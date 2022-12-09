« previous next »
Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
December 9, 2022, 11:48:34 am
Maybe a stupid question but here goes.

Those places that charge by the per 100 gram for their steaks, whats the deal with what you get?

Do you just dont care and then wait for the bill? Or do they say beforehand how much you expect to pay for that cut? Or do you just get put off going because its way too much out of your price range even trying :P

Obviously would love to try places like Hawksmoor but also dont want to get landed with a £200 bill for what I can get at a pub's mixed grill :P
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
December 11, 2022, 10:28:50 am
Quote from: gregor on December  8, 2022, 09:38:34 am
It was excellent last time around as well - the pre theatre option is great. Going to the Shakespeare North again tomorrow and couldn't get in to Pinion, so going for a pizza instead at The Oven.

We went to the theatre on Friday night as well, booked pinion the day we booked our tickets! Great little spot and would highly recommend getting out to Prescot for a show, Shakespeare North is amazing!
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
December 12, 2022, 05:21:40 pm
Rudys opening on the Albert dock - book here for free pizza (limited availability)

https://www.rudyspizza.co.uk/pizzerias/pizza-for-everyone-albertdock?utm_source=AirShip&utm_medium=Email&utm_campaign=AlbertDockP4A

Missed it when they did this for the Bold Street one so glad I got onto this quickly
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
December 12, 2022, 08:47:43 pm
Any recommendations for a nice breakfast in the city centre?
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
December 12, 2022, 09:42:05 pm
Quote from: shaneynwa on December 12, 2022, 08:47:43 pm
Any recommendations for a nice breakfast in the city centre?

Moose
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
December 13, 2022, 11:17:00 am
Quote from: shaneynwa on December 12, 2022, 08:47:43 pm
Any recommendations for a nice breakfast in the city centre?
Second Moose for a great brunch place as so different.

Had a cheap breakfast but with cracking quality the other day in a very small place called Cook Street Coffee on no surprise Cook Street.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
December 13, 2022, 01:04:33 pm
Quote from: "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!" on December 12, 2022, 09:42:05 pm
Moose

Yep, cracking breakfasts/brunch. Was in the Hope Street one a couple of weeks ago, great quality and value.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
December 13, 2022, 03:38:28 pm
Think the Radisson Red opens this week so I guess the new restaurant does too. Called Stoke, a robata grill restaurant.

https://theguideliverpool.com/new-roberta-grill-stoke-gets-set-to-launch-at-the-new-radisson-red/
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
December 15, 2022, 10:51:13 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on December  9, 2022, 11:48:34 am
Maybe a stupid question but here goes.

Those places that charge by the per 100 gram for their steaks, whats the deal with what you get?

Do you just dont care and then wait for the bill? Or do they say beforehand how much you expect to pay for that cut? Or do you just get put off going because its way too much out of your price range even trying :P

Obviously would love to try places like Hawksmoor but also dont want to get landed with a £200 bill for what I can get at a pub's mixed grill :P

Looking at the Hawksmoor menu, it's only the bigger cuts like T-bone and Chateaubriand that they charge by the gram. The normal cuts like ribeye, fillet etc it's just one price.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
December 15, 2022, 11:07:14 am
Istanbul Woolton great meal as usual. Went earlier than normal so I have never had the day set menu. £15 for a starter, main and a drink.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
December 15, 2022, 08:53:51 pm
So my veggie partner has finally discovered that Sanskruti is a thing and is making me go next week. I know it's raved about on here.. so what dishes would be recommended for someone who normally bases every meal around as much meat as possible? Spare no detail!
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
December 15, 2022, 11:13:34 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December 15, 2022, 08:53:51 pm
So my veggie partner has finally discovered that Sanskruti is a thing and is making me go next week. I know it's raved about on here.. so what dishes would be recommended for someone who normally bases every meal around as much meat as possible? Spare no detail!

Paneer Lababdar. By far my favourite curry anywhere - and I'm a huge meat eater. So much of it is good though and I doubt you'll come out thinking you missed there being any meat.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
December 18, 2022, 10:36:59 am
Quote from: "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!" on December 15, 2022, 11:13:34 pm
Paneer Lababdar. By far my favourite curry anywhere - and I'm a huge meat eater. So much of it is good though and I doubt you'll come out thinking you missed there being any meat.
Agree on this. We usually get the Lababdar and the Mushroom Palak and share, which is also a favourite. Texturally the Dosas are lovely although not what you want if youre expecting your more standard English curry experience. Channa Masala is also lovely.

