as well, the rest of football I walked away from ages ago.

Love my Snooker now and Test Cricket (but I've always loved that) and look forward to the grass season in Tennis, pity that's only about 6 weeks.

Terry de Niro

Re: Walking away from Liverpool FC.... From Football itself....
Yesterday at 09:04:30 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 08:42:16 pm
This is a parody thread? I get times are hard (ish, big ish), It is happening in a way thats unusual to us. To fuck it all off after the years we got out of it and have put into it, is weird. if you no longer want to know, then fine, but i suspect you do.
The way it's going now with the Saudi League and the sportwashers taking over there will be nothing to follow anymore. And that's before all the obvious corruption from officials and the like that has really started to ramp up in the once-greatest sport going.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Walking away from Liverpool FC.... From Football itself....
Yesterday at 09:09:47 pm
I spend any of my hard earned on following the motorbike road racing circuit during the summer. I hope the Saudi's don't get their hands on the TT  :'(  Watching Liverpool has become a past time more than a passion recently. Football is akin to a pantomime now and about as relevant.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Walking away from Liverpool FC.... From Football itself....
Yesterday at 09:11:21 pm
I have watched every single Rugby League game in England & Australia this year (4 or 15 minute highlights) and its been marvellous. Investing in an alternative withour all the shit that goes with football has been well worth it.
I can recommend
Last saturdays final was the opposite of all that is wrong with football
Jotatheslotter

Re: Walking away from Liverpool FC.... From Football itself....
Yesterday at 10:50:01 pm
Ive been becoming more and more disillusioned with football for a long, long time.

A part of me genuinely thinks that this is the reset that football needs (Saudi Arabia) to put those who evidently only care about money over the love of the working mans game, trading morales and values for the regime we all know. One thing that football is compared to other sports is non-monopolised, its not like Golf with PGA and Liv for example, the game will live on professionally because of the sheer volume of clubs, supporters and teams.

I have spent the last ten years at grassroots level and the impact of money is there to be seen all over the place, there are teams not even near the conference that are having to now deal with players with agents and Ive gone from coaching kids with pure love for the game to adults now taking their kids to expensive one-to-ones before theyve turned five with Instagram profiles for their beloved children in hope of living their own dreams through the eyes of their children and earning the salaries that they cant. The whole game is truly fucked, yet, Ill go to some of these non league games where the money is evident but the quality is much higher than ten years ago and you can stand next to the pitch with a pint in your hand, no VAR and discussing shot decisions rather and forgetting about them rather than seeing multiple people look at the same thing twice or three times and still rule incorrectly in what can only be deemed as pre-mediated - its the closest thing remaining in my opinion to actual game that we all know.

The football and general sporting world is extremely bleak as it stands in front of us, but fortunately for us I believe that football is too much to fall victim to the same problem as other sports and if it does I truly believe that we will stand up as fans not to be a part of any such future regime, even if other clubs accept it and break away one would hope we stand our ground and maybe we see a game closer to what we expect in England, yes it might not be as rich, yes we might not have world class players but wed have something and take part in something that resembles a game we genuinely appreciate.
B0151?

Re: Walking away from Liverpool FC.... From Football itself....
Today at 12:32:35 am
For me nothing will ever come close to football. Such a beautiful game. From playing to watching even a Sunday league game to following a team. And as exhausting as the drama can be at times, I actually love having something that keeps me occupied almost all year round, the good and the bad, something you can just have a chat about to many people (at least in Liverpool, a football mad city). Definitely would leave a huge void so I understand that !  It's why I could never or even want to.

In terms of the way the game has gone...  The huge commercialism etc. There's pluses and minuses. Hooliganism has been reduced to a fraction of the levels that there once was, as has racism at matches.  Going to the match for the most part a safe experience, fairly family friendly experience. It's easier to follow your team than ever and watch the matches even if you can't get to the game. Easier also to feel like part of a community also even if you are many miles away.. But I would never argue against the minuses in this thread as I completely get it. Just my pov.
Online GreatEx

Re: Walking away from Liverpool FC.... From Football itself....
Today at 04:39:02 am
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 08:01:13 pm
Aussie Rules is appealing to me now. Used to watch it for a while years ago. What happens when the season ends? Like if I wanted to watch it are there lower leagues or tournaments to see so I can to get my fix? I suppose I might be able to watch this season from the start in order to be ready for next?

There's the women's league, I think that starts in January or thereabouts, but generally no, it's footy in winter cricket in summer for the most part. A little time away is good for the soul. :)
Solomon Grundy

Re: Walking away from Liverpool FC.... From Football itself....
Today at 04:49:19 am
Social media has damaged football just as much as money. Especially Twitter. It's not coming back from this.
