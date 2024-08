Given the departures or loans of most of our young talents from last season, are there any players who might/could step up this season?

Danns, McConnell, Nyoni and Morton remain, and could get minutes, but are there any others?

Do we have any central defenders?



I think beyond those 4 you're really throwing lads in who wouldn't be ready, particularly at the back. Nyoni himself is one you'd want to save more for the domestic cups this year rather than throw into PL games.A lot of good talent out on loan: Bajcetic, Koumas, Doak, Beck and Gordon if it goes through. They're players who are capable of doing a job for our first team. Even Phillips as well.There might be a couple of others who might get in domestic cup squads, Morrison and Nallo as mentioned. Generally though it's a very young group left at the Academy now and wouldn't be ready.