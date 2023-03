Went for my free Pizza at Rudy's last week so thanks for the tipDidn't know we got 2 pizzas free. We were fully expecting one to be free but pay for the other one with extras and drinks. So shocked when we got an £11 bill for just 2 cokes and the 3 dips.Lovely pizza. But the Albert Dock one isn't really suited to an evening date/meal vibe. Very cramped. The Castle street one and the one up by the bombed out church has a bit more space.It's more a late lunch after a walk around town kind of place