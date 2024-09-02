Anyone manage to see how Morton and Quansah did for the England U21s?



Quansah was very good in both matches. Other than the last 10 minutes or so of the friendly he played all of both matches, as the central defender in a back three and as part of a back four. He was in complete cruise control in the back three but Northern Ireland didn't really carry any threat so difficult to judge.Morton didn't get a kick in the qualifier as Ben Futcher (who?) preferred Elliott Anderson and Hayden Hackney. He started against Austria and was really tidy before being subbed midway into the second half. He had a good duel with one of the Austrian midfielders - Briedl - in which he mostly came out on top.Carsley has raided a few of the players for the main squad and Harvey was injured but England lacked a bit of star appeal. Quansah and Lewis Hall are the only two that I'd expect to have a chance of making the main squad.