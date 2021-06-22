Green Chillies on Prescot Road in Kensington.



Went for the first time last weekend and then returned last night. Since the closure of Masterchef and then Remora Ive been looking for new favourite curry house in the city. This place is it.



A small (about 5 tables), cosy and family run restaurant doing South Indian cuisine and its absolutely superb. There is stuff on the menu that just dont see in many places so a great restaurant to try new things.



Few of the things Ive had in there



Beef Cutlet (starter)  mince beef and potato patties deep fried in breadcrumbs. Crispy, small hint of spice, and really nice. They also do a fish version that is excellent.



Cochin Calamari (starter)  breaded squid cooked in onion and peppers. Unlike anything Ive had in an Indian restaurant. The onion and peppers are cooked down giving the squid a rich gravy coating, and also a nice whack of chilli in there giving it some real heat.



Lamb Pepper Fry (main)  Slow cooked lamb in a rich thick gravy  this had a good heat to it, but all coming from fragrant pepper corns as oppose to chillies  delicious and also very generous amounts of meat. Mopped up with porotta bread that was out of this world.

Wine was reasonably priced at around £15 a bottle (I think we got through a couple of bottles as well as some Cobras). Starters are about £4 and mains about £9. Also got free poppadums.



The family that run it are lovely and cant do enough for you. Ill be heading back and working my through the menu. They also do take-away.

