Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 12624485 times)

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107960 on: October 31, 2024, 10:43:13 pm »
Thanks 👍
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107961 on: November 1, 2024, 12:57:03 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on October 31, 2024, 08:37:57 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G2ZgUqiDTXo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G2ZgUqiDTXo</a>
That kid is alright! Great coup on the club's part!
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107962 on: November 2, 2024, 11:28:51 am »
The Liverpool U18 squad to take on Manchester City today

XI; Hall; Furnell-Gill, Ewing, Pitt (c), Enahoro-Marcus; Upton, Lonmeni, OConnor; Sonni-Lambie, Bradshaw, Ahmed

Subs: Bernard, Martin, Ngumoha, Evers
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107963 on: November 2, 2024, 11:48:52 am »
Goal
Man City 1 Livepool 0
Mukasa 13' ( Penalty )
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107964 on: November 2, 2024, 12:04:15 pm »
GOAL
Man City 1 Liverpool 1
Joshua Sonni-Lambie 29'
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107965 on: November 2, 2024, 12:06:30 pm »
Goal

Man City 2 Liverpool 1
Noble 31'
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107966 on: November 2, 2024, 12:59:23 pm »
Rio Ngumoha is on
Schofield Lonmeni is off
62'
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107967 on: November 2, 2024, 01:14:05 pm »
Goal

Man City 3 Liverpool 1
Braithwaite 76'
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107968 on: November 2, 2024, 01:31:29 pm »
Full Time

Man City 3 Liverpool 1
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107969 on: November 2, 2024, 02:01:14 pm »
The Liverpool U21 squad to take on Wolves

XI: Misciur; Mabaya, Norris, Jonas, Nallo; Corness, Nyoni, Pilling; Hill, Morrison, Young

Subs: Trueman, Kone-Doherty, Pinnington, Figueroa, Davidson
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107970 on: November 2, 2024, 02:16:00 pm »
Does anyone have any news on when Jayden Danns is going to be back from injury.
Of all the unimportant things in life, football is the most important.

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107971 on: November 2, 2024, 02:25:46 pm »
Goal
Liverpool 0 Wolves 1
Harvey Griffiths (Penalty ) 20'
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107972 on: November 2, 2024, 02:30:37 pm »
Goal
Liverpool 1 Wolves 1
Trey Nyoni 25'
Assist Dominic Corness
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107973 on: November 2, 2024, 02:36:41 pm »
GOAL

Liverpool 2 Wolves 1
Ranel Young 31'
Assist Kieron Morrison
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107974 on: November 2, 2024, 02:40:24 pm »
GOAL

Liverpool 3 Wolves 1
Tom Hill 34
Assist
Kieron Morrison
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107975 on: November 2, 2024, 03:16:32 pm »
Josh Davidson on for Isaac Mabaya 46'
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107976 on: November 2, 2024, 03:21:01 pm »
GOAL

Liverpool 4 Wolves 1
Ranel Young 53'
Assist
Kieron Morrison
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107977 on: November 2, 2024, 04:03:07 pm »
Full Time

Liverpool  4  Wolves 1
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107978 on: November 2, 2024, 06:01:55 pm »
Under 18's March Report

Liverpool U18s were beaten 3-1 away at their Manchester City counterparts on Saturday.

Marc Bridge-Wilkinsons side fell behind to a Divine Mukasa penalty at the City Football Academy and Josh Sonni-Lambies equaliser was quickly followed by a Kian Noble strike.

Both teams had chances in the remainder but it was City who took one, substitute Kaden Braithwaite adding their third goal on 77 minutes.

There was an even beginning to the U18 Premier League North game but the hosts got in front prior to the quarter-hour mark from the penalty spot.

Liverpool were aggrieved by the decision as Matty Warhurst went down in the box under the attention of Louis Enahoro-Marcus, with Mukasa sending his kick in off the right-hand post.

The Reds almost carved through as they sought a response, with Clae Ewing breaking in behind down the left and squaring into the box  but no teammate could connect.

They did draw level on 29 minutes, however. A free-kick into the area from the left channel was not cleared and after Lucas Pitt and Enahoro-Marcus kept the ball alive, Sonni-Lambie nudged it past home goalkeeper Max Hudson from close range.

But parity was frustratingly short-lived. A City corner delivery from the left flank bobbled off heads in the near-post area and Noble hooked a finish between the ruck and in.

Mukasa dragged a decent strike wide of the right post from 20 yards as the home team looked likely to add to the scoresheet before half-time arrived.

Warhurst flicked a diving header wide from the centre of goal soon after the interval, before a good chance fell the way of Kareem Ahmed at the other end.

Pitts low cross from the right was cleared only towards the D and Ahmed made nice contact with a side-footed finish that shaved the wrong side of the left post.

Liverpools fervent appeals for a penalty  Sonni-Lambie appeared to be brought down by Noble  were then waved away by the officials.

Momentum turned back Citys way as the second half elapsed, with Bailey Hall making one fine save and Pitt one crucial tackle to keep the deficit to one.

But the hosts put the contest to bed 13 minutes from the end, Braithwaite touching home at the back stick from a deep corner hoisted in from the right.

Team

Hall, Pitt, Ewing, Furnell-Gill, Enahoro-Marcus, Upton, Lonmeni (Ngumoha, 61), OConnor, Sonni-Lambie, Ahmed, Bradshaw.

Unused subs: Evers, Bernard, Martin, Moran.

Next up

Its UEFA Youth League action for the U19s on Tuesday (November 5), with Bayer Leverkusen the visitors to the Kirkby Academy.

