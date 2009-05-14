« previous next »
The history of the Holocaust

Re: The history of the Holocaust
May 14, 2009, 03:34:19 pm
Finn Solomon:
In that case they shouldn't have locked him up. It just makes him a martyr for his twisted cause. I like the idea of sueing every hate mongerer every time they try to spread lies. It should be fairly easy to disprove in court, and it will bankrupt the bastard in the process.

There are very few people on earth who could claim that their reputation was besmirched by this man.

Whereas I like the idea of letting him speak so we can all queue up to laugh at him and call him names.
Re: The history of the Holocaust
May 15, 2009, 09:30:11 pm
corkboy:
Whereas I like the idea of letting him speak so we can all queue up to laugh at him and call him names.

Sorry mate, imo, Woody Allen has the issue solved:


Woody Allen: "Has anybody read that Nazis are gonna march in New Jersey? Ya know? I read it in the newspaper. We should go down there, get some guys together, ya know, get some bricks and baseball bats, and really explain things to 'em."

Victor Truro: "There was this devastating satirical piece on that on the op-ed page of the Times  devastating."

Allen: "Whoa, whoa. A satirical piece in the Times is one thing, but bricks and baseball bats really gets right to the point of it."

Helen Hanft: "Oh, but really biting satire is always better than physical force."

Allen: "No, physical force is always better with Nazis."
Re: The history of the Holocaust
May 15, 2009, 10:59:35 pm
jambutty:
Sorry mate, imo, Woody Allen has the issue solved:

That's why all jew juries aren't a good idea.
Re: The history of the Holocaust
Yesterday at 03:42:46 pm
The Rest is History Podcast are joined today with author Jonathan Freedland to discuss the incredible story of Rudolf Vrba and Alfréd Wetzler, who escaped from Auschwitz in April 1944. It's absolutely fascinating.
https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/291-the-man-who-escaped-auschwitz/id1537788786?i=1000591854991
https://open.spotify.com/show/7Cvsbcjhtur7nplC148TWy
Re: The history of the Holocaust
Today at 08:19:47 am
John C:
The Rest is History Podcast are joined today with author Jonathan Freedland to discuss the incredible story of Rudolf Vrba and Alfréd Wetzler, who escaped from Auschwitz in April 1944. It's absolutely fascinating.
https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/291-the-man-who-escaped-auschwitz/id1537788786?i=1000591854991
https://open.spotify.com/show/7Cvsbcjhtur7nplC148TWy

I have read his book about it. Well worth the read
Re: The history of the Holocaust
Today at 10:38:24 am
Are they the two Polish guys,if they are I think Ray Mears did a show about them.
Re: The history of the Holocaust
Today at 10:39:27 am
Qston:
I have read his book about it. Well worth the read
Just bought it.

Sounds really tough  worth reading Primo Levi too
Re: The history of the Holocaust
Today at 11:59:52 am
TepidT2O:
Just bought it.

Sounds really tough  worth reading Primo Levi too
If This Is  a Man / The Truce by Primo Levi is definitely worth a read.
Re: The history of the Holocaust
Today at 02:17:55 pm
Had a read through a  few of the old pages.
Miss some of those old posters.

still struggle to believe with all the evidence they're people who still deny the Holocaust, shocking.
