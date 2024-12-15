« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2700 2701 2702 2703 2704 [2705]   Go Down

Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 12689634 times)

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108160 on: December 15, 2024, 05:45:51 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on December 14, 2024, 01:49:22 pm
Whats your or anyone elses opinion on Bradshaw?
I've not watched much u18 football this year, but not sure he has the speed to get minutes as a winger for us and will be hard to as a midfielder/10 unless his production stays high. Think he'll have a good career though if he gets the right loans/move. Carries the ball in to the box well and looks like he should be fine physically as he grows
« Last Edit: December 15, 2024, 05:58:24 pm by Chris~ »
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108161 on: December 15, 2024, 05:48:43 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on December 14, 2024, 07:12:30 pm
Are we expecting anyone from the u23s to play on Wednesday? Looking short at full back with Robbo, Tsimikas and Bradley all out and Trent is one of the players with most minutes played this season.
Norris should be at team he's been with the first team training. Nyoni, Mcconnell, Danns all already showed they can play in this competition at this stage. Id have the bench full of u21 players as well but think it'll be mostly the seniors


No excuse to not be giving plenty minutes to academy players in this game when you look at the sides we had our last year or played at this stage in the past.
« Last Edit: December 15, 2024, 05:58:14 pm by Chris~ »
Logged

Offline KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 643
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108162 on: December 15, 2024, 06:03:29 pm »
How on earth have we had a prospect called Wellity Lucky coming through with so little hype, what a name that is
Logged

Offline proudred

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,512
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108163 on: December 15, 2024, 09:05:54 pm »
Owen beck (lb) scored for Blackburn rovers.
Fans love him, want to sign him permanently.
Logged

Offline Caganer

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,519
  • Walk on with hope in your heart
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108164 on: December 15, 2024, 10:57:32 pm »
Quote from: tubby on December 11, 2024, 02:38:43 pm
Just gonna leave this here.

Re: Ngumoha

He seems pretty good outside the penalty area, and his burst speed is unreal.

But once he gets inside the penalty area, he's looking to shoot instead of keeping his head up for passing opportunities for teammates in better positions.
Logged
It's impossible, said Pride.  It's risky, said Experience.  It's pointless, said Reason.

Give it a try, whispered the Heart. - Ken-Obi

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108165 on: Yesterday at 12:12:21 am »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on December 15, 2024, 06:03:29 pm
How on earth have we had a prospect called Wellity Lucky coming through with so little hype, what a name that is
He can only score via deflections, jammy sod...
Logged

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108166 on: Yesterday at 12:22:51 pm »
Liverpool 1-0 up, Kone-Doherty.

Nallo, Nyoni, Ngumoha, Norris, McConnell, Danns and Morton not part of the squad.

You can now start speculating about the line-up on Wednesday
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:24:24 pm by Sinyoro »
Logged

Offline disgraced figgy pudding

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,566
  • Seis Veces
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108167 on: Yesterday at 12:29:31 pm »
Doubt any of those will see meaningful minutes tomorrow, maybe Nyoni off the bench again and one or two others though. The Accrington match might be a chance for a few to make debuts alongside some more experienced players, potential shop window opportunity too for sides looking into loanees.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,860
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108168 on: Yesterday at 02:25:00 pm »
The match ended 3-3. Morrison played, which is consistent with my view that he is not particularly close to first team promotion. Likewise Konate-Doherty. And pinnington
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108169 on: Yesterday at 03:42:08 pm »
Liverpool U21s played out an entertaining 3-3 draw at Crystal Palace in Premier League 2 to complete their 2024 schedule.

A goalfest of a first half saw the Reds take three separate leads at the Eagles academy, with Trent Kone-Doherty, Kieran Morrison and Tommy Pilling their scorers.

Responses from Asher Agbinone and Zach Marsh were weaved between the trio of Liverpool goals on Monday afternoon, before a second-half finish by Jemiah Umolu forced a share of the points.

Liverpool had a sight of goal inside the opening minute, with Palace guilty of overplaying in their own territory. Tom Hill did not get perfect contact on his eventual strike, however, and it was blocked.

The home side settled thereafter, but almost gifted the visitors a lead again on 10 minutes.

Dylan Reids header back towards his goalkeeper was short and Kone-Doherty got there first. Louie Moulden got in the way of his touch, though, and the referee deemed a deflection off his arm to be accidental.

The Reds got in front in minute 14. An attack down the right-hand side led to a ball into the area that took a kindly deflection for Kone-Doherty, who was able to convert straightforwardly from yards out.

It was close to two soon after, with a delightful piece of Hill control in the box turning Isaac Mabayas forward pass into a shooting chance  but he dragged it just wide of the right post.

A lively period of play followed, including two goals for each team before half-time.

Palace grabbed a first equaliser when their pressing caused Liverpool problems and Marsh was able to tee up Agbinone for a finish past Harvey Davies from the edge of the area.

Barry Lewtas Reds immediately regained their lead, countering from the halfway line. Morrison was fed in the right channel and he skipped forward before sending a crisp low strike across Moulden and inside the far post.

A third goal in the space of six minutes saw the hosts level again. Again, it came from their harrying, Hindolo Mustapha taking the ball away from Pilling and Marsh clipping the ball home in clinical style.

But with 40 on the clock, the Reds took a third lead. A high turnover in the Palace half this time allowed Liverpool to move play quickly from Hill to Morrison and into the middle, where Pilling stretched to prod in.

