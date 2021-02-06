« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 97 98 99 100 101 [102]   Go Down

Author Topic: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]  (Read 444430 times)

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,672
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4040 on: February 6, 2021, 07:11:33 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on February  6, 2021, 05:30:49 pm
Just hope the result justifies your cooking. :D

Haha yep me too! Just finished the overnight marinade for it...smells amazing
Logged
Believer

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,490
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4041 on: February 13, 2021, 10:19:40 am »
Quote from: Only Me on February  4, 2021, 08:25:03 pm
Just taken delivery of me Mowgli cookbook.

If the mountain wont come to Mohammed.....

Thats a staple in our kitchen, the butter chicken curry is a particular favourite of ours.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,402
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4042 on: February 13, 2021, 11:57:50 am »
Ordered the Almost Famous home cook kits for tonight.

Will report back
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,206
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4043 on: February 13, 2021, 09:21:26 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on February 13, 2021, 10:19:40 am
Thats a staple in our kitchen, the butter chicken curry is a particular favourite of ours.

So I take it you have your sense of smell back then? :D
Logged

Offline howman

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4044 on: March 11, 2021, 06:29:39 pm »
Evening.

We're up in Liverpool mid April, redecorating our flat, as we've not been able to visit since the Athletic game last year.

We are looking for a couple of ideas for takeaway food.

We are based on the waterfront and would ideally prefer restaurant take outs or deliveries rather than a chippy or kebab house. Happy to drive or walk to collect so no need for delivery.

That said, what's open and what's good?

Any help would be most welcome

« Last Edit: March 12, 2021, 03:20:19 pm by howman »
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,497
  • YNWA
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4045 on: March 11, 2021, 06:32:45 pm »
Everywhere is open! One thing COVID has done is see more and more restaurants start delivering.

They all use Deliveroo, or UberEats, or both.

Sanskruti is prob the best curry this side of town, personally I think in Liverpool. Its vegan but dont let that put you off at all.
Logged

Offline howman

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4046 on: March 12, 2021, 03:21:03 pm »
Thanks Craig, I love Sanskruti, you don't miss the meat  :)
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,975
  • Bam!
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4047 on: March 12, 2021, 05:02:30 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 11, 2021, 06:32:45 pm
Everywhere is open! One thing COVID has done is see more and more restaurants start delivering.

They all use Deliveroo, or UberEats, or both.

Sanskruti is prob the best curry this side of town, personally I think in Liverpool. Its vegan but dont let that put you off at all.

Always said if I had to give up meat I'd live off curry. Helps I learnt how to make loads of authentic stunning curries from my grandma!

Really looking forward to getting back to some of my old favourites (Lunya and Etsu reserve me a spot!), but going to try some new places this year once all is safe.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,788
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4048 on: March 16, 2021, 01:36:21 pm »
Etsu my first port of call when we can.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 950
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4049 on: March 20, 2021, 07:57:24 pm »
Mrs OM kindly bought me an At home meal box from Moor Hall as part of  my birthday prezzy.

We had it last night. Five courses of absolute deliciousness with minimal reheating/cooking required.

Chicken liver pate with bacon brioche roll
Celeriac soup with chorizo and parsley oil
A gorgeous light beetroot dish with malt crackers
Herdwick lamb with turnips and broccoli
Rice pudding with creme anglaise, chocolate ganache and hazelnut crumble

It was phenomenal.

The ingredients were fantastic, the instructions were clear and very easy to follow, and theyve obviously put a lot of thought into how to make it as easy as possible for the home cook.

Boss.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,788
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4050 on: March 22, 2021, 12:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on March 20, 2021, 07:57:24 pm
Mrs OM kindly bought me an At home meal box from Moor Hall as part of  my birthday prezzy.

We had it last night. Five courses of absolute deliciousness with minimal reheating/cooking required.

