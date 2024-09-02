Liverpool U18s beat the Fowler Academy 6-1 in a friendly match at the Academy.
The young Reds, for whom recent recruit Alvin Ayman started in central midfield, led 3-0 after half an hour of Fridays contest in Kirkby thanks to goals from Afolami Onanuga, Joe Bradshaw and Lucas Pitt.
Ethan Smallee reduced the deficit for the Fowler Academy before half-time, but a quickfire double from Josh Sonni-Lambie put Marc Bridge-Wilkinsons side 5-1 up early in the second period and Kareem Ahmed completed the scoring just before the hour.
With Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler watching on, Onanuga made it 1-0 after 12 minutes with a fierce left-foot hit.
It was quickly 3-0 as Bradshaw who was denied on several occasions by Fowler Academy goalkeeper Alfie Smith rounded off a superb team move and Pitt pounced to convert from close range after a corner.
Smallees goal followed, though two smart finishes from Sonni-Lambie then eased the young Reds into a commanding advantage prior to Ahmed firing home from inside the penalty area in the 57th minute.
Bridge-Wilkinsons team return to competitive action on Saturday September 14, when they host Blackburn Rovers in a league game supporters can watch live on LFCTV and LFCTV GO (11am BST kick-off).