Match Report

Liverpool U19s were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid in the UEFA Youth League on Wednesday afternoon at the Academy.



The game had barely begun when the visitors took an early lead with the first shot of the afternoon.



And that third-minute strike in Kirkby was enough to settle a tight contest.



Real won a header in the Liverpool half and the bouncing ball found Daniel Yanez, with the attacker gathering on his chest before striking a half-volley from the edge of the area into the bottom corner of the net.



The goal began a spell of dominance on the ball for Los Blancos. Hugo de Llanos fired wide from an offside position, ahead of forcing Wellity Lucky into a good block in the box from a tight angle.



Though not seeing much possession, the Reds continued to defend resolutely during a number of attacks by Real.



Liverpool did begin to get a foothold in the game as Kieran Morrison threatened with an inviting cross from the right flank, while Trent Kone-Doherty saw a dangerous ball into the area escape his touch.



As the opening half neared an end, Liverpool were posing more of a threat; however, it was the visitors who almost added a second during a swift break away from a Reds corner.



Goalkeeper Kornel Misciur, though, provided a decisive intervention with his legs from Victor Valdepenas to hold the score to just one at the interval.





Liverpool almost levelled immediately following the break, as Rio Ngumoha's low ball led to a dangerous opening for the Reds.



Real goalkeeper Alvaro Gonzalez attempted to clear and was caught short off his line with Michael Laffey's lofted, on-target effort from outside the box cleared away by the defence.



Kone-Doherty then saw a header brilliantly saved from a second Ngumoha cross as Gonzalez pushed away his close-range effort from underneath the crossbar.



In response, Misciur was again forced to punch away a swift shot at the end of a quick break from the visitors, denying Jesus Fortea this time, before Jaime Barroso headed wide at a corner.



Yanez also flashed a low shot wide of the mark from distance as the two teams continued to exchange opportunities.



Next, Josh Davidson's goalward low shot was deflected away by the retreating Madrid defence as another Ngumoha ball found its way through from the left.



Liverpool were applying stern pressure, though Real's threat on the break was clear, with Lucky providing another important challenge on the edge of the box to halt their latest counter-attack.



Misciur was also called into action once more to push away a shot from range, as was Gonzalez at the opposite end, but the Reds were unable to find a leveller in the final stages.



Team



Misciur, Esdaille (Young, 60), Pinnington, Lucky, Nallo, Laffey, Kone-Doherty, Davidson, Morrison, Nyoni, Ngumoha.



Unused subs: Hall, Bernard, O'Connor, Figueroa, Ahmed, Bradshaw, Sonni-Lambie, Pitt.



Next up



Liverpool's next Youth League contest comes on December 10 when they travel to face Girona in a 1pm GMT kick-off.



The fixture will take place at Camp de Futbol Municipal de Vidreres.