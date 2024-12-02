« previous next »
Youth and Under 23 Thread

phil236849

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
December 2, 2024, 10:39:27 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on December  2, 2024, 02:07:06 pm
Because of what's at stake in the league I think two games for Nallo would be nice against Girona and Southampton. He's 18 and already featured in pre-season so he has to be part of the thinking. It'd be really risky to play the likes of Gomez any more than he has too, I'm assuming Virgil deffo won't play in those. 90 minutes will be good for Quansah and possibly there's a chance to see Endo play right back or something. We don't need to bring too many kids in like, there's squad players returning from injuries who'll get minutes.

The only other young one other than him and Nyoni is possibly Kieran Morrison. He might be a shout off the bench in those two games, very talented young player.

I just worry about Morrison on the physicality/athleticism front
kop306

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
December 2, 2024, 10:40:51 pm
will be interesting to see which young lads slot picks for the cup game

Fordy

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
December 2, 2024, 10:51:08 pm
Quote from: phil236849 on December  2, 2024, 10:39:27 pm
I just worry about Morrison on the physicality/athleticism front

Why? He will grow.

Hes a talent.
Samie

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
December 3, 2024, 04:13:55 pm
Might be an Slot thing but apprently we're going to look more often at kids who can play as wingers to come inot the Academy at an earlier age. :D
Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
December 4, 2024, 07:53:15 pm
Liverpool Under 21 V FC Nordsjælland under-21
7 PM

Hall , Mabaya , Jonas , Lucky , Norris , McConnell , Hill , Chiesa , Corness , KoneDoherty , Danns
Subs
Pilling , Trueman , Davidson , K.Kelly, Laffey , Young,

H/T  1-1
Federico Chiesa with Liverpool's goal
riismeister

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
December 4, 2024, 07:56:48 pm
Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
December 4, 2024, 07:59:53 pm
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

phil236849

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
December 4, 2024, 10:13:05 pm
Quote from: Fordy on December  2, 2024, 10:51:08 pm
Why? He will grow.



I didnt realise that was guaranteed
kop306

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
December 4, 2024, 10:29:43 pm
play a few young lads on tuesday night

tonight was the first game when we had a lot of players running on empty

Bread

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
December 4, 2024, 10:31:55 pm
Quote from: riismeister on December  4, 2024, 07:56:48 pm
Chiesa's goal

https://xcancel.com/ArneSlotBall/status/1864395594938101972

Hopefully indicative of Chiesa's little personal pre-season coming to a close, reaching full fitness and ready to contribute. Will need more rotation options coming into the side for this busy period.
mattD

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
December 4, 2024, 10:40:21 pm
Quote from: kop306 on December  4, 2024, 10:29:43 pm
play a few young lads on tuesday night

tonight was the first game when we had a lot of players running on empty

Worryingly so. Although rectifying a couple of positions lacking depth would help.

Mainly need support for Robbo and Trent (if Tsimi is out for a while).
Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 08:13:14 am
Federico Chiesa scored for Liverpool U21s as they lost out to a late goal in a rollercoaster 4-3 defeat by Nordsjaelland in the Premier League International Cup.

At a wet and windy Kirkby Academy on Wednesday night, the Danish outfit went ahead in the opening minutes before the Italian levelled with a low shot as he continued to build up his fitness with a scheduled 60-minute runout.

A dramatic second half saw the visitors take a 3-1 lead, only for goals from Dominic Corness and Trent Kone-Doherty to level it for the Reds.

However, a low effort from substitute Villum Berthelsen won it for Nordsjaelland with five minutes left.

They were the much sharper team from the start and Mads Hansen almost got behind the Liverpool defence within two minutes, but Bailey Hall was off his line well to gather.

The home side didnt take the warning, though, and just a minute later Nordsjaelland were ahead.

Again the defence was caught square and Hansen was able to find Levy Nene to tap home.

Barry Lewtas team almost delivered an instant response when a corner from Corness was met by the head of captain Tom Hill, but William Lykke was able to tip over at the expense of a corner.