Kick-off is 2pm GMT and the game will be shown live on LFCTV GO.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107979 on: November 2, 2024, 06:02:42 pm »
Under 21 Match Report

Liverpool U21s came from a goal down to record a 4-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League 2 on Saturday.

Barry Lewtas charges were already looking to deliver a response to preceding defeats against Everton and Hertha BSC in Kirkby.

And their task increased midway through the first half at the Academy when Harvey Griffiths converted a penalty kick to give Wolves an advantage.

The response from the Reds was impressive, however, and within 15 minutes of that concession they had netted three times themselves.

Trey Nyoni provided the equaliser from Dominic Corness assist and Kieran Morrison then set up each of the next two goals.

Ranel Young  fresh from being named in the senior squad at Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek  put the hosts ahead and Tom Hill enhanced their lead moments later.

Lewtas side were buoyant and they needed just eight minutes of the second half to score their fourth goal of the afternoon.

Morrison made it a hat-trick of assists by setting up Young, whose special week continued with his second strike  the forwards fifth goal this season.

And that proved enough for the Reds to secure a sixth victory in eight Premier League 2 fixtures.

Team

Misciur, Mabaya (Davidson, 46), Norris, Jonas, Nallo (Pinnington, 76), Corness, Morrison, Hill, Young (Figueroa, 77), Nyoni, Pilling (Kone-Doherty, 69).

Unused sub: R. Trueman.

Next up

The U21s are in Bristol Street Motors Trophy action on Wednesday (November 6), travelling to Blackpool. Kick-off at Bloomfield Road is 7pm GMT.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107980 on: November 3, 2024, 05:10:44 pm »
BBC sport have luca Stephenson playing as a right winger for Dundee united
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107981 on: November 3, 2024, 09:51:13 pm »
Nice for all the academy lads to see Kelleher, Trent, Jones and Bradley all on the field to close out the game yesterday.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107982 on: Today at 01:48:03 pm »
UEFA YOUTH LEAGUE
Liverpool V Bayer Leverkusen
KO 2 PM Live On LFC TV

Liverpool team confirmed
The young Reds will have a number of recognisable names in their starting line-up.

Misciur; Davidson, Lucky, Nallo, Pinnington; Laffey, Nyoni; Kone-Doherty, Morrison, Ngumoha; Young.

Subs: Hall, Bernard, O'Connor, Figueroa, Furnell-Gill, Ahmed, Bradshaw, Sonni-Lambie.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107983 on: Today at 02:06:53 pm »
Penalty Leverkusen   0-1

Culbreath is brought down by Misciur while running on to a throughball for what is clearly a penalty.

Alajbegovic steps up and converts into the left corner.

Liverpool already up against it.



How the Youth League stands
This is the fourth of six group games for Liverpool who, like in the Champions League, are in one big league.

With a goalless draw in Milan, a 2-1 win at home to Bologna and a 3-1 loss at RB Leipzig, the Reds are 19th in the 36-team league.

They finish after today with games at home to Real Madrid and away to Girona.

The top 22 qualify for the play-offs.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107984 on: Today at 02:16:34 pm »
Young is trying to get into spaces in between the Leverkusen defenders and has had one strong run that ran out of steam inside the area.

Liverpool are playing with Davidson at left-back and Pinnington at right-back. The latter has been on the opposite side in recent games.

Leverkusen attempt to break down the left and Kone-Doherty fouls Alajbegovic.

It's a booking for the Liverpool winger.

Good work by Ngumoha and Nyoni down the left leads to Nyoni getting into the box but his effort at the near post is blocked and deflects off him for a goal kick.

Better from the Reds.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107985 on: Today at 02:23:28 pm »
This coverage is pretty awful. Just had a replay of Kone-Doherty walking instead of the chance.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107986 on: Today at 02:37:43 pm »
GOAL
Liverpool 1 Leverkusen 1
Morrison

Morrison scores but that was all about Nyoni.

The midfielder bursts into the box, plays a one-two with Young then sees his shot blocked.

It then drops to Morrison on the edge of the area who volleys into the bottom corner. Nice goal.

Leverkusen booking
It's a reverse of the game's early yellow card.

Alajbegovic downs Kone-Doherty and goes into the book.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107987 on: Today at 02:39:06 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 02:37:43 pm
GOAL
Liverpool 1 Leverkusen 1
Morrison

'Twas a good finish.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107988 on: Today at 02:48:31 pm »
Half Time

Liverpool U19s 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen U19s
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107989 on: Today at 03:08:41 pm »
An excellent Leverkusen move that goes from one box to the other ends with Stepanov having a shot saved by Misciur.

Then the goalkeeper makes another good save to deny Alajbegovic, and then claims the corner. Good keeping.

Young goes into the book for a challenge on Leverkusen goalkeeper Schlich after Misciur had made another good stop, this time from Culbreath.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107990 on: Today at 03:16:16 pm »
GOAL

Liverpool 2 Bayer Leverkusen 1
Carter Pinnington

Liverpool are ahead, slightly against the run of play.

Davidson wins a free-kick and then picks himself up to deliver a cross to the far post where Pinnington heads home.

Nice effort, that.

Leverkusen booking


Liverpool change
Figueroa comes on for Young.

We have 18 minutes remaining and Liverpool still lead 2-1.
Pohl goes into the book after a disagreement with Young.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107991 on: Today at 03:33:58 pm »
GOAL! Liverpool U19s 3-1 Bayer Leverkusen U19s (Figueroa)
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107992 on: Today at 03:35:46 pm »
ngumoha is so explosive, very fun to watch. No idea how het got the ball out his feet so quickly there
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107993 on: Today at 03:37:48 pm »
Figueroa and Danns look like they could make it as a Striker here.
