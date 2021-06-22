Went again, food was great as expected. We had cocktails before and after in the bar too which is open even if you don't go for food. Proper nice little bar area with experienced bar staff doing good cocktails or wines. (Or a pint if you fancy). Putting it on my list of places to visit when we are just out for drinks now.
Anyone tried that new pub place The One OClock Gun on the Albert Dock? Looks like it's from the guys behind Maray.
We popped in the other night for a couple of drinks, it was nice if a touch pricey, though that must be said for a lot of places right in town or on the docks. They had a good selection of local stuff - mainly Love Lane from over on Bridgewater Street, but they had some Black Lodge stuff as well which was lovely, I had the $100 Volvo which was a quirky APA. They also did - the only place I've seen stock this - Red Willow's Vietnamese Stout, brewed in Macclesfield in Cheshire. Bitter, coffee and dark chocolatey flavours. It was £6 for a can which is admittedly steep, but seriously drinkable stuff for anyone who likes their hoppy ales or Porters.
Missus was boring with just bottled ciders (she is normally more adventurous) and we shared a charcuterie board as a snack, pretty nice with salami, pastrami, pickles etc on there. We only stayed about 45 minutes but it's a nice enough place to have a few drinks - didn't try any of the mains, it looked like mainly sandwiches, I'm not sure if they have a proper evening menu.
The place looks great though, lots of attention to detail in the decor and the staff were lovely so can't knock it.