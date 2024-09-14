« previous next »
Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 12556833 times)

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107760 on: September 14, 2024, 12:12:36 pm »
Goal For Blackburn
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107761 on: September 14, 2024, 12:37:49 pm »
Rio on to play left wing- first few touches beats the full back and puts a lovely cross in
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107762 on: September 14, 2024, 12:53:22 pm »
2-0 Blackburn
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107763 on: September 14, 2024, 02:23:19 pm »
Coaching needs to improve
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107764 on: September 14, 2024, 08:03:47 pm »
Liverpool U18s were beaten 2-0 by Blackburn Rovers in their league clash at the Kirkby Academy.

Saturdays U18 Premier League North tie was a largely even affair, though a pair of goals at either end of the second half gave Rovers victory.

Jackson Shorrocks found the target with a well-placed header two minutes into the second half, and Valentin Joseph wrapped up the result in added time.

Blackburn were on top in the earliest minutes of the contest, though Liverpool soon began to settle and use possession nicely.

The Reds did, however, need a combination of Lucas Pitt and Louis Enahoro-Marcus to snuff out Joe Boggan as he bore down on goal from a slide-rule pass in behind.

Boggan next turned chance-provider with a nudge into the forward run of Nathan Dlamini, who was off target with his effort from the right channel.

Afolami Onanuga pulled a good opening wide of the left post from the edge of the box after a successful Liverpool press, before the lively Boggan lashed too high at the other end when sent clean through.

That proved to be the best opportunity of a half that drew to a close without a mark on the scoresheet.

Rovers kicked off the second period as brightly as they had the first, but this time they made the early momentum count.

A corner from the left flank was headed up but not fully away by Enahoro-Marcus and Shorrocks met the ball with a clever header that he looped over Bailey Hall and into the Reds net.

Patrik Farkas hooked a shot over the Liverpool crossbar from a bouncing ball and Boggan squandered a one-on-one with a finish wide as the visitors tried to strengthen their lead.

The home side next needed an excellent save from Hall, who reacted well to palm away Boggans swipe across goal after he was released into freedom inside the area.

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson sent on new arrival Rio Ngumoha with a little over 15 minutes remaining and he was quickly in the thick of the action.

Ngumoha beat his man as he broke away along the left and then stood up a cross that eventually reached fellow substitute Joe Bradshaw, whose prodded effort was blocked.

As time ebbed away, Bradshaw guided a pass into Ahmed in the box. His sweet first touch opened up the angle for a strike  but a defender recovered to deflect the ball.

Liverpool continued to press for an equaliser, but Blackburn grabbed a clinching goal in stoppage time as Joseph cut out Halls attempt to play out from the back and slotted into the empty net.

TEAM

Hall, Esdaille, Williams, Pitt, Enahoro-Marcus, Lonmeni, Martin (Bradshaw, 60), Ayman (Ahmed, 60), Sonni-Lambie (Ngumoha, 74), Onanuga, OConnor.

Unused subs: Bernard, Evers.

NEXT UP

Its the start of the UEFA Youth League campaign for Liverpools U19s on Tuesday afternoon as they travel to AC Milan.

Kick-off for the league-phase clash is 1.30pm BST and subscribers can watch it live on LFCTV GO.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107765 on: September 15, 2024, 09:35:43 am »
I'm taking my eldest to the u21s EFL trophy game on the 24th away at Harrogate as its only down the road from us. £10 for adults, £5 for u18s for the away terrace behind the goal if anyone is interested.
Hopefully get a Jay Spearing (and possibly Chiesa) masterclass.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107766 on: September 15, 2024, 12:03:43 pm »
Luke Chambers (on loan at Wigan) scored a great free kick goal away at Bristol Rovers yesterday.
If anybody recalls the Aurelio free kick at Chelsea in the Champions League a few years ago , this was close to identical.
Chambers is playing every week and looks a good player.
Calvin Ramsay is also on loan at Wigan, but kept out of the team currently by Carragher's son who is playing right back.   
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107767 on: September 15, 2024, 12:11:03 pm »
aboot 6:30 here unless someone has better one :D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=03cnwd67iKM
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107768 on: September 15, 2024, 02:16:19 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on September 15, 2024, 12:03:43 pm
Luke Chambers (on loan at Wigan) scored a great free kick goal away at Bristol Rovers yesterday.
If anybody recalls the Aurelio free kick at Chelsea in the Champions League a few years ago , this was close to identical.
Chambers is playing every week and looks a good player.
Calvin Ramsay is also on loan at Wigan, but kept out of the team currently by Carragher's son who is playing right back.   

