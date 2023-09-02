« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Down

Author Topic: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]  (Read 557203 times)

Online Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,094
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4600 on: September 2, 2023, 12:11:09 pm »
Ended up going Rudys (one on the docks) last weekend. Forgot how brilliant the pizza was and also very reasonably priced.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4601 on: September 2, 2023, 12:23:55 pm »
Shoutout for Christakis once again. Their early evening 2 courses for a tenner is an absolute steal. Always leave a healthy tip as I think it too cheap for the quality. Those chicken kebabs, best Ive had anywhere on earth.  :P
Logged

Online John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,664
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4602 on: September 2, 2023, 03:25:55 pm »
Took my dad to Elif on Lark Lane yesterday afternoon, still great value those lunch time, and 3pm-6pm 2 course menus.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,513
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4603 on: September 3, 2023, 09:42:41 pm »
Yum Cha on Lark Lane today for an early lunch before the game. Did a long run this morning to build up an appetite so my eyes were somewhat bigger than my belly.

Overall, nice, albeit not spectacular and unsure as to how authentic it all was. Ive had much better dumplings in town and the ramen was tasty enough but lacked that depth to the broth that properly looked after broth always has. The satay chicken though was great with perfect rice.

Not too bad a price, nothing special ultimately but cant knock it too much. With the sun shining and a good vibe on Lark Lane, it was an enjoyable meal.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,030
  • JFT 97
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4604 on: September 3, 2023, 10:42:15 pm »
Visited our go to breakfast place around Anfield today which is The Scranary on Townsend Lane. Honestly can't beat it with 2 breakfasts, coffee, tea and toast for £12. Well cooked and piping hot. Sets you up for the day ahead at the game.
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,221
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4605 on: Yesterday at 10:31:56 pm »
Had a few great breakfasts at a place called The Warehouse in Hunts Cross.

In a weird location right next to a car hire place in the Taskers car park, but the food and service were fantastic.

Nice music and general good vibe in there too. All the staff seem to be Eastern European - not sure if they're the owners or not, but they are very polite, seem to be very happy in their work,  and are very good at what they do.

Highly recommended.
Logged

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4606 on: Today at 11:45:02 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 10:31:56 pm
Had a few great breakfasts at a place called The Warehouse in Hunts Cross.

In a weird location right next to a car hire place in the Taskers car park, but the food and service were fantastic.

Nice music and general good vibe in there too. All the staff seem to be Eastern European - not sure if they're the owners or not, but they are very polite, seem to be very happy in their work,  and are very good at what they do.

Highly recommended.

It really is great. Always busy, especially at weekends but they are always accommodating. Staff are great, brilliant with kids, breakfasts and brunches are excellent and we go every Sunday. I have not eaten the lunch or evening menu but the burgers and different types of kebabs and Med food look great too.

I think the owners are the family who own the car wash next to it and yes they are from the Balkans from what I have gathered. Highly recommended.
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,221
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4607 on: Today at 12:41:27 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 11:45:02 am
It really is great. Always busy, especially at weekends but they are always accommodating. Staff are great, brilliant with kids, breakfasts and brunches are excellent and we go every Sunday. I have not eaten the lunch or evening menu but the burgers and different types of kebabs and Med food look great too.

I think the owners are the family who own the car wash next to it and yes they are from the Balkans from what I have gathered. Highly recommended.

 :) Well we've buggered that right up - Was a hidden gem but the place will be chocker from now on.

Ignore everything I said previously, its shite.
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,030
  • JFT 97
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4608 on: Today at 06:24:28 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 12:41:27 pm
:) Well we've buggered that right up - Was a hidden gem but the place will be chocker from now on.

Ignore everything I said previously, its shite.
Think you meant to say Taskers cafe.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Up
« previous next »
 