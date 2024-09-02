Liverpool U18s beat the Fowler Academy 6-1 in a friendly match at the Academy.



The young Reds, for whom recent recruit Alvin Ayman started in central midfield, led 3-0 after half an hour of Fridays contest in Kirkby thanks to goals from Afolami Onanuga, Joe Bradshaw and Lucas Pitt.



Ethan Smallee reduced the deficit for the Fowler Academy before half-time, but a quickfire double from Josh Sonni-Lambie put Marc Bridge-Wilkinsons side 5-1 up early in the second period and Kareem Ahmed completed the scoring just before the hour.



With Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler watching on, Onanuga made it 1-0 after 12 minutes with a fierce left-foot hit.



It was quickly 3-0 as Bradshaw  who was denied on several occasions by Fowler Academy goalkeeper Alfie Smith  rounded off a superb team move and Pitt pounced to convert from close range after a corner.



Smallees goal followed, though two smart finishes from Sonni-Lambie then eased the young Reds into a commanding advantage prior to Ahmed firing home from inside the penalty area in the 57th minute.



Bridge-Wilkinsons team return to competitive action on Saturday September 14, when they host Blackburn Rovers in a league game supporters can watch live on LFCTV and LFCTV GO (11am BST kick-off).