Youth and Under 23 Thread

Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 21, 2024, 01:50:50 pm
GOAL

LIVERPOOL

2-2

Joshua Sonni-Lambie 87'
Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 21, 2024, 01:57:58 pm
Full Time

Leeds U 18 - 2 Liverpool U 18 - 2
Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 21, 2024, 02:11:03 pm
Liverpool Under 21 V Derby Under 21

LIVERPOOL

Misciur , Miles , Jonas , Nallo , Norris , Morton , Nyoni , Hill , Corness , Pilling , Young ,

Subs

Davidson , Trueman , Pinnington , Morrison , Kone Doherty
Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 21, 2024, 02:21:17 pm
GOAL

Liverpool 1 Derby 0
Tyler Morton 15'

Assist

Trey Nyoni
Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 21, 2024, 02:55:03 pm
Half Time

Liverpool  1 Derby 0
afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 21, 2024, 02:55:55 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on September 21, 2024, 02:21:17 pm
GOAL

Liverpool 1 Derby 0
Tyler Morton 15'

Assist

Trey Nyoni

Pretty much the fucking purpose of the 21s right there, developing a tiny bit further two players for whom we have expectations...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 21, 2024, 02:56:10 pm
Josh Sonni-Lambie scored a late equaliser as Liverpool U18s twice came from behind in a 2-2 draw away at their Leeds United counterparts.

Marc Bridge-Wilkinsons side had to dig deep to claim a point from Saturdays U18 Premier League North clash at Thorp Arch.

The home team took the lead just past the quarter-hour mark, as Lewis Pirie converted past Reds goalkeeper Bailey Hall from the penalty spot.

Leeds held that advantage until the interval, during which Reds boss Bridge-Wilkinson opted for a double change to shuffle his options  both Kareem Ahmed and Rio Ngumoha were sent on.

The visitors efforts to get themselves back into it paid off  though, it would prove, briefly  as centre-back Louis Enahoro-Marcus netted with 70 on the clock.

United, however, reclaimed the lead within a matter of moments, Devon Brockie supplying the finish to get his team back in front.

But Liverpool found another equaliser to secure their first point in the division this season, Sonni-Lambie beating Alex Baird with three minutes left to play.

TEAM

Hall, Pitt, Evers, Furnell-Gill, Enahoro-Marcus, Lonmeni (Ngumoha, 46), Bradshaw, Ayman (Ewing, 63), Sonni-Lambie, Onanuga (Ahmed, 46), OConnor.

Unused subs: Bernard, Martin.

NEXT UP

The U18s are back in action next Saturday (September 28), with Newcastle United the visitors to the Kirkby Academy for a 1pm BST kick-off.

Subscribers can watch this game live on LFCTV GO.
Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 21, 2024, 03:23:02 pm
GOAL

LIVERPOOL

2-0

Tommy Pillng ( Penalty ) 56'
Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 21, 2024, 03:54:02 pm
Goal
Liverpool 2 Derby 1
Riley Moloney 86' ( Penalty)
Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 21, 2024, 03:57:12 pm
GOAL
Liverpool 3 Derby 1
Trent Kone Doherty 89'
Assist Tom Hill
Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 21, 2024, 04:08:34 pm
Full Time 90+12

Liverpool 3 Derby 1
Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 21, 2024, 04:11:11 pm
Full Time Report

Liverpool U21s continued their Premier League 2 campaign with a dominant 3-1 win over Derby County at the Academy on Saturday.

A first-half goal from Tyler Morton was followed by efforts from Tommy Pilling and Trent Kone-Doherty after the break, which were enough to give the young Reds a richly deserved result.

On paper the Reds had a strong line-up  a midfield of Morton, captain Dominic Corness and Trey Nyoni whetted the appetite  and they were almost ahead within seconds, Ranel Young latching on to a pass and firing a rising shot just too high.

A short backpass almost gifted Derby an opener a short time later but Kornel Misciurs blocked clearance fell wide of the target from Charles Ebuka.

Morton, already with so much experience at Championship level, sent a superb pass to Tom Hill, whose low shot just missed the far post with still not 10 minutes on the clock.

Hill was finding lovely pockets of space and, sent away again by Terence Miles, delivered a perfect centre for Young and he will have been disappointed not to score from right in front of goal.

Derby were keeping the hosts honest and a defensive lapse saw a ball reach Ebuka in the box but the striker put his chance just wide.

The opening goal came in the 20th minute, with Morton showing his class throughout. He and Nyoni combined to win the ball high and Morton strode on to blast the ball past Jack Thompson with the aid of a slight deflection.

A second should have arrived seven minutes later after a lovely team move. Hill took a perfect pass in stride and the ball was moved through Corness before James Norris sent in a cross right in front of goal that somehow evaded all the red shirts arriving in the box.

A Misciur save from Cruz Allen and a Morton free-kick punched over by Thompson rounded off a half in which Liverpool felt comfortable and capable of going on to dominate.

So it proved, with an early goal in the second half the catalyst for a period utterly dominated by Barry Lewtas side.

Pilling won and scored the penalty that delivered the two-goal cushion, having taken the ball around goalkeeper Thompson from Nyonis pass.

Thompson was injured in the process and forced off, his replacement Josh Shattell only able to get a despairing hand to Pillings finish from the spot.

