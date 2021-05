Mamasan last night. It had opened on the Weds for a soft launch and the Fri was the first proper night. You wouldn’t have thought so though as the service was up there with some of the best places I’ve been to in the city.



The cocktail menu is fantastic. We got there about 45 mins before our table and had a couple each (I say that, I had a couple of beers and the gf had a few cocktails). They looked great and she raved about them.



We got a half dozen oysters to begin with (I mean mostly as not many places do them) and they were genuinely amazing. The citrus salsa with them was great.



Then for starters I had the lobster and king prawn toast the my gf had the pulled pork and pate. I’d honestly say mine was a bit of a disappointment. It was covered in wayyyy too many black sesame seeds which totally overpowered the dish and you really couldn’t taste the lobster or king prawn which was what you were paying for really. The pork starter though was amazing.



For mains I got a massaman curry with beef short rib, and my gf got a monkfish and king prawn curry. I can honestly say it was easily the best massaman I’ve ever had. As did my gf and she has had a hell of a lot more of them than me. The beef was just melt in your mouth amazing. Her main was nice but maybe a tad short of monkfish portion size for the cost of it (£22). So tasty though. We got sides of mushroom and bone marrow rice (lovely) and Thai loaded fries (fucking amazing).



Drinks wise we got a bottle of wine, and a few more beers / gins between us and all was great.



It’s really not cheap. In fact it’s prob the most expensive meal we’ve had together at just shy of £180 for the two of us. It was very good though. I’d massively recommend the massaman (have it with the fries) but prob stay away from the lobster prawn toast.