The open nature of the encounter continued past the interval and Moulden had to get firm hands on an effort from Kone-Doherty, who was set up by Hill to the left of goal.

Ranel Young then sent a curler inches the wrong side of the post as the Reds threatened to open up a two-goal advantage for the first time.

A fine piece of goalkeeping from Davies thwarted Umolu as the Eagles pressure increased, the Liverpool stopper emerging from his line to block a toe-poke.

But Palace did level for a third time on the day in the 75th minute. A flowing move along the left flank saw Marsh cut the ball into the box for Umolu to dispatch a low finish.

The hosts looked the likeliest to win it during the remainder, with Davies making a vital reaction save low to his right from Sean Grehans downward header.

Josh Davidson produced an outstanding block at the back post to divert Rio Cardines blast over the target and Davies clawed away Marshs effort one-on-one, while at the other end Morrisons drive was stopped by Moulden in the last chance.

Team

Liverpool: Davies, Mabaya (Lucky, 77), Davidson, Pinnington, Jonas, Laffey (Balagizi, 69), Morrison, Hill, Young (Figueroa, 84), Pilling, Kone-Doherty (Kelly, 77).

Unused sub: Misciur.

Goals: Kone-Doherty (14), Morrison (30), Pilling (40).

Next up

There is now a break in competitive action for the U21s, with their next assignment coming on Sunday January 12.

West Ham United are the visitors to the Kirkby Academy for that Premier League 2 fixture, which is scheduled for a 1pm GMT kick-off.


Logged

Offline lindylou100

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,807
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108170 on: Yesterday at 03:43:25 pm »
Quote from: proudred on December 15, 2024, 09:05:54 pm
Owen beck (lb) scored for Blackburn rovers.
Fans love him, want to sign him permanently.

Does he have the potential to succeed Robbo in the future? Itd be great to see another academy player make it at Liverpool.
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108171 on: Yesterday at 04:06:19 pm »
Quote from: lindylou100 on Yesterday at 03:43:25 pm
Does he have the potential to succeed Robbo in the future? Itd be great to see another academy player make it at Liverpool.

I'd think it's unlikely. He's been at the club since he was a kid and he's now 22 and never had a look in.

People compare his position to Bradley but at 19 he went out to Bolton in League 1 and showed he was far too good for that level by sweeping their end of year awards. Beck (a year older) went out on loan to Bolton at the same time but it was terminated early in January.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108172 on: Yesterday at 04:34:56 pm »
Who was the lad who was the ball boy for the Trent Barcelona corner?
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,098
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108173 on: Yesterday at 04:37:10 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 04:34:56 pm
Who was the lad who was the ball boy for the Trent Barcelona corner?

Cannonier?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108174 on: Yesterday at 04:38:24 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:37:10 pm
Cannonier?

Any idea how hes been getting on?
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,098
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108175 on: Yesterday at 04:39:23 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 04:38:24 pm
Any idea how hes been getting on?

Not really seeing his name pop up at all these days, think he's probably slipped down the pecking order.  He's really small and not particularly quick, which doesn't help, but he's a great finisher.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,882
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108176 on: Yesterday at 06:51:31 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:39:23 pm
Not really seeing his name pop up at all these days, think he's probably slipped down the pecking order.  He's really small and not particularly quick, which doesn't help, but he's a great finisher.
Had a bad injury didn't he?
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,701
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108177 on: Yesterday at 07:04:27 pm »
Young Divock.  :D

https://xcancel.com/LewisSteele_/status/1868716526985167188

Quote
Liverpool are keeping tabs on Sunderland starlet Trey Ogunsuyi, 18. Belgian youth international banging in the goals for Sunderland U21s and has been on bench for first team. Full story with colleague @CraigHope_DM on @MailSport #LFC
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,941
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108178 on: Yesterday at 08:04:10 pm »
Maybe we are trying to collect all the Trents and Treys
Logged

Offline lindylou100

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,807
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108179 on: Yesterday at 08:31:25 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 04:06:19 pm
I'd think it's unlikely. He's been at the club since he was a kid and he's now 22 and never had a look in.

People compare his position to Bradley but at 19 he went out to Bolton in League 1 and showed he was far too good for that level by sweeping their end of year awards. Beck (a year older) went out on loan to Bolton at the same time but it was terminated early in January.

I see your point but he definitely had a successful loan spell at Dundee a year later before being recalled by Klopp to cover Robbo and Tsimikas and then his first Welsh cap. You dont get that unless theres some potential. Even Quansah had a bad time at Bristol rovers before breaking into the Liverpool first team. Ill be interested to see what slot makes of him anyhow.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108180 on: Today at 05:07:53 am »
Quote from: lindylou100 on Yesterday at 08:31:25 pm
I see your point but he definitely had a successful loan spell at Dundee a year later before being recalled by Klopp to cover Robbo and Tsimikas and then his first Welsh cap. You dont get that unless theres some potential. Even Quansah had a bad time at Bristol rovers before breaking into the Liverpool first team. I’ll be interested to see what slot makes of him anyhow.
His numbers at Blackburn dont look very good for the underlying number either. Blackburn is currently overperforming it underlying numbers but even so like Beck numbers just not good. Like he basically a mid tier caliber Championship team and not progressing the ball or creating much from LB either.
I know there in 5th rn but probably not going to last.
Also I think Slot got a look at him during training early in the summer.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 2700 2701 2702 2703 2704 [2705]   Go Up
« previous next »
 