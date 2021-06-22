« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 99 100 101 102 103 [104]   Go Down

Author Topic: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]  (Read 449704 times)

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,970
  • YNWA
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4120 on: June 22, 2021, 05:39:14 pm »
Six by Nico again on Thurs for the Circus menu. Anyone tried it?
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,699
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4121 on: June 22, 2021, 06:01:53 pm »
Not done the new Six by Nico so will be intrigued to hear what its like.

Went to Mamasan for lunch today and it was excellent.

Had the lunch menu, 2 courses for £15

Starters:

Confit Duck spring rolls with plum sauce
(The spring rolls were crispy and full of flavour and the sauce was stunning)

charred sweetcorn patties
(Probably my favourite dish of the day, sweetness from the corn going with sourness from the tamarind and all packaged up in crispy fun)

Mains:

Sticky pork belly
(Decent dish, really well flavoured pork and lovely crispy crackling but unfortunately they added pak choi on the side instead of roast salted pumpkin as advertised, wife didnt notice and when I did shed already started eating it)

Nasi goreng with pork belly
(Decent dish, good bit of spice running through it)

Service was really friendly and based on the quality of the food we had well defo be going back to try the a la carte
Logged
Believer

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,970
  • YNWA
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4122 on: June 25, 2021, 05:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on June 22, 2021, 06:01:53 pm
Not done the new Six by Nico so will be intrigued to hear what its like.

We ended up having to cancel which was annoying.

However just got an email offering the new Shanghai one + the wine tasting for £80 for two (normally £58 each).

Can get the offer here - https://www.sixbynico.co.uk/summer-shanghai-experience/
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 957
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4123 on: June 26, 2021, 03:37:19 pm »
First visit to Pinion in Prescot last night.

Very impressed- excellent bistro style food, well cooked and presented, and nice waiting staff.

Smoked mackerel pate with pickled cucumber to start which was ace. Blade of beef with Parmesan chips and roasted beetroot ketchup which was exceptional, and a great creme brûlée to finish.

Nice beers and wines too.

Defo going back - far exceeded my expectations, and was a really nice night all round.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,701
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4124 on: June 26, 2021, 06:31:22 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on June 26, 2021, 03:37:19 pm
First visit to Pinion in Prescot last night.

Very impressed- excellent bistro style food, well cooked and presented, and nice waiting staff.

Smoked mackerel pate with pickled cucumber to start which was ace. Blade of beef with Parmesan chips and roasted beetroot ketchup which was exceptional, and a great creme brûlée to finish.

Nice beers and wines too.

Defo going back - far exceeded my expectations, and was a really nice night all round.

Sounds good mate....what were the prices like?...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Smellytrabs

  • Sme-llytrabs....what are they feeding you? It's not your fault! Has an anus that looks like a *
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,615
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4125 on: June 27, 2021, 04:16:46 pm »
Green Chillies on Prescot Road in Kensington.

Went for the first time last weekend and then returned last night. Since the closure of Masterchef and then Remora Ive been looking for new favourite curry house in the city. This place is it.

A small (about 5 tables), cosy and family run restaurant doing South Indian cuisine and its absolutely superb. There is stuff on the menu that just dont see in many places so a great restaurant to try new things.

Few of the things Ive had in there

Beef Cutlet (starter)  mince beef and potato patties deep fried in breadcrumbs. Crispy, small hint of spice, and really nice. They also do a fish version that is excellent.

Cochin Calamari (starter)  breaded squid cooked in onion and peppers. Unlike anything Ive had in an Indian restaurant. The onion and peppers are cooked down giving the squid a rich gravy coating, and also a nice whack of chilli in there giving it some real heat.

Lamb Pepper Fry (main)  Slow cooked lamb in a rich thick gravy  this had a good heat to it, but all coming from fragrant pepper corns as oppose to chillies  delicious and also very generous amounts of meat. Mopped up with porotta bread that was out of this world.
Wine was reasonably priced at around £15 a bottle (I thinkwe got through a couple of bottles as well as some Cobras). Starters are about £4 and mains about £9. Also got free poppadums.

The family that run it are lovely and cant do enough for you. Ill be heading back and working my through the menu. They also do take-away.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,701
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4126 on: June 27, 2021, 05:36:17 pm »
Boss / informative review mate ...will check that out next time I'm on Kenny 👍
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,699
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4127 on: Yesterday at 10:24:50 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June 25, 2021, 05:33:54 pm
We ended up having to cancel which was annoying.

However just got an email offering the new Shanghai one + the wine tasting for £80 for two (normally £58 each).

Can get the offer here - https://www.sixbynico.co.uk/summer-shanghai-experience/

Nice one mate will have a look
Logged
Believer

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,970
  • YNWA
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4128 on: Yesterday at 10:54:30 am »
One of the best Six by Nico menus weve had yet and all the wines were superb.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,335
  • Bam!
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4129 on: Yesterday at 11:15:20 am »
Quote from: Elzar on June 11, 2021, 10:49:56 am
Lerpwl bookings are open for anyone wanting to go  :wave

Went again, food was great as expected. We had cocktails before and after in the bar too which is open even if you don't go for food. Proper nice little bar area with experienced bar staff doing good cocktails or wines.  (Or a pint if you fancy). Putting it on my list of places to visit when we are just out for drinks now.

Anyone tried that new pub place The One OClock Gun on the Albert Dock? Looks like it's from the guys behind Maray.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,830
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4130 on: Today at 11:23:02 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:54:30 am
One of the best Six by Nico menus weve had yet and all the wines were superb.

Been tonight and agree , said to my missus theres usually a course Im not too fussed on but enjoyed
them all . Had the king prawn toast appetiser each as an extra and it set the standard for the rest , came not as you would expect . All five wines were really nice and Great value for £80 plus one extra king prawn , water and the tip took it to over a £100
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 99 100 101 102 103 [104]   Go Up
« previous next »
 