Lovely evening at Spire tonight.



First visit since before lockdown, and the food is better than ever. Truly outstanding for a neighbourhood restaurant.



The king prawn and scallop starter is a thing of beauty, and the various mains (lamb, chicken, halibut) were all outstanding.



Great desserts too.



4 x 3 courses, 2 very nice bottles of wine, a pre dinner round of drinks and dessert wines and coffees all round afterwards for about £60 a head.



The staff are lovely as well.



Boss place.