Free State Kitchen - still for me the best burgers in the city, double French onion burger still great.
Maggie mays on bold street
Shiraz. Right near to were your staying
Trying to book a bit of a work thing, where there will be a mix of dietary requirements and about 15-20 of us on a TuesdayAnyone got any recommendations for decent places that take group bookings in the city centre?
anyone been to antonio's bar and grill in knowsley village?it has great ratings but the comments from the owners to the bad ones
Had a takeaway a couple of times which has been very nice. Its the nearest restaurant to my house, and it smells bloody lovely whenever I walk past. Me and the Mrs. are planning to go later this week for a sit outside if the weather holds.
Carlisi on Allerton Road is good. We had a bruchetta with pork and burrata and a mixed seafood starter then seafood risotto and a great big slice of chocolate cake for afters. Service was pretty good - still finding their feet a little. Nice vibe in there, would definitely go back. The starters are a bit overpriced (very small portion of calamari and Prawns but it was 12 quid).
cheers - let me know how you get on
Went to the Crafty swine last weekend. Used to be TriBeCa. Menu is a mix of Tribecas pizzas and Nejon Jamons menu (they are next door too). We only has a mix of pizzas and some Jamon Croquetas. All very, very good and the service and overall vibe was great. Think I may go back this weekend.
