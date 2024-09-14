AC Milan U 19 0 Liverpool U 19 0
Match Report
Liverpool U19s got their UEFA Youth League campaign under way with a 0-0 draw away to AC Milan.
Barry Lewtas side secured a point thanks in no small part to an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Kornel Misciur, who made several excellent saves to prevent the hosts who dominated the second half after an uneventful first 45 minutes from winning.
Milan forward Francesco Camarda also hit the post after the break but the young Reds, captained by Trey Nyoni, held firm to claim a share of the spoils at Centro Sportivo Vismara.
An evenly matched first half featured little in the way of goalmouth action.
Kieran Morrison went closest for Liverpool with around 20 minutes gone as he shifted the ball onto his right foot and hit a rising drive off target from a difficult angle.
Then, at the other end, Misciur had to be alert to produce a low stop after his teammates had ceded possession deep in their own territory.
And Misciur was again required just before half-time, the 17-year-old this time diverting Adam Bakounes cross away from immediate danger before leaping up and helping to deny Mattia Liberali from close range.
The balance of play tilted further in Milans favour after the interval, with Camarda and Dariusz Stalmach each wasting presentable chances with headers prior to Misciur repelling a strike from Maximilian Ibrahimovic son of Zlatan at his near post.
Liverpool were coming under sustained pressure and Camarda finally got the better of Misciur only for the woodwork to rescue the visitors, before Wellity Luckys brilliant last-ditch block kept the young Reds on level terms.
Lewtas sought to freshen his side up with the introduction of Rio Ngumoha from the bench, but Milans dominance continued and Emanuele Sala cleared the crossbar from the edge of the penalty area.
However, an indomitable display from Misciur was crowned when the keeper somehow thwarted Alessandro Bonomi from point-blank range with his head and Liverpool recorded a creditable, hard-earned draw.
TEAM
Misciur, Esdaille, Pinnington, Lucky, Nallo, Laffey, Morrison, Kelly (Ngumoha, 66), Young (Figueroa, 86), Nyoni, Kone-Doherty (Pitt, 86).
Unused subs: Hall-Macdonald, Ayman, Onanuga, Sonni-Lambie.
NEXT UP
Liverpool U19s' next Youth League fixture is against Bologna at the Academy on the afternoon of Wednesday October 2.