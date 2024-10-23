Liverpool suffered their first defeat in this season's UEFA Youth League when they were beaten 3-1 away at RB Leipzig on Wednesday.



Kieran Morrison netted a consolation for the young Reds at Stadion am Cottaweg, but they were ultimately downed by earlier goals from Jamie Schuldes, Noah Weissbach and Friedrich Heyer.



Barry Lewtas' side, who took four points from their first two matches in the competition, created a pair of good opportunities in the opening quarter of an hour in Germany before they were put firmly on the back foot.



Morrison crossed on two occasions for Kareem Ahmed, who saw a close-range blast blocked and then a poke towards goal saved by Luca Janosch.



Delivery into the box from wide areas was also how the hosts were looking to threaten Kornel Misciur's goal, and Heyer headed onto the crossbar from a corner after going close a few moments earlier.



Robert Ramsak wasted a golden chance in front of goal and Misciur was called upon to deny Heyer and Nuha Jatta.



But the Reds' rearguard was eventually breached towards the end of the first half, Schuldes climbing highest to flick in Viggo Gebel's inswinger.





Their task would prove to be irreparable just past the hour mark when 1-0 turned into 3-0 very quickly.



Weissbach powerfully drove an effort from 20 yards out beyond Misciur, and Heyer added the finishing touch to a slick Leipzig move four minutes later.



Liverpool's response was encouraging and they reduced the deficit through Morrison, whose volley on the edge of the box left Janosch with no chance.



Trent Kone-Doherty could have made it an interesting conclusion, though shot wide twice and was denied a tap-in by a last-ditch intervention from Gebel.



Heyer was given a straight red card in the first minute of stoppage time for the denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity when Ranel Young broke free following a Leipzig corner.



However, time was against the Reds and they were unable to salvage anything from a frustrating afternoon.



Team



Misciur, Esdaille, Nallo, Lucky, Pinnington, Laffey (Bradshaw, 82), Davidson, Ahmed (Figueroa, 70), Morrison, Young, Kone-Doherty.



Unused subs: Hall, Bernard, O'Connor, Pitt, Sonni-Lambie.



Next up



Liverpool will look to respond in the competition at the Kirkby Academy on November 5.



They will play another German outfit in Bayer Leverkusen in a 2pm GMT kick-off.