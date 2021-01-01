« previous next »
Morton is 22 in a few weeks and has almost 100 senior games under his belt. Really shouldn't be playing academy football.
Liverpool U21s claimed an impressive 3-0 win over Arsenal in Premier League 2 on an eventful night at Boreham Wood on Friday.

Amara Nallo converted from yards out to put the Reds ahead early on and having created that first goal, Tyler Morton scored a second himself just before the break.

Ranel Young later clinically extended the lead for Barry Lewtas charges, who had to hold firm in the final stages following a red card shown to goalkeeper Harvey Davies.

A first threat of the evening came from the hosts three minutes in as Nathan Butler-Oyedeji opened up a shooting position left of goal. His strike rippled the net  but having whistled wide of the near post.

Liverpool were enjoying plenty of possession early on, though, and got their noses in front via a set-piece in the 12th minute.

Morton served a brilliant free-kick from the right touchline that dipped into the six-yard box and, with Arsenal unable to clear, Nallo capitalised by clipping home from close range.

A Gunners error almost gifted the visitors a second as a tricky back-pass was miscontrolled by goalkeeper Khari Ranson, but they recovered quickly enough to prevent any swarming Reds player getting a chance.

Davies had been largely untroubled in the Liverpool goal until, eight minutes before the interval, he had to produce a fine save.

The home team worked the ball to Butler-Oyedeji around 20 yards out and he connected sweetly with a low attempt on the turn that Davies turned past the post.

The importance of that save was compounded on the stroke of half-time as the Reds went up the other end and doubled their advantage via a goal founded on Mortons quality.

He won the ball in his own half with a crisp sliding tackle and led a counter-attack to the Arsenal area. Young was blocked as he aimed at goal but Morton had remained nearby, took the loose ball on and benefited from a deflection off Elian Quesada-Thorn that sent his finish looping over Ranson and in.


The Gunners made an assertive start to the second period and soon went close when Zane Monlouis won a challenge and sent Jimi Gower moving towards goal, but his right-to-left swipe from the D narrowly drifted wide.

It was another key turning point in the contest because within a minute the away side had a third.

Fantastic harrying of the opposition defence by Morton and Tom Hill caused an Arsenal mistake and Young pounced, stroking a finish across Ranson confidently.

Young could, and he will feel should, have further enhanced the scoreline soon after. Trey Nyoni glided forward with the ball and slipped it into a James Norris burst into the box from left-back.

He picked out the Liverpool No.9 in a central position but his first strike thudded off the crossbar and his second, from the rebound, was thwarted by Ranson.

Lewtas side could have been forgiven for anticipating a comfortable denouement, yet it turned out to be something entirely different.

Davies dismissal occurred with 15 minutes still to play, with the keeper receiving back-to-back yellow cards that appeared to be for time-wasting and dissent.

Arsenal launched a sustained spell of pressure subsequently, only to be denied by a stretching save from substitute stopper Kornel Misciur and a vital Lee Jonas block.

Salah-Eddine Oulad MHand fired an effort onto the woodwork before Hill and Josh Davidson delivered heroic blocks as the Reds refused to give up their clean sheet and preserved a third successive PL2 win.

TEAM

Davies, Miles, Norris, Jonas, Nallo, Morton, Hill, Pilling (Davidson, 83), Young (Misciur, 78), Nyoni (Corness, 83), Morrison (Pinnington, 81).

Unused sub: Laffey.

NEXT UP

The U21s now have a 10-day wait for their next competitive outing, which sees them travel to Manchester United on Sunday October 6.

That PL2 encounter is a 12pm BST kick-off at Leigh Sports Village and will be streamed live on LFCTV GO.
Morton is 22 in a few weeks and has almost 100 senior games under his belt. Really shouldn't be playing academy football.

Other than needing fitness he's too advanced for that level. The old reserve leagues catered for players who needed minutes and were more competitive affairs and youngsters went out on loan less. The under 21s is basically all teenagers these days because anyone 20+ needs to be playing first team football somewhere (and the better ones at 18 and 19).
Other than needing fitness he's too advanced for that level. The old reserve leagues catered for players who needed minutes and were more competitive affairs and youngsters went out on loan less. The under 21s is basically all teenagers these days because anyone 20+ needs to be playing first team football somewhere (and the better ones at 18 and 19).
The points is, we decided to retain Morton within the first team squad and not loaned him out because we want to make sure we have sufficient cover (as he did against West Ham the other day). Morton and Nyoni playing in the U21s are to provide them playing them and keep them fresh. The purpose is not to let them bully under U21 teams
The points is, we decided to retain Morton within the first team squad and not loaned him out because we want to make sure we have sufficient cover (as he did against West Ham the other day). Morton and Nyoni playing in the U21s are to provide them playing them and keep them fresh. The purpose is not to let them bully under U21 teams

I agree we needed to keep him after loaning Bajcetic/not signing a midfielder. Once injuries inevitably kick in (hopefully nowhere near last two seasons), or we need more rotation, Morton will stay with the first team.

Nyoni has only recently turned 17. He's fine playing with the under 21s this season and potentially getting first team minutes somewhere. If we had Barnsley or Barrow at home he'd have probably made the bench and got on.
The Liverpool U18 line-up to face Newcastle at 13:00

 Hall; Esdaille, Evers, Pitt, Enahoro-Marcus; Ewing, OConnor, Ahmed; Sonni-Lambie, Bradshaw, Ngumoha

Subs: Bernard, Furnell-Gill, Onanuga, Lonemni, Ayman
Re Tyler Morton. I think he's a decent player but not quite good enough for a top premier league side. The club were willing to sell him in the summer, it's just that no one came in and met the valuation fee (whatever that was). If a club are willing to meet it and he agrees to move there he will be sold.
Goal
Liverpool 0 Newcastle 1 31'
GOAL

LIVERPOOL  1  Newcastle  1
Kareem Ahmed  38'
Rio is unplayable. Just desperately unlucky not to get a few. A real, real talent.
Half - Time 1-1
Rio is unplayable. Just desperately unlucky not to get a few. A real, real talent.

He'll surely be in the under 21s soon. Could have had a run out at Harrogate.
Onanuga on for Ewing for 2nd half
PENALTY LIVERPOOL

Joe Bradshaw

Skies it
Goal

Liverpool 1 Newcastle 2
52'
