Just hope the result justifies your cooking.
Just taken delivery of me Mowgli cookbook.If the mountain wont come to Mohammed.....
Thats a staple in our kitchen, the butter chicken curry is a particular favourite of ours.
Everywhere is open! One thing COVID has done is see more and more restaurants start delivering. They all use Deliveroo, or UberEats, or both. Sanskruti is prob the best curry this side of town, personally I think in Liverpool. Its vegan but dont let that put you off at all.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Mrs OM kindly bought me an At home meal box from Moor Hall as part of my birthday prezzy.We had it last night. Five courses of absolute deliciousness with minimal reheating/cooking required.Chicken liver pate with bacon brioche rollCeleriac soup with chorizo and parsley oilA gorgeous light beetroot dish with malt crackers Herdwick lamb with turnips and broccoliRice pudding with creme anglaise, chocolate ganache and hazelnut crumbleIt was phenomenal.The ingredients were fantastic, the instructions were clear and very easy to follow, and theyve obviously put a lot of thought into how to make it as easy as possible for the home cook.Boss.
Apologies mate only just seen your post.Mrs wouldnt tell me, but apparently its on the website. Ive stayed away from there, so at the mo I only suspect Ive had the worlds dearest takeaway....😁
Only doing breakfast boxes from today that I can see.
I did a cursory check after I saw your post - I'm going to sort one for my anniversary and I won't put the price here so as to ruin the mystery, but you're not far off wrong It's a special occasion though and given we both love going out for meals and have had scant chance to do that this past year, it'll be worth it.
A new South East Asian restaurant is opening called Mamasan, they have one other in Glasgow which seems highly regarded. It's located where Wahaca used to be, and is over the 3 floors that was.Got booked in on the opening night, 21st May.
THOSE AREN'T FINGERS. THOSE ARE SCARF TASSELLS.
Went to 'Dereks' that's just opened a few weeks ago on Allerton Road. Small sandwich place. Sandwiches are excellent but limited menu (5 currently) and I thought the price was steep at 8 pounds a sandwich- they may well struggle when restaurants re-open fully with those prices.
8 frigging quid for a sandwich?! What do they put in them?
No way would I be paying £8 for a sandwich on Allerton Road when you can get yourself down to the Allerton Road Butchers and have a £5 baguette of pure deliciousness.
What the hell are Chris's playing at? Jesus.
What's happened?
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Two fish got battered.
It's been closed for renovations for, what, almost a year now or something?
Nah, its the best by a mile and has been for a very long time...their Sheftalia/Afelia combo with feta salad / hot slipper bread / rice n roasties / large bowl of tahini - is possibly my favourite meal of all time....and the flavours, standards, service and atmos have never changed in all the years i've been visiting it.....marvellous restaurantfkn starvin now!
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.51]