Chicken liver pate with bacon brioche roll
Celeriac soup with chorizo and parsley oil
A gorgeous light beetroot dish with malt crackers
Herdwick lamb with turnips and broccoli
Rice pudding with creme anglaise, chocolate ganache and hazelnut crumble

It was phenomenal.

The ingredients were fantastic, the instructions were clear and very easy to follow, and theyve obviously put a lot of thought into how to make it as easy as possible for the home cook.

Boss.
Sounds amazing - was a present so you may not know, but have you any idea how much this ran you?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 950
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4051 on: March 24, 2021, 07:27:52 pm »
Apologies mate only just seen your post.

Mrs wouldnt tell me, but apparently its on the website. Ive stayed away from there, so at the mo I only suspect Ive had the worlds dearest takeaway....😁
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,788
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4052 on: March 25, 2021, 03:35:07 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on March 24, 2021, 07:27:52 pm
Apologies mate only just seen your post.

Mrs wouldnt tell me, but apparently its on the website. Ive stayed away from there, so at the mo I only suspect Ive had the worlds dearest takeaway....😁
I did a cursory check after I saw your post - I'm going to sort one for my anniversary and I won't put the price here so as to ruin the mystery, but you're not far off wrong  ;D

It's a special occasion though and given we both love going out for meals and have had scant chance to do that this past year, it'll be worth it.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,497
  • YNWA
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4053 on: March 25, 2021, 03:37:43 pm »
Only doing breakfast boxes from today that I can see.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,788
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4054 on: March 25, 2021, 05:17:55 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 25, 2021, 03:37:43 pm
Only doing breakfast boxes from today that I can see.
I emailed them and they have said they'll do the dinner for two box, might be worth doing that Craig?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 950
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4055 on: March 26, 2021, 12:55:01 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 25, 2021, 03:35:07 pm
I did a cursory check after I saw your post - I'm going to sort one for my anniversary and I won't put the price here so as to ruin the mystery, but you're not far off wrong  ;D

It's a special occasion though and given we both love going out for meals and have had scant chance to do that this past year, it'll be worth it.

Exactly the view we took. We normally go out to eat at least a couple of times a week, so we're down a good 100 meals out so far due to lockdown.

I really enjoyed cooking the Moor Hall stuff, and I'm sure you'll love it mate.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,497
  • YNWA
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4056 on: March 27, 2021, 06:59:42 pm »
A new South East Asian restaurant is opening called Mamasan, they have one other in Glasgow which seems highly regarded. It's located where Wahaca used to be, and is over the 3 floors that was.

Got booked in on the opening night, 21st May.
Logged

Offline 'Mondzz'

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,831
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4057 on: April 2, 2021, 04:17:16 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 27, 2021, 06:59:42 pm
A new South East Asian restaurant is opening called Mamasan, they have one other in Glasgow which seems highly regarded. It's located where Wahaca used to be, and is over the 3 floors that was.

Got booked in on the opening night, 21st May.

Just booked in for the 22nd, cheers for the heads up. The menu sounds lovely!
Logged
Quote from: Finn Solomon on June 21, 2011, 01:55:13 pm
THOSE AREN'T FINGERS. THOSE ARE SCARF TASSELLS.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,402
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4058 on: April 3, 2021, 02:32:21 pm »
No specific allegations against the Liverpool site but doesn't look good on how Six by Nico run their enterprise

https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/news/people/union-row-with-six-by-nico-deepens-as-edinburgh-workers-become-latest-to-allege-mistreatment-3187898?amp
Logged

Offline Damo58

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,986
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4059 on: April 5, 2021, 04:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 27, 2021, 06:59:42 pm
A new South East Asian restaurant is opening called Mamasan, they have one other in Glasgow which seems highly regarded. It's located where Wahaca used to be, and is over the 3 floors that was.

Got booked in on the opening night, 21st May.

Thanks for heads up. Booked a table for June.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,497
  • YNWA
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4060 on: April 14, 2021, 11:46:39 am »
New menu up for Six by Nico - The Circus.

