Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 12542125 times)

Online Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107720 on: September 2, 2024, 08:56:25 pm »
Kyle Kelly on for lee Jonas  90+5'
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107721 on: September 2, 2024, 09:01:47 pm »
Liverpool Hold On To Win 3-2
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107722 on: September 3, 2024, 12:39:24 pm »
Has Wellity Lucky grown?  Looked massive
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107723 on: September 4, 2024, 06:40:42 pm »
Twitter saying rio ngumoha now signing
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107724 on: September 4, 2024, 06:43:08 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on September  4, 2024, 06:40:42 pm
Twitter saying rio ngumoha now signing

Some suggestion on Reddit that he might be going straight into training with the first team squad after the international break, but no idea what the original source for this information is.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107725 on: September 4, 2024, 06:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on September  4, 2024, 06:43:08 pm
Some suggestion on Reddit that he might be going straight into training with the first team squad after the international break, but no idea what the original source for this information is.

He's joining up with the under 18s.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107726 on: September 4, 2024, 07:51:40 pm »


Number 11 eh..
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107727 on: September 4, 2024, 09:34:21 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on September  4, 2024, 06:40:42 pm
Twitter saying rio ngumoha now signing
Welcome. Excited to see him when he gets the chances with first team
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107728 on: September 4, 2024, 10:28:32 pm »
How did Trent Doherty get on when he came on?  Really hoping he can make a big breakthrough this season
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107729 on: September 5, 2024, 08:01:24 am »
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107730 on: September 5, 2024, 09:49:53 am »
Quote from: Draex on September  4, 2024, 07:51:40 pm


Number 11 eh..

Looks as pleased as Chiesa. ;D
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107731 on: September 5, 2024, 10:01:11 am »
Quote from: Draex on September  4, 2024, 07:51:40 pm
...

Number 11 eh..
Mo makes a comment about a lack of movement on extending his contract, club gives his shirt number to a 16-year old  ;)
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107732 on: September 5, 2024, 08:28:24 pm »
Lets see what his end product is like
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107733 on: September 5, 2024, 09:51:44 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on September  5, 2024, 08:01:24 am
seems a very exiting talent Ngumoha https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wN3y75q833Y

Liverpool fan too https://xcancel.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1831458783094305067




Looks very good there, YouTube risks notwithstanding. Got everything and then some
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107734 on: September 6, 2024, 09:45:38 am »
That new signing from Chelsea is in the latest 'Inside Training' vid.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107735 on: September 6, 2024, 10:29:12 am »
Quote from: phil236849 on September  5, 2024, 09:51:44 pm

Looks very good there, YouTube risks notwithstanding. Got everything and then some
Based purely on that highlights video he reminds me a lot of Luis Diaz.  I'm not saying they're at comparable levels right now but his dribbling style and decision making are very similar.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107736 on: September 6, 2024, 07:35:18 pm »
Liverpool U18s beat the Fowler Academy 6-1 in a friendly match at the Academy.

The young Reds, for whom recent recruit Alvin Ayman started in central midfield, led 3-0 after half an hour of Fridays contest in Kirkby thanks to goals from Afolami Onanuga, Joe Bradshaw and Lucas Pitt.

Ethan Smallee reduced the deficit for the Fowler Academy before half-time, but a quickfire double from Josh Sonni-Lambie put Marc Bridge-Wilkinsons side 5-1 up early in the second period and Kareem Ahmed completed the scoring just before the hour.

With Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler watching on, Onanuga made it 1-0 after 12 minutes with a fierce left-foot hit.

It was quickly 3-0 as Bradshaw  who was denied on several occasions by Fowler Academy goalkeeper Alfie Smith  rounded off a superb team move and Pitt pounced to convert from close range after a corner.

Smallees goal followed, though two smart finishes from Sonni-Lambie then eased the young Reds into a commanding advantage prior to Ahmed firing home from inside the penalty area in the 57th minute.

Bridge-Wilkinsons team return to competitive action on Saturday September 14, when they host Blackburn Rovers in a league game supporters can watch live on LFCTV and LFCTV GO (11am BST kick-off).
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107737 on: September 6, 2024, 11:34:15 pm »
Saw a clip on twitter of an lfc u15s from one of those scout accounts. Anybody else see it? Left footed right winger. Anyway he's salahs replacement in 4 years.

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107738 on: September 7, 2024, 12:17:59 am »
Quote from: MBL? on September  6, 2024, 11:34:15 pm
Saw a clip on twitter of an lfc u15s from one of those scout accounts. Anybody else see it? Left footed right winger. Anyway he's salahs replacement in 4 years.



Steady

Joshua Abe
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107739 on: September 7, 2024, 12:31:47 am »
Quote from: phil236849 on September  7, 2024, 12:17:59 am
Steady

Joshua Abe
Thanks but it's just facts.

This is the clip is what I was talking about.

https://xcancel.com/TheSecretScout_/status/1831774800878112776

Also found this one whilst searcing for the above. Would imagine he will move to u18s after he turns 15.

https://xcancel.com/Legend__Omar/status/1761118389861286279

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107740 on: September 7, 2024, 08:02:41 am »
We have lots of incredible players at the academy, such a testament to he last 10 years of work.

Trent Kone-Doherty looks really good as a wide attacker as well.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107741 on: September 7, 2024, 08:38:04 am »
Quote from: MBL? on September  6, 2024, 11:34:15 pm
Saw a clip on twitter of an lfc u15s from one of those scout accounts. Anybody else see it? Left footed right winger. Anyway he's salahs replacement in 4 years.



