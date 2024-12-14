Liverpool U21s played out an entertaining 3-3 draw at Crystal Palace in Premier League 2 to complete their 2024 schedule.



A goalfest of a first half saw the Reds take three separate leads at the Eagles academy, with Trent Kone-Doherty, Kieran Morrison and Tommy Pilling their scorers.



Responses from Asher Agbinone and Zach Marsh were weaved between the trio of Liverpool goals on Monday afternoon, before a second-half finish by Jemiah Umolu forced a share of the points.



Liverpool had a sight of goal inside the opening minute, with Palace guilty of overplaying in their own territory. Tom Hill did not get perfect contact on his eventual strike, however, and it was blocked.



The home side settled thereafter, but almost gifted the visitors a lead again on 10 minutes.



Dylan Reids header back towards his goalkeeper was short and Kone-Doherty got there first. Louie Moulden got in the way of his touch, though, and the referee deemed a deflection off his arm to be accidental.



The Reds got in front in minute 14. An attack down the right-hand side led to a ball into the area that took a kindly deflection for Kone-Doherty, who was able to convert straightforwardly from yards out.



It was close to two soon after, with a delightful piece of Hill control in the box turning Isaac Mabayas forward pass into a shooting chance  but he dragged it just wide of the right post.



A lively period of play followed, including two goals for each team before half-time.



Palace grabbed a first equaliser when their pressing caused Liverpool problems and Marsh was able to tee up Agbinone for a finish past Harvey Davies from the edge of the area.



Barry Lewtas Reds immediately regained their lead, countering from the halfway line. Morrison was fed in the right channel and he skipped forward before sending a crisp low strike across Moulden and inside the far post.



A third goal in the space of six minutes saw the hosts level again. Again, it came from their harrying, Hindolo Mustapha taking the ball away from Pilling and Marsh clipping the ball home in clinical style.



But with 40 on the clock, the Reds took a third lead. A high turnover in the Palace half this time allowed Liverpool to move play quickly from Hill to Morrison and into the middle, where Pilling stretched to prod in.



The open nature of the encounter continued past the interval and Moulden had to get firm hands on an effort from Kone-Doherty, who was set up by Hill to the left of goal.



Ranel Young then sent a curler inches the wrong side of the post as the Reds threatened to open up a two-goal advantage for the first time.



A fine piece of goalkeeping from Davies thwarted Umolu as the Eagles pressure increased, the Liverpool stopper emerging from his line to block a toe-poke.



But Palace did level for a third time on the day in the 75th minute. A flowing move along the left flank saw Marsh cut the ball into the box for Umolu to dispatch a low finish.



The hosts looked the likeliest to win it during the remainder, with Davies making a vital reaction save low to his right from Sean Grehans downward header.



Josh Davidson produced an outstanding block at the back post to divert Rio Cardines blast over the target and Davies clawed away Marshs effort one-on-one, while at the other end Morrisons drive was stopped by Moulden in the last chance.



Team



Liverpool: Davies, Mabaya (Lucky, 77), Davidson, Pinnington, Jonas, Laffey (Balagizi, 69), Morrison, Hill, Young (Figueroa, 84), Pilling, Kone-Doherty (Kelly, 77).



Unused sub: Misciur.



Goals: Kone-Doherty (14), Morrison (30), Pilling (40).



Next up



There is now a break in competitive action for the U21s, with their next assignment coming on Sunday January 12.



West Ham United are the visitors to the Kirkby Academy for that Premier League 2 fixture, which is scheduled for a 1pm GMT kick-off.