Booking being taken for 18th May onwards to end of June. Weve got in towards the end.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,447
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4061 on: April 15, 2021, 01:08:07 pm »
Went to 'Dereks' that's just opened a few weeks ago on Allerton Road. Small sandwich place. Sandwiches are excellent but limited menu (5 currently) and I thought the price was steep at 8 pounds a sandwich- they may well struggle when restaurants re-open fully with those prices.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,490
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4062 on: April 15, 2021, 01:08:43 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on April 15, 2021, 01:08:07 pm
Went to 'Dereks' that's just opened a few weeks ago on Allerton Road. Small sandwich place. Sandwiches are excellent but limited menu (5 currently) and I thought the price was steep at 8 pounds a sandwich- they may well struggle when restaurants re-open fully with those prices.

8 frigging quid for a sandwich?! What do they put in them?
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,447
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4063 on: April 15, 2021, 01:13:59 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on April 15, 2021, 01:08:43 pm
8 frigging quid for a sandwich?! What do they put in them?

I had a pastrami cheese and pickles one - it was delicious but I would expect a larger amount for that - or they could throw in some crisps and a drink.

I'm giving them the benefit of the doubt as they're a new small business looking to make it in a pandemic. They may change their prices eventually.

The ques for it have been big though so seems the price isn't putting people off!
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,497
  • YNWA
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4064 on: April 15, 2021, 01:21:30 pm »
£8? Christ.

I love a good sandwich but for that I'd be hoping for something huge and filled to the brim with top quality items.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4065 on: April 15, 2021, 01:56:07 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on April 15, 2021, 01:08:07 pm
Went to 'Dereks' that's just opened a few weeks ago on Allerton Road. Small sandwich place. Sandwiches are excellent but limited menu (5 currently) and I thought the price was steep at 8 pounds a sandwich- they may well struggle when restaurants re-open fully with those prices.

No way would I be paying £8 for a sandwich on Allerton Road when you can get yourself down to the Allerton Road Butchers and have a £5 baguette of pure deliciousness.
Logged

Online TheRedBaron

  • Mock Conkey
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,203
  • Dont Fuck With Guillem Balague!
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4066 on: April 15, 2021, 11:23:18 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on April 15, 2021, 01:56:07 pm
No way would I be paying £8 for a sandwich on Allerton Road when you can get yourself down to the Allerton Road Butchers and have a £5 baguette of pure deliciousness.

They haven't done them for over a year now, hopefully they'll be back soon.
Logged
'Jimmy, I get home, I shut the curtains and I sleep'.

- Mascherano after running out of petrol, forgetting his money then being hit in his car on his way home

Offline coct3au

  • Arsefinger
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 854
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4067 on: April 23, 2021, 03:31:45 pm »
What the hell are Chris's playing at? Jesus. :no
Logged

Online TheRedBaron

  • Mock Conkey
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,203
  • Dont Fuck With Guillem Balague!
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4068 on: April 24, 2021, 09:20:55 am »
Quote from: coct3au on April 23, 2021, 03:31:45 pm
What the hell are Chris's playing at? Jesus. :no

What's happened?
Logged
'Jimmy, I get home, I shut the curtains and I sleep'.

- Mascherano after running out of petrol, forgetting his money then being hit in his car on his way home

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,109
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4069 on: April 24, 2021, 12:04:13 pm »
Quote from: TheRedBaron on April 24, 2021, 09:20:55 am
What's happened?

Two fish got battered.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline coct3au

  • Arsefinger
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 854
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4070 on: April 24, 2021, 08:17:45 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on April 24, 2021, 12:04:13 pm
Two fish got battered.

:D

It's been closed for renovations for, what, almost a year now or something? :(
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,206
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4071 on: April 24, 2021, 10:02:12 pm »
Quote from: coct3au on April 24, 2021, 08:17:45 pm
:D

It's been closed for renovations for, what, almost a year now or something? :(

Who's Chris??? :D
Logged

Offline JonnyCigarettes®

  • Airfix salesman (rumoured to be training a secret wankfest monkey arsegravy army)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,089
  • Pretty fly for a white guy
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4072 on: April 30, 2021, 08:52:55 pm »
The Refinery on Hope Street is very good.  Great food, cocktails, Camden Hells on draught and brilliant staff.

