Yum Cha on Lark Lane today for an early lunch before the game. Did a long run this morning to build up an appetite so my eyes were somewhat bigger than my belly.



Overall, nice, albeit not spectacular and unsure as to how authentic it all was. Ive had much better dumplings in town and the ramen was tasty enough but lacked that depth to the broth that properly looked after broth always has. The satay chicken though was great with perfect rice.



Not too bad a price, nothing special ultimately but cant knock it too much. With the sun shining and a good vibe on Lark Lane, it was an enjoyable meal.