It's tough isn't it. 72 hours is certainly massively prohibitive, and having friends who run pubs and own a restaurant, I know how much it can impact them when people decide to be dicks and just can't be arsed to show up.



I've no issue paying a deposit and I even think reasonable no show fees are justified, but three days is a lot of notice to give a heavily attended restaurant that you can't make the booking for whatever reason and that charge is ridiculous, because somewhere like that, given three days notice will almost definitely fill your table. It comes across as greedy rather than mitigative.



We always show for our bookings and even call if we're going to be slightly late for whatever reason, but we've had to, like all people, cancel tables in the past for whatever reason, so something like this is off putting. We've already got the reservation and I am looking forward to trying it out, but this definitely is ethically a touch shaky.



The 'No Show' thing seems to be a lot less frowned upon socially in the generation younger than mine. I'm (very) late 20s and wouldn't dream of just not turning up at a booking, but some people at work who are in that 21-24 age bracket seem to think nothing of changing their mind on the restaurant they want to eat at last minute and no-showing to attend somewhere else, or decide they're having more fun just drinking and bin off food entirely. Some discussions with people in that age group at work were eye opening, basically none of them thought there was an issue with it, whereas everyone of my age and older thought it not on.