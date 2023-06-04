« previous next »
Author Topic: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]  (Read 547326 times)

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4560 on: June 4, 2023, 07:06:45 am »
Quote from: John_P on May 29, 2023, 10:37:36 pm

Free State Kitchen - still for me the best burgers in the city, double French onion burger still great.


Absolutely. Been a couple of times in the last month, never lets you down and with the weather as good as it has been just sitting off in their beer garden drinking and eating is great. No where comes close.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4561 on: June 5, 2023, 11:54:24 am »
Trying to book a bit of a work thing, where there will be a mix of dietary requirements and about 15-20 of us on a Tuesday

Anyone got any recommendations for decent places that take group bookings in the city centre?
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4562 on: June 8, 2023, 09:40:02 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on May  8, 2023, 06:26:22 pm
Maggie mays on bold street
Quote from: redman1974 on May  8, 2023, 06:33:49 pm
Shiraz. Right near to were your staying
thanks both 👍
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4563 on: June 9, 2023, 12:41:49 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on June  5, 2023, 11:54:24 am
Trying to book a bit of a work thing, where there will be a mix of dietary requirements and about 15-20 of us on a Tuesday

Anyone got any recommendations for decent places that take group bookings in the city centre?

What about Alberts Schloss? Pretty big, newish, good food and live acts on most nights. https://www.albertsschloss.co.uk/liverpool/ Bavarian/Alpine vibe.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4564 on: June 20, 2023, 08:04:25 am »
Holdi has really gone downhill service wise.

In there for father's day and fuck me, they cannot handle big occasions at all. Drinks and poppadoms took nearly 30 mins to arrive and they'd forgotten 2 of the drinks. No cutlery out. Had to ask for water about 3 times.

A few tables left as they were waiting longer than us for anything to arrive.

Staff running around clueless a lot of the time.

The food was still good quality but the last 2 occasions I've been it's been chaos. If they can't cope with the demand on big occasions they should stop takeaway orders for those evenings.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4565 on: June 20, 2023, 02:19:48 pm »
anyone been to antonio's bar and grill in knowsley village?

it has great ratings but the comments from the owners to the bad ones  ;D
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4566 on: June 21, 2023, 07:43:04 am »
Carlisi on Allerton Road is good.

We had a bruchetta with pork and burrata and a mixed seafood starter then seafood risotto and a great big slice of chocolate cake for afters.

Service was pretty good - still finding their feet a little.

Nice vibe in there, would definitely go back.

The starters are a bit overpriced (very small portion of calamari and Prawns but it was 12 quid).

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4567 on: June 22, 2023, 08:38:53 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on June 20, 2023, 02:19:48 pm
anyone been to antonio's bar and grill in knowsley village?

it has great ratings but the comments from the owners to the bad ones  ;D


Had a takeaway a couple of times which has been very nice.

Its the nearest restaurant to my house, and it smells bloody lovely whenever I walk past. Me and the Mrs. are planning to go later this week for a sit outside if the weather holds.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4568 on: June 23, 2023, 01:38:12 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on June 22, 2023, 08:38:53 pm

Had a takeaway a couple of times which has been very nice.

Its the nearest restaurant to my house, and it smells bloody lovely whenever I walk past. Me and the Mrs. are planning to go later this week for a sit outside if the weather holds.

cheers - let me know how you get on
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4569 on: June 23, 2023, 02:17:03 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on June 21, 2023, 07:43:04 am
Carlisi on Allerton Road is good.

We had a bruchetta with pork and burrata and a mixed seafood starter then seafood risotto and a great big slice of chocolate cake for afters.

Service was pretty good - still finding their feet a little.

Nice vibe in there, would definitely go back.

The starters are a bit overpriced (very small portion of calamari and Prawns but it was 12 quid).



Just grabbed my dinner in here after going to Dereks and they didnt have much left - one of the best buttys I've had - focaccia with pistacio pesto, mortadella ham, burrata cheese and a few other bits. Not cheap at £8 for your normal work day but loads better than a meal deal.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4570 on: June 23, 2023, 07:36:06 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on June 23, 2023, 01:38:12 pm
cheers - let me know how you get on

Will do mate. Needless to say, the weathers been poo but we live in hope!
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4571 on: June 24, 2023, 10:26:43 am »
Went to the Crafty swine last weekend. Used to be TriBeCa. Menu is a mix of Tribecas pizzas and Nejon Jamons menu (they are next door too).

We only has a mix of pizzas and some Jamon Croquetas. All very, very good and the service and overall vibe was great. Think I may go back this weekend.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4572 on: June 26, 2023, 10:42:05 am »
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 10:26:43 am
Went to the Crafty swine last weekend. Used to be TriBeCa. Menu is a mix of Tribecas pizzas and Nejon Jamons menu (they are next door too).

We only has a mix of pizzas and some Jamon Croquetas. All very, very good and the service and overall vibe was great. Think I may go back this weekend.

It's really nice there now, and they have some good beer taps too.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4573 on: June 30, 2023, 11:07:46 am »
Went to Free State Kitchen last week and sat outside in the sun. Nice live music playing, XL bowl of chicken wings and burger and chips and a beer.

Will always be my favourite place in Liverpool to eat. I can't recommend that place enough

Going to Almost Famous next weekend for their new Bottomless Brunch so looking forward to that.

Then I want to go for a curry before a comedy show at the Phil so any recommendations for a cheap Indian in that part of town (Uni or Indian delight) would be great
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4574 on: Today at 02:23:28 pm »
Off to Sanskruti for the first time next week. Wanted to go for ages.

I know a few are big fans on here - any recommendations? Not much I don't like with food!
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4575 on: Today at 02:24:48 pm »
First time in Meet for about 10yrs before seeing Ricky Gervais at the arena yesterday. Ill be back pretty soon. Fantastic Morcilla to start and then the most perfect, rare, 10oz Fillet. Jacket potato lush too.