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
December 23, 2022, 05:44:19 pm
Might be interesting reading.  Rated out of 5. :D

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
December 23, 2022, 08:26:11 pm
Went to Hawksmoor for lunch today. It was excellent - had the fillet steak which was so tender. Planning to go back for Sunday lunch in the new year
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
December 28, 2022, 07:54:34 am
Tried the new version of crust in woolton villagenow called Il restirante. The food is still great but the interior is now a lot more plush with booths etc. Prices have gone up but I prefer the new set up. I think the takeaway section is still the same menu as the old crust.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
December 31, 2022, 12:29:59 am
Lu Ban Thursday night, me, Mrs LS and daughter after a couple of drinks in the Baltic Market

We had salt and pepper prawns, cauliflower Kung Po and Hot and Sour soup as starters, followed by a portion of Dim Sum and the Jackfruit pancakes. Mains were Lamb Hengli, Chicken Kung Po and the cod with rice and noodles.All very well cooked and presented, although the lamb was not seasoned anywhere near enough for me. Service was good and not over fussy.

Overall impression is good but not overwhelmingly brilliant but would definitely revisit to try more of the menu.

Cost was £175 including a beer and couple of cocktails.

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
January 3, 2023, 12:23:44 pm
Off to Rudys Albert Dock tonight for free pizza!
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
January 3, 2023, 04:19:39 pm
Went to wreckfish on new years Eve for their tasting menu.

Enjoyed every course, the highlight for me was the pigs cheek
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
January 3, 2023, 05:50:00 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January  3, 2023, 04:19:39 pm
Went to wreckfish on new years Eve for their tasting menu.

Enjoyed every course, the highlight for me was the pigs cheek

What did it say?
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
January 4, 2023, 02:30:02 pm
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on December 23, 2022, 08:26:11 pm
Went to Hawksmoor for lunch today. It was excellent - had the fillet steak which was so tender. Planning to go back for Sunday lunch in the new year

I also went for lunch, on Christmas Eve. It was very nice, and the building is lovely, but it's very expensive for what it is. We ordered: Fillet steak, ribeye steak, two portions of chips, two peppercorn sauces, buttered greens and garlic mushrooms. The buttered greens were the only disappointment taste wise, just a small bowl of soggy cabbage that tasted of nothing really. The garlic mushrooms were delicious but there were only two of them. Both steaks were perfectly cooked and the chips were very good.

We had two beers and two lemonades, which they knocked off the bill as a coffee we ordered at the end didn't turn up (very nice of them and we didn't for a minute think they'd do anything like that - we're not complainers we just wanted to make sure we weren't charged for the coffee so mentioned it). Bill for the food including tip came to £106.

I'd go back again but only for a special occasion - don't get me wrong it was lovely, but if I'm going for a steak in town then Cowshed will still be my #1 choice. I actually think the steak I had in Cowshed last time was nicer, and it's about 30% cheaper while still being a great setting to have a meal.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
January 4, 2023, 02:37:22 pm
2 places we went to over Christmas and new year

Punk pizza on bold street - standard up market pizza place. Has a subway style DIY pizza if you want. We just went with the off the menu pizzas with a side of chicken wings. Was nice

Cosmo - an all you can eat place in Liverpool one. Can be hard to miss as you walk past Byron's up towards Waterstones. But the selection is far greater than your standard Chinese. They have Chinese, Indian, pizza, carvery Sunday roast, teppanyaki, sushi, cheese boards, puddings
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
Yesterday at 09:14:15 pm
Me and the missus will be staying in Liverpool for a few nights in March and we're looking at trying a different cuisine, something we haven't tried before. Are there any Moroccan or Lebanese restaurants around Liverpool One and docks area? Doesn't have to be those two specifically, just something a bit different. I'm reading a lot here about that Indian place and the missus likes Indian. Any recommendations?
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
Yesterday at 10:31:23 pm
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 09:14:15 pm
Me and the missus will be staying in Liverpool for a few nights in March and we're looking at trying a different cuisine, something we haven't tried before. Are there any Moroccan or Lebanese restaurants around Liverpool One and docks area? Doesn't have to be those two specifically, just something a bit different. I'm reading a lot here about that Indian place and the missus likes Indian. Any recommendations?

Bold street Is the place to go for your restaurants , backich http://www.bakchich.co.uk/liverpool.php is a Lebanese one and Ive enjoyed the few times Ive been there
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
Today at 03:38:18 pm
Just been to fat hippo on bold street. Decent burgers but nothing more. It's no fsk put it that way
