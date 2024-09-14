« previous next »
Goal For Blackburn
Rio on to play left wing- first few touches beats the full back and puts a lovely cross in
2-0 Blackburn
Coaching needs to improve
Liverpool U18s were beaten 2-0 by Blackburn Rovers in their league clash at the Kirkby Academy.

Saturdays U18 Premier League North tie was a largely even affair, though a pair of goals at either end of the second half gave Rovers victory.

Jackson Shorrocks found the target with a well-placed header two minutes into the second half, and Valentin Joseph wrapped up the result in added time.

Blackburn were on top in the earliest minutes of the contest, though Liverpool soon began to settle and use possession nicely.

The Reds did, however, need a combination of Lucas Pitt and Louis Enahoro-Marcus to snuff out Joe Boggan as he bore down on goal from a slide-rule pass in behind.

Boggan next turned chance-provider with a nudge into the forward run of Nathan Dlamini, who was off target with his effort from the right channel.

Afolami Onanuga pulled a good opening wide of the left post from the edge of the box after a successful Liverpool press, before the lively Boggan lashed too high at the other end when sent clean through.

That proved to be the best opportunity of a half that drew to a close without a mark on the scoresheet.

Rovers kicked off the second period as brightly as they had the first, but this time they made the early momentum count.

A corner from the left flank was headed up but not fully away by Enahoro-Marcus and Shorrocks met the ball with a clever header that he looped over Bailey Hall and into the Reds net.

Patrik Farkas hooked a shot over the Liverpool crossbar from a bouncing ball and Boggan squandered a one-on-one with a finish wide as the visitors tried to strengthen their lead.

The home side next needed an excellent save from Hall, who reacted well to palm away Boggans swipe across goal after he was released into freedom inside the area.

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson sent on new arrival Rio Ngumoha with a little over 15 minutes remaining and he was quickly in the thick of the action.

Ngumoha beat his man as he broke away along the left and then stood up a cross that eventually reached fellow substitute Joe Bradshaw, whose prodded effort was blocked.

As time ebbed away, Bradshaw guided a pass into Ahmed in the box. His sweet first touch opened up the angle for a strike  but a defender recovered to deflect the ball.

Liverpool continued to press for an equaliser, but Blackburn grabbed a clinching goal in stoppage time as Joseph cut out Halls attempt to play out from the back and slotted into the empty net.

TEAM

Hall, Esdaille, Williams, Pitt, Enahoro-Marcus, Lonmeni, Martin (Bradshaw, 60), Ayman (Ahmed, 60), Sonni-Lambie (Ngumoha, 74), Onanuga, OConnor.

Unused subs: Bernard, Evers.

NEXT UP

Its the start of the UEFA Youth League campaign for Liverpools U19s on Tuesday afternoon as they travel to AC Milan.

Kick-off for the league-phase clash is 1.30pm BST and subscribers can watch it live on LFCTV GO.
I'm taking my eldest to the u21s EFL trophy game on the 24th away at Harrogate as its only down the road from us. £10 for adults, £5 for u18s for the away terrace behind the goal if anyone is interested.
Hopefully get a Jay Spearing (and possibly Chiesa) masterclass.
Luke Chambers (on loan at Wigan) scored a great free kick goal away at Bristol Rovers yesterday.
If anybody recalls the Aurelio free kick at Chelsea in the Champions League a few years ago , this was close to identical.
Chambers is playing every week and looks a good player.
Calvin Ramsay is also on loan at Wigan, but kept out of the team currently by Carragher's son who is playing right back.   
aboot 6:30 here unless someone has better one :D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=03cnwd67iKM
Chambers too good for League One but it was a good stepping stone for Bradley. Beck getting rave reviews so far at Blackburn as well.
Trey Nyoni captains #LFC U19s today in the UEFA Youth League.

Team to play AC Milan: Misciur; Esdaille, Nallo, Pinnington, Lucky; Laffey, Kelly, Nyoni; Morrison, Kone-Doherty, Young



Rio Ngumoha on the bench

Hughes and Pedro Marques watching on.
