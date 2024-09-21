Full Time Report



Liverpool U21s continued their Premier League 2 campaign with a dominant 3-1 win over Derby County at the Academy on Saturday.



A first-half goal from Tyler Morton was followed by efforts from Tommy Pilling and Trent Kone-Doherty after the break, which were enough to give the young Reds a richly deserved result.



On paper the Reds had a strong line-up  a midfield of Morton, captain Dominic Corness and Trey Nyoni whetted the appetite  and they were almost ahead within seconds, Ranel Young latching on to a pass and firing a rising shot just too high.



A short backpass almost gifted Derby an opener a short time later but Kornel Misciurs blocked clearance fell wide of the target from Charles Ebuka.



Morton, already with so much experience at Championship level, sent a superb pass to Tom Hill, whose low shot just missed the far post with still not 10 minutes on the clock.



Hill was finding lovely pockets of space and, sent away again by Terence Miles, delivered a perfect centre for Young and he will have been disappointed not to score from right in front of goal.



Derby were keeping the hosts honest and a defensive lapse saw a ball reach Ebuka in the box but the striker put his chance just wide.



The opening goal came in the 20th minute, with Morton showing his class throughout. He and Nyoni combined to win the ball high and Morton strode on to blast the ball past Jack Thompson with the aid of a slight deflection.



A second should have arrived seven minutes later after a lovely team move. Hill took a perfect pass in stride and the ball was moved through Corness before James Norris sent in a cross right in front of goal that somehow evaded all the red shirts arriving in the box.



A Misciur save from Cruz Allen and a Morton free-kick punched over by Thompson rounded off a half in which Liverpool felt comfortable and capable of going on to dominate.



So it proved, with an early goal in the second half the catalyst for a period utterly dominated by Barry Lewtas side.



Pilling won and scored the penalty that delivered the two-goal cushion, having taken the ball around goalkeeper Thompson from Nyonis pass.



Thompson was injured in the process and forced off, his replacement Josh Shattell only able to get a despairing hand to Pillings finish from the spot.



Liverpool kept the visitors penned in and starved of possession. A great run from Kieran Morrison lacked only a decisive finish for the Reds, while fellow substitute Josh Davidson  returning from injury  made a great steal in the box but his shot on the turn was just wide.



Morton and left-back Norris combined to set up a great chance for Hill, though the midfielder rather scuffed his shot this time.



While a Derby comeback appeared unlikely, the visitors were thrown a lifeline with five minutes left when Riley Moloney was judged to have been clipped as he left the penalty box. The same player got up to beat Misciur from the spot.



Any nerves that concession created were short-lived, however, as Liverpool extended their lead again with a minute left on the clock.



Hill provided a lovely assist and substitute Kone-Doherty showed poise before slotting emphatically past Shattell, for a good end to a fine performance.



TEAM



Liverpool: Misciur, Miles, Norris, Jonas, Nallo, Morton (Kone-Doherty, 77), Hill, Nyoni (Davidson, 61), Young (Morrison, 61), Corness, Pilling.



Unused subs: R. Trueman, Pinnington.



NEXT UP



Attention for the U21s now turns to the Bristol Street Motors Trophy and a trip to Harrogate Town on Tuesday (September 24).



Kick-off at the Exercise Stadium is 7.45pm BST, with the game to be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK.