Mamasan last night. It had opened on the Weds for a soft launch and the Fri was the first proper night. You wouldnt have thought so though as the service was up there with some of the best places Ive been to in the city.



The cocktail menu is fantastic. We got there about 45 mins before our table and had a couple each (I say that, I had a couple of beers and the gf had a few cocktails). They looked great and she raved about them.



We got a half dozen oysters to begin with (I mean mostly as not many places do them) and they were genuinely amazing. The citrus salsa with them was great.



Then for starters I had the lobster and king prawn toast the my gf had the pulled pork and pate. Id honestly say mine was a bit of a disappointment. It was covered in wayyyy too many black sesame seeds which totally overpowered the dish and you really couldnt taste the lobster or king prawn which was what you were paying for really. The pork starter though was amazing.



For mains I got a massaman curry with beef short rib, and my gf got a monkfish and king prawn curry. I can honestly say it was easily the best massaman Ive ever had. As did my gf and she has had a hell of a lot more of them than me. The beef was just melt in your mouth amazing. Her main was nice but maybe a tad short of monkfish portion size for the cost of it (£22). So tasty though. We got sides of mushroom and bone marrow rice (lovely) and Thai loaded fries (fucking amazing).



Drinks wise we got a bottle of wine, and a few more beers / gins between us and all was great.



Its really not cheap. In fact its prob the most expensive meal weve had together at just shy of £180 for the two of us. It was very good though. Id massively recommend the massaman (have it with the fries) but prob stay away from the lobster prawn toast.