They had about 100 people seated outside last Saturday, with canopies, heaters and blankets.  The inside is probably even better.

Logged
Johnny Sack: 200 grand for insulting my wife. What's next, Carmine, he gets to fuck her for a million?

Carmine: He wants to fuck her?

Johnny Sack: I'm making a point.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,402
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4073 on: April 30, 2021, 09:40:54 pm »
Love the refinery. The vibe up Hope Street is alot better than the centre of town.

Refinery, The Phil, Fly In the loaf. Then a bit further up the pen factory.

Was booked in to Free State Kitchen on Bank holiday Monday but they have been forced to close due to the expected rain.
Logged

Offline Jonathan Hall ☆☆☆☆☆☆

  • The name's Hall... Jonathan Hall. aka DangerPaddy. Olores de cebollas. Carly Cole Stalker. Likes to drink at Bar Fanny.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,034
  • Tapas y Cerveza y vino tinto!
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4074 on: Today at 12:21:49 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on January  2, 2021, 09:55:33 am
Nah, its the best by a mile and has been for a very long time...their Sheftalia/Afelia combo with feta salad / hot slipper bread / rice n roasties / large bowl of tahini - is possibly my favourite meal of all time....and the flavours, standards, service and atmos have never changed in all the years i've been visiting it.....marvellous restaurant



fkn starvin now!

Zorba's when I've been for quality i shockingly bad. Worst in city centre by a mile.
Logged
Right which bastards eaten me Tapas?

http://hfdinfo.com/digital/

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,497
  • YNWA
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4075 on: Today at 12:49:10 am »
Mamasan last night. It had opened on the Weds for a soft launch and the Fri was the first proper night. You wouldnt have thought so though as the service was up there with some of the best places Ive been to in the city.

The cocktail menu is fantastic. We got there about 45 mins before our table and had a couple each (I say that, I had a couple of beers and the gf had a few cocktails). They looked great and she raved about them.

We got a half dozen oysters to begin with (I mean mostly as not many places do them) and they were genuinely amazing. The citrus salsa with them was great.

Then for starters I had the lobster and king prawn toast the my gf had the pulled pork and pate. Id honestly say mine was a bit of a disappointment. It was covered in wayyyy too many black sesame seeds which totally overpowered the dish and you really couldnt taste the lobster or king prawn which was what you were paying for really. The pork starter though was amazing.

For mains I got a massaman curry with beef short rib, and my gf got a monkfish and king prawn curry. I can honestly say it was easily the best massaman Ive ever had. As did my gf and she has had a hell of a lot more of them than me. The beef was just melt in your mouth amazing. Her main was nice but maybe a tad short of monkfish portion size for the cost of it (£22). So tasty though. We got sides of mushroom and bone marrow rice (lovely) and Thai loaded fries (fucking amazing).

Drinks wise we got a bottle of wine, and a few more beers / gins between us and all was great.

Its really not cheap. In fact its prob the most expensive meal weve had together at just shy of £180 for the two of us. It was very good though. Id massively recommend the massaman (have it with the fries) but prob stay away from the lobster prawn toast.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:50:55 am by Craig 🤔 »
Logged

Online TheRedBaron

  • Mock Conkey
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,203
  • Dont Fuck With Guillem Balague!
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4076 on: Today at 11:27:34 pm »
Went for a meal in Berrington's last night and it was easily one of the best meals I've ever had in Liverpool.
Logged
'Jimmy, I get home, I shut the curtains and I sleep'.

- Mascherano after running out of petrol, forgetting his money then being hit in his car on his way home
Pages: 1 ... 97 98 99 100 101 [102]   Go Up
« previous next »
 