Youth and Under 23 Thread

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 2, 2024, 08:56:25 pm
Kyle Kelly on for lee Jonas  90+5'
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 2, 2024, 09:01:47 pm
Liverpool Hold On To Win 3-2
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 3, 2024, 12:39:24 pm
Has Wellity Lucky grown?  Looked massive
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 4, 2024, 06:40:42 pm
Twitter saying rio ngumoha now signing
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 4, 2024, 06:43:08 pm
Quote from: phil236849 on September  4, 2024, 06:40:42 pm
Twitter saying rio ngumoha now signing

Some suggestion on Reddit that he might be going straight into training with the first team squad after the international break, but no idea what the original source for this information is.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 4, 2024, 06:46:07 pm
Quote from: Bennett on September  4, 2024, 06:43:08 pm
Some suggestion on Reddit that he might be going straight into training with the first team squad after the international break, but no idea what the original source for this information is.

He's joining up with the under 18s.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107726 on: September 4, 2024, 07:51:40 pm »


Number 11 eh..
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 4, 2024, 09:34:21 pm
Quote from: phil236849 on September  4, 2024, 06:40:42 pm
Twitter saying rio ngumoha now signing
Welcome. Excited to see him when he gets the chances with first team
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 4, 2024, 10:28:32 pm
How did Trent Doherty get on when he came on?  Really hoping he can make a big breakthrough this season
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 5, 2024, 08:01:24 am
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 5, 2024, 09:49:53 am
Quote from: Draex on September  4, 2024, 07:51:40 pm


Number 11 eh..

Looks as pleased as Chiesa. ;D
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 5, 2024, 10:01:11 am
Quote from: Draex on September  4, 2024, 07:51:40 pm
...

Number 11 eh..
Mo makes a comment about a lack of movement on extending his contract, club gives his shirt number to a 16-year old  ;)
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 5, 2024, 08:28:24 pm
Lets see what his end product is like
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 5, 2024, 09:51:44 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on September  5, 2024, 08:01:24 am
seems a very exiting talent Ngumoha https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wN3y75q833Y

Liverpool fan too https://xcancel.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1831458783094305067




Looks very good there, YouTube risks notwithstanding. Got everything and then some
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 09:45:38 am
That new signing from Chelsea is in the latest 'Inside Training' vid.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 10:29:12 am
Quote from: phil236849 on September  5, 2024, 09:51:44 pm

Looks very good there, YouTube risks notwithstanding. Got everything and then some
Based purely on that highlights video he reminds me a lot of Luis Diaz.  I'm not saying they're at comparable levels right now but his dribbling style and decision making are very similar.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 07:35:18 pm
Liverpool U18s beat the Fowler Academy 6-1 in a friendly match at the Academy.

The young Reds, for whom recent recruit Alvin Ayman started in central midfield, led 3-0 after half an hour of Fridays contest in Kirkby thanks to goals from Afolami Onanuga, Joe Bradshaw and Lucas Pitt.

Ethan Smallee reduced the deficit for the Fowler Academy before half-time, but a quickfire double from Josh Sonni-Lambie put Marc Bridge-Wilkinsons side 5-1 up early in the second period and Kareem Ahmed completed the scoring just before the hour.

With Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler watching on, Onanuga made it 1-0 after 12 minutes with a fierce left-foot hit.

It was quickly 3-0 as Bradshaw  who was denied on several occasions by Fowler Academy goalkeeper Alfie Smith  rounded off a superb team move and Pitt pounced to convert from close range after a corner.

Smallees goal followed, though two smart finishes from Sonni-Lambie then eased the young Reds into a commanding advantage prior to Ahmed firing home from inside the penalty area in the 57th minute.

Bridge-Wilkinsons team return to competitive action on Saturday September 14, when they host Blackburn Rovers in a league game supporters can watch live on LFCTV and LFCTV GO (11am BST kick-off).
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 11:34:15 pm
Saw a clip on twitter of an lfc u15s from one of those scout accounts. Anybody else see it? Left footed right winger. Anyway he's salahs replacement in 4 years.

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 12:17:59 am
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:34:15 pm
Saw a clip on twitter of an lfc u15s from one of those scout accounts. Anybody else see it? Left footed right winger. Anyway he's salahs replacement in 4 years.



Steady

Joshua Abe
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 12:31:47 am
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 12:17:59 am
Steady

Joshua Abe
Thanks but it's just facts.

This is the clip is what I was talking about.

https://xcancel.com/TheSecretScout_/status/1831774800878112776

Also found this one whilst searcing for the above. Would imagine he will move to u18s after he turns 15.

https://xcancel.com/Legend__Omar/status/1761118389861286279

