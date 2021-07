Green Chillies on Prescot Road in Kensington.



Went for the first time last weekend and then returned last night. Since the closure of Masterchef and then Remora I’ve been looking for new favourite curry house in the city. This place is it.



A small (about 5 tables), cosy and family run restaurant doing South Indian cuisine and it’s absolutely superb. There is stuff on the menu that just don’t see in many places so a great restaurant to try new things.



Few of the things I’ve had in there…



Beef Cutlet (starter) – mince beef and potato patties deep fried in breadcrumbs. Crispy, small hint of spice, and really nice. They also do a fish version that is excellent.



Cochin Calamari (starter) – breaded squid cooked in onion and peppers. Unlike anything I’ve had in an Indian restaurant. The onion and peppers are cooked down giving the squid a rich gravy coating, and also a nice whack of chilli in there giving it some real heat.



Lamb Pepper Fry (main) – Slow cooked lamb in a rich thick gravy – this had a good heat to it, but all coming from fragrant pepper corns as oppose to chillies – delicious and also very generous amounts of meat. Mopped up with porotta bread that was out of this world.

Wine was reasonably priced at around £15 a bottle (I think…we got through a couple of bottles as well as some Cobras). Starters are about £4 and mains about £9. Also got free poppadums.



The family that run it are lovely and can’t do enough for you. I’ll be heading back and working my through the menu. They also do take-away.