Chambers too good for League One but it was a good stepping stone for Bradley. Beck getting rave reviews so far at Blackburn as well.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107769 on: September 17, 2024, 01:14:05 pm »
Trey Nyoni captains #LFC U19s today in the UEFA Youth League.

Team to play AC Milan: Misciur; Esdaille, Nallo, Pinnington, Lucky; Laffey, Kelly, Nyoni; Morrison, Kone-Doherty, Young



Rio Ngumoha on the bench

Hughes and Pedro Marques watching on.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107770 on: September 17, 2024, 01:30:36 pm »
Anyone got a link please?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107771 on: September 17, 2024, 01:32:59 pm »
Quote from: just Riggins? on September 17, 2024, 01:30:36 pm
Anyone got a link please?

Only the LFCgo link.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107772 on: September 17, 2024, 01:50:54 pm »
Francesco Camarda for Milan is an absolute monster at youth level. Be interesting to see how we deal with him.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107773 on: September 17, 2024, 02:05:24 pm »
This ref, frigging hell
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107774 on: September 17, 2024, 02:33:51 pm »
Maximilian Ibrahimovic, son of the legendary Zlatan Ibrahimovic, starts for Milan.

Trey Nyoni, the Liverpool captain this afternoon

Francesco Camarda tries to win a penalty for Milan. But the referee is having none of it and is booked for diving

Camarda gets away with one there after clattering goalkeeper Kornel Misciur as he tried to a ball out wide.

Kieran Morrison fires wide from a difficult angle after an excellent Liverpool break led by Trey Nyoni and Trent Kone-Doherty.

Carter Pinnington in the book for a hefty challenge. Could have no complaints. Still goalless. No real chances for either side.

Zlatan in the house
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is here at Pumas House of Football. Trey Nyoni might have impressed him so far, the Reds captain is looking sharp.

Trent Kone-Doherty has been on the end of some roughhousing from Milan. Three times hes been sent to the deck. Barry Lewtas isnt happy with the treatment on the sidelines.

Goalmouth scramble sees a Milan player have a shot blocked by his own man on the line and then the offside flag goes up.

HALF-TIME: AC Milan 0 Liverpool 0
Not too many chances to tell you off. Nyoni started sharply but faded. Morrison not getting much change out on the right side. Kone-Doherty getting the rough treatment.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107775 on: September 17, 2024, 02:39:49 pm »
Emanuele Sala On For Diego Sia
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107776 on: September 17, 2024, 02:54:40 pm »
Flippo Scotti on
Francesco Camarda off

Alessandro Bonomi On
Mattia Liberali off

60'
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107777 on: September 17, 2024, 02:56:22 pm »
Rio Ngumoha on
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107778 on: September 17, 2024, 02:57:57 pm »
Kyle Kelly Off
Rio Ngumoha On
66'
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107779 on: September 17, 2024, 03:03:32 pm »
Quote from: cdav on September 17, 2024, 02:05:24 pm
This ref, frigging hell

Perpetual fouling by Milan not punished
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107780 on: September 17, 2024, 03:06:13 pm »
Strange game

Milan a decent side, let down by playacting and fouling all game

At one point one of our lads goes into a challenge, beat to the ball by the milan player as he stretches for the ball, catches the Milan lad in the midriff and he goes down grabbing his head before realising he wasnt touched there then quickly switches to clutching his chest. Sad to see this theatrical shite is in all levels now
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107781 on: September 17, 2024, 03:12:10 pm »
Is this Ngumoha's debut?

Not that I've got shiny new toy syndrome but... I am quite interested in how our shiny new toy is getting on  ;D
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107782 on: September 17, 2024, 03:13:39 pm »
Ernesto Perrin On Cristian Comotto Off  81'
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107783 on: September 17, 2024, 03:14:09 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on September 17, 2024, 03:06:13 pm
Strange game

Milan a decent side, let down by playacting and fouling all game

At one point one of our lads goes into a challenge, beat to the ball by the milan player as he stretches for the ball, catches the Milan lad in the midriff and he goes down grabbing his head before realising he wasnt touched there then quickly switches to clutching his chest. Sad to see this theatrical shite is in all levels now

Italians are by far the worst though
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107784 on: September 17, 2024, 03:14:44 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on September 17, 2024, 03:12:10 pm
Is this Ngumoha's debut?

