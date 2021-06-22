Not done the new Six by Nico so will be intrigued to hear what its like.
Went to Mamasan for lunch today and it was excellent.
Had the lunch menu, 2 courses for £15
Starters:
Confit Duck spring rolls with plum sauce
(The spring rolls were crispy and full of flavour and the sauce was stunning)
charred sweetcorn patties
(Probably my favourite dish of the day, sweetness from the corn going with sourness from the tamarind and all packaged up in crispy fun)
Mains:
Sticky pork belly
(Decent dish, really well flavoured pork and lovely crispy crackling but unfortunately they added pak choi on the side instead of roast salted pumpkin as advertised, wife didnt notice and when I did shed already started eating it)
Nasi goreng with pork belly
(Decent dish, good bit of spice running through it)
Service was really friendly and based on the quality of the food we had well defo be going back to try the a la carte