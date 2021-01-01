Liverpool U21s claimed an impressive 3-0 win over Arsenal in Premier League 2 on an eventful night at Boreham Wood on Friday.
Amara Nallo converted from yards out to put the Reds ahead early on and having created that first goal, Tyler Morton scored a second himself just before the break.
Ranel Young later clinically extended the lead for Barry Lewtas charges, who had to hold firm in the final stages following a red card shown to goalkeeper Harvey Davies.
A first threat of the evening came from the hosts three minutes in as Nathan Butler-Oyedeji opened up a shooting position left of goal. His strike rippled the net but having whistled wide of the near post.
Liverpool were enjoying plenty of possession early on, though, and got their noses in front via a set-piece in the 12th minute.
Morton served a brilliant free-kick from the right touchline that dipped into the six-yard box and, with Arsenal unable to clear, Nallo capitalised by clipping home from close range.
A Gunners error almost gifted the visitors a second as a tricky back-pass was miscontrolled by goalkeeper Khari Ranson, but they recovered quickly enough to prevent any swarming Reds player getting a chance.
Davies had been largely untroubled in the Liverpool goal until, eight minutes before the interval, he had to produce a fine save.
The home team worked the ball to Butler-Oyedeji around 20 yards out and he connected sweetly with a low attempt on the turn that Davies turned past the post.
The importance of that save was compounded on the stroke of half-time as the Reds went up the other end and doubled their advantage via a goal founded on Mortons quality.
He won the ball in his own half with a crisp sliding tackle and led a counter-attack to the Arsenal area. Young was blocked as he aimed at goal but Morton had remained nearby, took the loose ball on and benefited from a deflection off Elian Quesada-Thorn that sent his finish looping over Ranson and in.
The Gunners made an assertive start to the second period and soon went close when Zane Monlouis won a challenge and sent Jimi Gower moving towards goal, but his right-to-left swipe from the D narrowly drifted wide.
It was another key turning point in the contest because within a minute the away side had a third.
Fantastic harrying of the opposition defence by Morton and Tom Hill caused an Arsenal mistake and Young pounced, stroking a finish across Ranson confidently.
Young could, and he will feel should, have further enhanced the scoreline soon after. Trey Nyoni glided forward with the ball and slipped it into a James Norris burst into the box from left-back.
He picked out the Liverpool No.9 in a central position but his first strike thudded off the crossbar and his second, from the rebound, was thwarted by Ranson.
Lewtas side could have been forgiven for anticipating a comfortable denouement, yet it turned out to be something entirely different.
Davies dismissal occurred with 15 minutes still to play, with the keeper receiving back-to-back yellow cards that appeared to be for time-wasting and dissent.
Arsenal launched a sustained spell of pressure subsequently, only to be denied by a stretching save from substitute stopper Kornel Misciur and a vital Lee Jonas block.
Salah-Eddine Oulad MHand fired an effort onto the woodwork before Hill and Josh Davidson delivered heroic blocks as the Reds refused to give up their clean sheet and preserved a third successive PL2 win.
TEAM
Davies, Miles, Norris, Jonas, Nallo, Morton, Hill, Pilling (Davidson, 83), Young (Misciur, 78), Nyoni (Corness, 83), Morrison (Pinnington, 81).
Unused sub: Laffey.
NEXT UP
The U21s now have a 10-day wait for their next competitive outing, which sees them travel to Manchester United on Sunday October 6.
That PL2 encounter is a 12pm BST kick-off at Leigh Sports Village and will be streamed live on LFCTV GO.