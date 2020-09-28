« previous next »
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
September 28, 2020, 06:45:44 PM
Quote from: liverbloke on September 28, 2020, 05:16:00 PM
^ my girl has been to Roski and she loved it BUT she has this word of warning from their terms and conditions:

Backed the restaurants 100% regarding cancellation fees for no-shows , but thats taking the piss in my opinion . I've never not turned up for a booking , but wouldn't book under those T&C's .
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
September 28, 2020, 06:50:20 PM
They're in dodgy legal ground charging that much.

If they manage to get someone else on the table then their losses are zero, which makes the charge a penalty rather than a fee to cover losses, which is not legal.

They are also legally obliged to attempt to let someone else take the table too, so can't just decide to turn people away and leave the table empty.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
September 28, 2020, 07:18:13 PM
That doesn't sit well. Especially as it's 72 hours.

If someone tests positive for covid three days before do they think it's on asking for £50 a head?

The no show is fair enough in my book
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
September 28, 2020, 10:56:32 PM
He did generate bad press when he opened demanding full payment during booking. This looks like an extension of that

I know he's trying for that 1 star rating but it just makes it look like he doesn't trust those scousers to pay
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
September 29, 2020, 10:15:40 AM
It's tough isn't it. 72 hours is certainly massively prohibitive, and having friends who run pubs and own a restaurant, I know how much it can impact them when people decide to be dicks and just can't be arsed to show up.

I've no issue paying a deposit and I even think reasonable no show fees are justified, but three days is a lot of notice to give a heavily attended restaurant that you can't make the booking for whatever reason and that charge is ridiculous, because somewhere like that, given three days notice will almost definitely fill your table. It comes across as greedy rather than mitigative.

We always show for our bookings and even call if we're going to be slightly late for whatever reason, but we've had to, like all people, cancel tables in the past for whatever reason, so something like this is off putting. We've already got the reservation and I am looking forward to trying it out, but this definitely is ethically a touch shaky.

The 'No Show' thing seems to be a lot less frowned upon socially in the generation younger than mine. I'm (very) late 20s and wouldn't dream of just not turning up at a booking, but some people at work who are in that 21-24 age bracket seem to think nothing of changing their mind on the restaurant they want to eat at last minute and no-showing to attend somewhere else, or decide they're having more fun just drinking and bin off food entirely. Some discussions with people in that age group at work were eye opening, basically none of them thought there was an issue with it, whereas everyone of my age and older thought it not on.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
September 29, 2020, 10:23:45 AM
Maybe it's just me but after leaving a restaurant I'd much prefer feeling full after eating.
Top notch scran no doubt but the size portions always put me off..probably sound if your wallet is as heavy as your arse too.
Used to do work for the lads who owned Puschka previously..how they operate in such a small kitchen I'll never know.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
September 29, 2020, 11:11:57 AM
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 29, 2020, 10:15:40 AM
It's tough isn't it. 72 hours is certainly massively prohibitive, and having friends who run pubs and own a restaurant, I know how much it can impact them when people decide to be dicks and just can't be arsed to show up.

I've no issue paying a deposit and I even think reasonable no show fees are justified, but three days is a lot of notice to give a heavily attended restaurant that you can't make the booking for whatever reason and that charge is ridiculous, because somewhere like that, given three days notice will almost definitely fill your table. It comes across as greedy rather than mitigative.

We always show for our bookings and even call if we're going to be slightly late for whatever reason, but we've had to, like all people, cancel tables in the past for whatever reason, so something like this is off putting. We've already got the reservation and I am looking forward to trying it out, but this definitely is ethically a touch shaky.

The 'No Show' thing seems to be a lot less frowned upon socially in the generation younger than mine. I'm (very) late 20s and wouldn't dream of just not turning up at a booking, but some people at work who are in that 21-24 age bracket seem to think nothing of changing their mind on the restaurant they want to eat at last minute and no-showing to attend somewhere else, or decide they're having more fun just drinking and bin off food entirely. Some discussions with people in that age group at work were eye opening, basically none of them thought there was an issue with it, whereas everyone of my age and older thought it not on.
That's just shows extreme selfishness and disregard for others. It's as though everything revolves around them and the rest of the world just has to fall into line.
I've noticed some of that age group have a funny set of values. You're not allowed to complain about anything in say a shop/bar/restaurant in case it makes the person feel awkward or it's "unfair", but they don't bad an eyelid about no showing, which has potentially a far worse effect than giving a bit of feedback.