Not that I've got shiny new toy syndrome but... I am quite interested in how our shiny new toy is getting on  ;D


He came on as sub on Saturday
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107785 on: September 17, 2024, 03:19:10 pm »
Keyrol Figueroa on for Renel Young
&
Lucas Pitt on for Trent Kone Doherty 86
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107786 on: September 17, 2024, 03:20:03 pm »
6 Added Minutes
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107787 on: September 17, 2024, 03:21:44 pm »
Tommaso Mancioppi on For Dariusz Stalmach 89'
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107788 on: September 17, 2024, 03:25:52 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on September 17, 2024, 03:14:44 pm

He came on as sub on Saturday
Thanks.  Does he look like a £40m player playing amongst children?  ;D
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107789 on: September 17, 2024, 03:26:12 pm »
Full Time 0-0
« Reply #107790 on: September 17, 2024, 03:28:46 pm »
Great save from Misciur towards the end.

Looks like Morrison has a bit of an attitude about him which is a good thing
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107791 on: September 17, 2024, 03:29:30 pm »
Quote from: Kelvinlfc on September 17, 2024, 03:14:09 pm
Italians are by far the worst though

You'll always get that in Italy.

Decent result and a decent side we put out.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107792 on: September 17, 2024, 03:51:22 pm »
AC Milan U 19 0 Liverpool U 19 0

Match Report

Liverpool U19s got their UEFA Youth League campaign under way with a 0-0 draw away to AC Milan.

Barry Lewtas side secured a point thanks in no small part to an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Kornel Misciur, who made several excellent saves to prevent the hosts  who dominated the second half after an uneventful first 45 minutes  from winning.

Milan forward Francesco Camarda also hit the post after the break but the young Reds, captained by Trey Nyoni, held firm to claim a share of the spoils at Centro Sportivo Vismara.

An evenly matched first half featured little in the way of goalmouth action.

Kieran Morrison went closest for Liverpool with around 20 minutes gone as he shifted the ball onto his right foot and hit a rising drive off target from a difficult angle.

Then, at the other end, Misciur had to be alert to produce a low stop after his teammates had ceded possession deep in their own territory.

And Misciur was again required just before half-time, the 17-year-old this time diverting Adam Bakounes cross away from immediate danger before leaping up and helping to deny Mattia Liberali from close range.


The balance of play tilted further in Milans favour after the interval, with Camarda and Dariusz Stalmach each wasting presentable chances with headers prior to Misciur repelling a strike from Maximilian Ibrahimovic  son of Zlatan  at his near post.

Liverpool were coming under sustained pressure and Camarda finally got the better of Misciur only for the woodwork to rescue the visitors, before Wellity Luckys brilliant last-ditch block kept the young Reds on level terms.

Lewtas sought to freshen his side up with the introduction of Rio Ngumoha from the bench, but Milans dominance continued and Emanuele Sala cleared the crossbar from the edge of the penalty area.

However, an indomitable display from Misciur was crowned when the keeper somehow thwarted Alessandro Bonomi from point-blank range with his head and Liverpool recorded a creditable, hard-earned draw.

TEAM

Misciur, Esdaille, Pinnington, Lucky, Nallo, Laffey, Morrison, Kelly (Ngumoha, 66), Young (Figueroa, 86), Nyoni, Kone-Doherty (Pitt, 86).

Unused subs: Hall-Macdonald, Ayman, Onanuga, Sonni-Lambie.

NEXT UP

Liverpool U19s' next Youth League fixture is against Bologna at the Academy on the afternoon of Wednesday October 2.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107793 on: Today at 12:08:23 pm »
Leeds United U 18 V Liverpool U 18
KO 12 PM

Liverpool

Hall , Pitt , Furnell Gill , Marcus , Evers , Lonmeni , Bradshaw , Ayman , O'Connor , Onanuga , Sonni Lambie ,

Subs

Ewing , Bernard Junior , Ahmed , Ngumoha , Martin ,
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107794 on: Today at 12:10:32 pm »
Liverpool U 21 V Derby U 21 at Kirby Academy follows at 2 PM
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107795 on: Today at 12:20:04 pm »
Goal

Leeds 1 Liverpool 0
Lewis Pirie ( Penalty ) 16'