Am i right in saying him and Kaide are the only left footed wingers we have at youth level atm?. We seem to be collecting LW including the Chelsea kid....(someone mentioned Morrison but he is more like a Harvey than a Salah right?)
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107742 on: September 7, 2024, 09:03:20 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on September  6, 2024, 10:29:12 am
Based purely on that highlights video he reminds me a lot of Luis Diaz.  I'm not saying they're at comparable levels right now but his dribbling style and decision making are very similar.

Minus the "end product" of course.

Or does Luis Diaz have "end product"? I keep forgetting what we've decided.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107743 on: September 10, 2024, 11:31:40 am »
Anyone manage to see how Morton and Quansah did for the England U21s?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107744 on: September 10, 2024, 12:19:15 pm »
Quote from: Draex on September 10, 2024, 11:31:40 am
Anyone manage to see how Morton and Quansah did for the England U21s?
Quansah was very good in both matches.  Other than the last 10 minutes or so of the friendly he played all of both matches, as the central defender in a back three and as part of a back four.  He was in complete cruise control in the back three but Northern Ireland didn't really carry any threat so difficult to judge.

Morton didn't get a kick in the qualifier as Ben Futcher (who?) preferred Elliott Anderson and Hayden Hackney.  He started against Austria and was really tidy before being subbed midway into the second half.  He had a good duel with one of the Austrian midfielders - Briedl - in which he mostly came out on top.

Carsley has raided a few of the players for the main squad and Harvey was injured but England lacked a bit of star appeal.  Quansah and Lewis Hall are the only two that I'd expect to have a chance of making the main squad.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107745 on: September 10, 2024, 02:11:42 pm »
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1fd51kq/trey_nyoni_vs_portugal_u18/

Compilation here of Nyoni for the England U18s. Looks quite the talent and can't be far off being selected for the U21s, you'd imagine. Hoping he gets a start in the Carabao against West Ham. I'd imagine Lopetigeu (sp?) will close to full strength so would be a big test. Conceivable that we pick an all-English, all-U23 midfield that night.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107746 on: September 10, 2024, 02:42:44 pm »
He'd likely need to be getting more than just some token cup minutes to get an u21 call up. There'll be other 17/18 year olds who get those minutes and probably ahead of him
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107747 on: September 10, 2024, 02:47:26 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on September 10, 2024, 02:11:42 pm
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1fd51kq/trey_nyoni_vs_portugal_u18/

Compilation here of Nyoni for the England U18s. Looks quite the talent and can't be far off being selected for the U21s, you'd imagine. Hoping he gets a start in the Carabao against West Ham. I'd imagine Lopetigeu (sp?) will close to full strength so would be a big test. Conceivable that we pick an all-English, all-U23 midfield that night.

Tall lad but he's a skinny teen. I wonder if he's ready yet to hold off challenges from grown men in midfield? Might be too soon to be starting games against PL opposition. Only turned 17 in the summer so he's early in his development.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107748 on: September 10, 2024, 03:27:40 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on September 10, 2024, 02:42:44 pm
He'd likely need to be getting more than just some token cup minutes to get an u21 call up. There'll be other 17/18 year olds who get those minutes and probably ahead of him
And don't forget the new saviour of Everton's midfield - Iroegbunam - didn't even get a call up to the squad this time.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107749 on: September 10, 2024, 03:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on September 10, 2024, 02:47:26 pm
Tall lad but he's a skinny teen. I wonder if he's ready yet to hold off challenges from grown men in midfield? Might be too soon to be starting games against PL opposition. Only turned 17 in the summer so he's early in his development.

I'm not sure he's actually that tall, he's just really slender and it makes him look more gangly than he is.  But he moves well, just cruises around the pitch.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107750 on: September 10, 2024, 03:49:58 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on September 10, 2024, 12:19:15 pm
Quansah was very good in both matches.  Other than the last 10 minutes or so of the friendly he played all of both matches, as the central defender in a back three and as part of a back four.  He was in complete cruise control in the back three but Northern Ireland didn't really carry any threat so difficult to judge.

Morton didn't get a kick in the qualifier as Ben Futcher (who?) preferred Elliott Anderson and Hayden Hackney.  He started against Austria and was really tidy before being subbed midway into the second half.  He had a good duel with one of the Austrian midfielders - Briedl - in which he mostly came out on top.

Carsley has raided a few of the players for the main squad and Harvey was injured but England lacked a bit of star appeal.  Quansah and Lewis Hall are the only two that I'd expect to have a chance of making the main squad.

Nice one thank you.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107751 on: September 10, 2024, 04:06:28 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on September 10, 2024, 02:42:44 pm
He'd likely need to be getting more than just some token cup minutes to get an u21 call up. There'll be other 17/18 year olds who get those minutes and probably ahead of him

Maybe. I'd argue he might be ahead of Morton in the pecking order here though and he is who started for the U21s yesterday against Austria.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107752 on: September 10, 2024, 04:58:15 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on September 10, 2024, 04:06:28 pm
Maybe. I'd argue he might be ahead of Morton in the pecking order here though and he is who started for the U21s yesterday against Austria.


Wouldnt argue that at all, Nyoni still playing in our u21 team.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107753 on: Today at 09:11:56 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on September 10, 2024, 02:42:44 pm
He'd likely need to be getting more than just some token cup minutes to get an u21 call up. There'll be other 17/18 year olds who get those minutes and probably ahead of him
Exactly he is a good way off getting picked I would think no reason to rush him either.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107754 on: Today at 09:14:04 am »
Quote from: Bennett on September 10, 2024, 04:06:28 pm
Maybe. I'd argue he might be ahead of Morton in the pecking order here though and he is who started for the U21s yesterday against Austria.
Morton has had two full seasons in the championship they'd why he is starting for the u21s.