I get that plans and circumstances change, especially in the current climate, but no shows are pathetic. Not sure about that booking policy at Roski though. I understand that small high end restaurants plan bookings and their kitchen with precision, but that would still probably put me off.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
September 29, 2020, 06:12:26 PM
Been when it was Puschka and didnt think it was all that, wont be going to the new one simply because of the cheeky bastards taking the piss with the booking T&Cs posted above. These chefs/top end restaurants you would swear they are saving lives on a daily basis, they have a very high opinion of themselves that I do not share cos lets face it anyone can cook.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
September 29, 2020, 06:15:06 PM
Quote from: WhoHe on September 29, 2020, 06:12:26 PM
Been when it was Puschka and didnt think it was all that, wont be going to the new one simply because of the cheeky bastards taking the piss with the booking T&Cs posted above. These chefs/top end restaurants you would swear they are saving lives on a daily basis, they have a very high opinion of themselves that I do not share cos lets face it anyone can cook.

I agree with most of what you've said other than the last bit. I do think some people have a very unique skill which combines a good palette able to know the perfect mix of flavours, and then the practical skill to bring that together in a busy kitchen.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
September 30, 2020, 01:02:47 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 29, 2020, 06:15:06 PM
I agree with most of what you've said other than the last bit. I do think some people have a very unique skill which combines a good palette able to know the perfect mix of flavours, and then the practical skill to bring that together in a busy kitchen.
Would have to agree with Craig on this one. I love cooking, it's a hobby and food is a passion of mine and my partner's, but we have a limit to our capability and however many excellent homemade meals we churn out, it's never going to be as good as what a top chef puts out. And I can live with that, I'm not trained to do it and it's something we dip in and out of, but it's also why we love going out for food and finding authentic places that offer things we haven't ever had or heard of before, or paying a bit more as a treat to sample the food of a talented chef.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
September 30, 2020, 02:43:47 PM
Ginos extended eat out to help out until end of Oct.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
September 30, 2020, 05:24:19 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 30, 2020, 02:43:47 PM
Ginos extended eat out to help out until end of Oct.

Went there once for my birthday - it was horrible food

maybe it was a one off because I only went because friends and family raved about it - but I won't be going back

ugh

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
September 30, 2020, 05:27:06 PM
Quote from: liverbloke on September 30, 2020, 05:24:19 PM
Went there once for my birthday - it was horrible food

maybe it was a one off because I only went because friends and family raved about it - but I won't be going back

ugh

I've been twice and it wasn't too bad. I'd not pay their full prices but on a deal it's not too bad at all.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
September 30, 2020, 05:35:33 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 30, 2020, 05:27:06 PM
I've been twice and it wasn't too bad. I'd not pay their full prices but on a deal it's not too bad at all.

yeh it must've been one of those nights but with restaurants it tends to put you off going back again

and those photos of him everywhere didn't help

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
September 30, 2020, 05:57:48 PM
Quote from: liverbloke on September 30, 2020, 05:35:33 PM
yeh it must've been one of those nights but with restaurants it tends to put you off going back again

and those photos of him everywhere didn't help

At least he wasn't there - you'd have to make sure he hadn't gone off with your wallet or guitar. ;D
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
October 2, 2020, 04:57:00 PM
Got Six by Nico booked for the 24th which will be the new menu. No idea what its going to be though  ;D
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
October 3, 2020, 12:54:13 AM
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on September 28, 2020, 06:45:44 PM
Backed the restaurants 100% regarding cancellation fees for no-shows , but thats taking the piss in my opinion . I've never not turned up for a booking , but wouldn't book under those T&C's .

Well he can fuck right off with that shite. Ill never go back there again - short sighted out of touch prick. Loads of places are struggling at the moment but not pulling stunts like that. Imagine if you booked for 4 and then got a positive test and had to isolate. Covid plus a £300 bill for scran you never had. Dickhead.

Were booked in for main restaurant at Moor Hall in 3 weeks. No deposit, no cancellation fees and regular updates re dining room Covid provisions.

Thats how to run a restaurant.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
October 6, 2020, 11:35:51 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October  2, 2020, 04:57:00 PM
Got Six by Nico booked for the 24th which will be the new menu. No idea what its going to be though  ;D

Bombay. Jealous, might have to book again. Becoming a regular thing this.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
October 6, 2020, 02:48:51 PM
Quote from: Damo58 on October  6, 2020, 11:35:51 AM
Bombay. Jealous, might have to book again. Becoming a regular thing this.

Yeah really happy with that, menu looks great.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
October 6, 2020, 04:46:26 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October  6, 2020, 02:48:51 PM
Yeah really happy with that, menu looks great.

Got the email this morning , booked for the 28th have enjoyed every one up to now .
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
October 15, 2020, 08:45:21 PM
Dont bother trying Biffs - another vegan junk food type place.

We just got a couple of burgers, side of fries each and chicken wings between us, which came to a hefty £32 - which was after 25% off, and it was fucking awful. The pics make their food look amazing, but Christ it couldnt be more different.

Bun was toasted until it was as hard as a brick, onion rings were burnt, there was zero salad on it and I can only assume they are rationing sauce as there was the tiniest dollop on it. Same on the loaded fries for that matter which were basically a small handful of frozen fries with a minimal amount toppings.