Liverpool kept the visitors penned in and starved of possession. A great run from Kieran Morrison lacked only a decisive finish for the Reds, while fellow substitute Josh Davidson  returning from injury  made a great steal in the box but his shot on the turn was just wide.

Morton and left-back Norris combined to set up a great chance for Hill, though the midfielder rather scuffed his shot this time.

While a Derby comeback appeared unlikely, the visitors were thrown a lifeline with five minutes left when Riley Moloney was judged to have been clipped as he left the penalty box. The same player got up to beat Misciur from the spot.

Any nerves that concession created were short-lived, however, as Liverpool extended their lead again with a minute left on the clock.

Hill provided a lovely assist and substitute Kone-Doherty showed poise before slotting emphatically past Shattell, for a good end to a fine performance.

TEAM

Liverpool: Misciur, Miles, Norris, Jonas, Nallo, Morton (Kone-Doherty, 77), Hill, Nyoni (Davidson, 61), Young (Morrison, 61), Corness, Pilling.

Unused subs: R. Trueman, Pinnington.

NEXT UP

Attention for the U21s now turns to the Bristol Street Motors Trophy and a trip to Harrogate Town on Tuesday (September 24).

Kick-off at the Exercise Stadium is 7.45pm BST, with the game to be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK.
kop306

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 21, 2024, 10:19:55 pm
great to see the young lad from chelsea got his first assist today

will be interesting to see if slot will put any young lads on the bench v west ham
RedG13

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 21, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Quote from: kop306 on September 21, 2024, 10:19:55 pm
great to see the young lad from chelsea got his first assist today

will be interesting to see if slot will put any young lads on the bench v west ham
Nallo and Nyoni would be the only 2 I would think make it.
Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 24, 2024, 07:16:41 pm
Harrogate Town Vs Liverpool Under 21's

Davies; Miles, Lucky, Pinnington, Norris; Spearing, Corness, Laffey; Morrison, Kone-Doherty, Figueroa

Subs: Misciur, Nallo, Davidson, Kelly, Pilling, Cannonier


This Game Is Live On Sky Sports Plus Via The Red Button
Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 24, 2024, 07:28:44 pm
Harrogate

Starting Eleven

Oxley , Asare , Burrell , Moon , Gibson , Taylor , Falkingham , Dooley , Duke-McKenna , Muldoon , Folarin ,

Substitutes

Foulds , Cornelius , Sims , Sutton , Moorby , March , Belshaw
Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 24, 2024, 08:30:37 pm
Goal

Horrogate  1  Liverpool  0
Jack Muldoon   44'
Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 24, 2024, 09:11:06 pm
64'

Substitution, Liverpool U21. Oakley Cannonier replaces Keyrol Figueroa.

Substitution, Liverpool U21. Tommy Pilling replaces Michael Laffey.

Substitution, Liverpool U21. Josh Davidson replaces Jay Spearing.
Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 24, 2024, 09:18:10 pm
GOAL

Harrogate  1 Liverpool  1
James Norris  75'
Assisted by Trent Kone-Doherty.
MBL?

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 24, 2024, 09:21:30 pm
Harrogate look like they've runout of legs.
Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 24, 2024, 09:29:58 pm
Kyle Kelly on For Dominic Corness  85
Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 24, 2024, 09:36:32 pm
Match Goes To Penalties
TepidT2O

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 24, 2024, 09:36:44 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on September 24, 2024, 08:30:37 pm
Goal

Horrogate  1  Liverpool  0
Jack Muldoon   44'
Spottys lad?
MBL?

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 24, 2024, 09:43:28 pm
Missed our first scored our second. 2-1 with us to tale now
Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 24, 2024, 09:45:49 pm
Liverpool Go 1st

Miles has his Penalty Saved
Harrogate - Scores
Pilling - Scores
Harrogate - Scores
Davidson - Scores
Harrogate - Scores
Kone Doherty - Misses
Harrogate - Scores

Harrogate Win 4-2 on Pens
Ratboy3G

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 24, 2024, 10:37:21 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on September 24, 2024, 07:16:41 pm
Harrogate Town Vs Liverpool Under 21's

Davies; Miles, Lucky, Pinnington, Norris; Spearing, Corness, Laffey; Morrison, Kone-Doherty, Figueroa

Subs: Misciur, Nallo, Davidson, Kelly, Pilling, Cannonier


This Game Is Live On Sky Sports Plus Via The Red Button

Fields of Anfield Road got going, I'm trying to get Poor scouse Tommy done but every one is singing at their own pace and no one knows if its Libyan or Arabian sun 😬
Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 25, 2024, 11:25:30 am
Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 25, 2024, 11:29:11 am
Next Game

Premier League 2
Fri 27 September  19:00
@ Boreham Wood FC

LIVE ON
LFCTV GO

Premier League 2

Arsenal
V
Liverpool
Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 06:57:42 pm
Arsenal U 21 V Liverpool U 21
Liverpool X1

Davies , Miles , Nallo , Jonas , Norris , Morton , Hill , Pilling , Morrison , Young , Nyoni ,

Subs

Corness , Musciur , Davidson , Pinnington , Laffey
Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 07:14:40 pm
GOAL 

LIVERPOOL

Amara Nallo 12'

Assist Tyler Morton

Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 07:43:54 pm
GOAL

2-0


LIVERPOOL 


Tyler Morton


43'