At the other end, Hall let a cross squirm out of his hands and it needed a fine block from Isaac Mabaya to deny Araphat Mohammed from increasing the lead to two.

Instead, the Reds went level on 11 minutes through Chiesas first big involvement in the game.

The attacker picked up a pass from Hill and drilled a right-foot shot into the corner with perfect accuracy.


The goal lifted the Reds, who went on to enjoy a much better period in the contest.

James McConnell found the byline and flashed a dangerous cross in front of goal, while Corness struck a low volley that Lykke saved after he had cleared away a Jayden Danns cross.

Hall did well to turn away a low free-kick after Mabaya was adjudged to have committed a foul right on the edge of the box, before a fine Chiesa run saw him drift past at least three players, though his cross was blocked before it could reach the danger area in the box.

The Danes went back ahead just after the hour mark after a sharp break from a Liverpool corner. They won a corner themselves in the move and Erik Marxen was there to head home past Hall.

Kyle Kelly had replaced Chiesa and almost brought Liverpool level, volleying just over from a deep cross from Kone-Doherty.

But it was the visitors who stretched their lead thanks to dangerman Hansen, a left-foot shot following a good team move.

Lewtas side were not about to give up despite the poor conditions and a mistake by keeper Lykke gave them a lifeline with 20 minutes left.

His poor clearance went only to Corness, who had enough power on his strike to bring the Reds within one.

With seven minutes left, it was made all square as Kone-Doherty latched on to a fine pass from Corness, cut across his defender and slid it past Lykke.

It looked like only one side would win it. But when the Reds failed to clear a ball inside their box, it was moved to substitute Berthelsen to give the Danes a dramatic winner.

Team

Hall, Mabaya (Davidson, 61), Norris, Jonas, Lucky, McConnell (Laffey, 70), Chiesa (Kelly, 61), Hill, Danns (Young, 46), Corness, Kone-Doherty.

Unused substitutes: R. Trueman, Pilling.

Goals: Chiesa (11), Corness (70), Kone-Doherty (82).

Next up

Liverpool turn their attention back to Premier League 2 matters with a trip to Crystal Palace on Monday December 16.

The clash at the Eagles' academy will kick off at 12pm GMT.

They will complete their Premier League International Cup campaign against Sparta Prague in January.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 05:45:31 pm
Found the goals,whole match is available if anyone wants to watch it.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/q92-8jyy2PI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/q92-8jyy2PI</a>
kop306

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 06:27:47 pm
i was surprised nobody got corness good left footed player
Nessy76

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 06:28:10 pm
Can we use the "like a new signing" cliche for a player who we only signed a few months ago?
Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 08:00:39 pm
Forget This was on
FA Youth Cup
Preston V  Liverpool

Misciur , Esdaille , Ewing , Pitt, Pinnington , O.Connor , Bradshaw , Morrison , Sonni-Lambie, Ahmed, Ngumoha,

H/T

Preston  3  Liverpool  0
Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 09:25:40 pm
I think the team forgot it was on as well,4-1 final.
Fromola

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 09:38:51 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 09:25:40 pm
I think the team forgot it was on as well,4-1 final.

Poor. Not helped by Nallo and Nyoni not involved as maybe with first team covering absences. Danns not involved either.

Look s a young side that..
Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 09:57:49 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:38:51 pm
Poor. Not helped by Nallo and Nyoni not involved as maybe with first team covering absences. Danns not involved either.

Look s a young side that..
Danns is too old for this.

That's got to be our worst result at u18 level for a long time.
Fromola

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 10:01:53 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:57:49 pm
Danns is too old for this.

That's got to be our worst result at u18 level for a long time.

Doesn't look a balanced side..where's the midfielders?
disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 10:06:32 pm
Would like to see Morrison given a taste of first team football over the next couple months. Off the bench at Girona and Southampton maybe and one of the starting youngsters against Accrington, he's earned a go of it IMO