For over £30 on a takeaway I expect to be full at the end - Im left wondering what else I can eat though. Tiny portions of shite food.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
October 16, 2020, 08:06:47 AM
Sounds like its Biffs who run it too 🧐
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
October 16, 2020, 08:36:13 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 15, 2020, 08:45:21 PM
Dont bother trying Biffs - another vegan junk food type place.

We just got a couple of burgers, side of fries each and chicken wings between us, which came to a hefty £32 - which was after 25% off, and it was fucking awful. The pics make their food look amazing, but Christ it couldnt be more different.

Bun was toasted until it was as hard as a brick, onion rings were burnt, there was zero salad on it and I can only assume they are rationing sauce as there was the tiniest dollop on it. Same on the loaded fries for that matter which were basically a small handful of frozen fries with a minimal amount toppings.

For over £30 on a takeaway I expect to be full at the end - Im left wondering what else I can eat though. Tiny portions of shite food.

you most probably know this anyway Craig but NEVER go by any 'official' photos of their food

I do a bit of photography and it is a bit of an art to photograph just right and includes doing things like adding wood varnish, heated tampons (no, I won't go into it) and cold food - and a hi-saturation of colours (added in post) and of course the obligatory shallow depth of field

I am not a fan of social media and all these morons taking photos of everything they eat and drink BUT at least you get a REAL idea of how the food looks and comes to your table - so make sure to check out real reviews beforehand




Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
October 16, 2020, 12:53:25 PM
Oh I def dont go by the official photos, but they are great for then complaining when stuff is fucked up as if they look completely and utterly nothing like it then its false advertising.

Emailed the company directly rather than bother with Deliveroo who dont do anything these days - they emailed back within 5 mins last night then got back to me this morning. They were disgusted by the pics, have immediately told Deliveroo to refund me (so £27 in credits as delivery isnt refunded) and will investigate why they were like that and get back to me with an answer.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
October 16, 2020, 07:32:27 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 16, 2020, 12:53:25 PM
Oh I def dont go by the official photos, but they are great for then complaining when stuff is fucked up as if they look completely and utterly nothing like it then its false advertising.

Emailed the company directly rather than bother with Deliveroo who dont do anything these days - they emailed back within 5 mins last night then got back to me this morning. They were disgusted by the pics, have immediately told Deliveroo to refund me (so £27 in credits as delivery isnt refunded) and will investigate why they were like that and get back to me with an answer.

And on top of this they've emailed again apologising and have given me a £20 voucher to try them again in the future (on top of the £27 deliveroo credit). Have thanked me for the picture and said it will help them target the additional training which is clearly needed in the new location.

Food wasn't up to much but can't fault the service. Will try them again in 3 or 4 weeks and see if it has improved at all.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
October 16, 2020, 08:09:45 PM
nice one lad - I guess it's all round to yours for our tea then  :wave

and good point about making the comparison of their photos and what you actually get when complaining
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
October 16, 2020, 08:31:38 PM
Quote from: liverbloke on October 16, 2020, 08:09:45 PM
nice one lad - I guess it's all round to yours for our tea then  :wave

and good point about making the comparison of their photos and what you actually get when complaining

I've become a bit of an expert at complaining about delivery food - often get it refunded or a free second meal.

This isn't making it up either, I'm happy paying £30-40 for a takeaway (2 of us) if the food is decent and as we order, but so many times it's just a complete let down and restaurants shouldn't offer it if they can't keep up with the demand and the quality slips.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
October 19, 2020, 06:18:06 PM
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
October 19, 2020, 06:50:34 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 19, 2020, 06:18:06 PM
Nolita Cantina has closed

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/whats-on/food-drink-news/bold-street-restaurant-completely-closes-19128758

Is that the one that had the 'Mexican' guitarist outside?

Unfortunately this'll be the first of many.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
October 19, 2020, 06:51:47 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 19, 2020, 06:50:34 PM
Is that the one that had the 'Mexican' guitarist outside?

Unfortunately this'll be the first of many.

No that's La Parilla.

I really liked Nolita Cantina. Shame.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
October 19, 2020, 08:56:17 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 19, 2020, 06:18:06 PM
Nolita Cantina has closed

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/whats-on/food-drink-news/bold-street-restaurant-completely-closes-19128758

Ah thats really sad. I used to work with one of the investors who originally set it up. Him and a mate bought it together for their daughters to run. They were really enthusiastic and hard working, and their food was good too.

Hate it when the good independents go.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
Today at 03:55:24 AM
Got Six by Nico at 5pm today.

Bit annoyed we cant make a night of it as planned but still, really looking forward to it.

Also they sent us an email on Thurs, if we bought a £60 voucher wed get the meal plus the cocktail and the sides included. So saved us about £20 there as wed have bought those.

Anyone going can buy that voucher here - https://six-by-nico.vouchercart.com/16677/bombay-kitchen-6-course-tasting-menu-aperitif-snacks-for-2
