Went to Hawksmoor for lunch today. It was excellent - had the fillet steak which was so tender. Planning to go back for Sunday lunch in the new year



I also went for lunch, on Christmas Eve. It was very nice, and the building is lovely, but it's very expensive for what it is. We ordered: Fillet steak, ribeye steak, two portions of chips, two peppercorn sauces, buttered greens and garlic mushrooms. The buttered greens were the only disappointment taste wise, just a small bowl of soggy cabbage that tasted of nothing really. The garlic mushrooms were delicious but there were only two of them. Both steaks were perfectly cooked and the chips were very good.We had two beers and two lemonades, which they knocked off the bill as a coffee we ordered at the end didn't turn up (very nice of them and we didn't for a minute think they'd do anything like that - we're not complainers we just wanted to make sure we weren't charged for the coffee so mentioned it). Bill for the food including tip came to £106.I'd go back again but only for a special occasion - don't get me wrong it was lovely, but if I'm going for a steak in town then Cowshed will still be my #1 choice. I actually think the steak I had in Cowshed last time was nicer, and it's about 30% cheaper while still being a great setting to have a meal.