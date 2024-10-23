« previous next »
This is live on TNT today, starting at 3.
Quote from: tubby on October 23, 2024, 02:47:14 pm
This is live on TNT today, starting at 3.


Also Live On LFC TV
Quote from: tubby on October 23, 2024, 02:47:14 pm
This is live on TNT today, starting at 3.

Thanks
1-0 Down
Caught the last half an hour.Not great,dunno if we should of had a peno hard to see from any tv view but wasn't a dive or worthy of a booking on our lad.Poor goal to give up, out muscled on a corner.We look undersized as usual!
2-0 Leipzig
 :butt  3-0
Goal For Liverpool

Morrison
Red Bull Down To 10
Liverpool suffered their first defeat in this season's UEFA Youth League when they were beaten 3-1 away at RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Kieran Morrison netted a consolation for the young Reds at Stadion am Cottaweg, but they were ultimately downed by earlier goals from Jamie Schuldes, Noah Weissbach and Friedrich Heyer.

Barry Lewtas' side, who took four points from their first two matches in the competition, created a pair of good opportunities in the opening quarter of an hour in Germany before they were put firmly on the back foot.

Morrison crossed on two occasions for Kareem Ahmed, who saw a close-range blast blocked and then a poke towards goal saved by Luca Janosch.

Delivery into the box from wide areas was also how the hosts were looking to threaten Kornel Misciur's goal, and Heyer headed onto the crossbar from a corner after going close a few moments earlier.

Robert Ramsak wasted a golden chance in front of goal and Misciur was called upon to deny Heyer and Nuha Jatta.

But the Reds' rearguard was eventually breached towards the end of the first half, Schuldes climbing highest to flick in Viggo Gebel's inswinger.


Their task would prove to be irreparable just past the hour mark when 1-0 turned into 3-0 very quickly.

Weissbach powerfully drove an effort from 20 yards out beyond Misciur, and Heyer added the finishing touch to a slick Leipzig move four minutes later.

Liverpool's response was encouraging and they reduced the deficit through Morrison, whose volley on the edge of the box left Janosch with no chance.

Trent Kone-Doherty could have made it an interesting conclusion, though shot wide twice and was denied a tap-in by a last-ditch intervention from Gebel.

Heyer was given a straight red card in the first minute of stoppage time for the denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity when Ranel Young broke free following a Leipzig corner.

However, time was against the Reds and they were unable to salvage anything from a frustrating afternoon.

Team

Misciur, Esdaille, Nallo, Lucky, Pinnington, Laffey (Bradshaw, 82), Davidson, Ahmed (Figueroa, 70), Morrison, Young, Kone-Doherty.

Unused subs: Hall, Bernard, O'Connor, Pitt, Sonni-Lambie.

Next up

Liverpool will look to respond in the competition at the Kirkby Academy on November 5.

They will play another German outfit in Bayer Leverkusen in a 2pm GMT kick-off.
Liverpool U 18 V Sunderland U 18

Liverpool

Hall , Esdaille , Pitt , Marcus , Ewing , Upton , Lonmeni , O'Connor , Bradshaw , Ahmed , Sonni Lambie ,
Subs
Bernard , Evers , Furnell Gill , Martin , Cisse ,
GOAL

Schofield Lonmeni 13'
Assist Clae Ewing
Penalty

Sunderland

1-1
H/T 1-1
Liverpool U 21  V  Everton U 21

Misciur , Miles , Jonas , Nallo , Norris , Corness , Hill , Morrison , Nyoni , Pilling , Young ,
Subs
Kone Doherty , Truman , Mabaya , Davidson , K Kelly ,


Furnell Gill replaces D.J. Esdaille for the 2nd half
GOAL Liverpool U 18's
Joe Bradshaw 61'
2-1
Any streams for the u21 derby?
