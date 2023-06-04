Holdi has really gone downhill service wise.



In there for father's day and fuck me, they cannot handle big occasions at all. Drinks and poppadoms took nearly 30 mins to arrive and they'd forgotten 2 of the drinks. No cutlery out. Had to ask for water about 3 times.



A few tables left as they were waiting longer than us for anything to arrive.



Staff running around clueless a lot of the time.



The food was still good quality but the last 2 occasions I've been it's been chaos. If they can't cope with the demand on big occasions they should stop takeaway orders for those evenings.