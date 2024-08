Liverpool U21s began their Bristol Street Motors Trophy campaign with a 5-1 loss against Crewe Alexandra at Mornflake Stadium on Tuesday night.



Dominic Corness converted a first-half penalty but missed one after the break, as the Reds suffered defeat by the League Two outfit in front of 1,419 supporters.



The game started in the worst possible fashion for Barry Lewtas' side. A long throw into their box was headed on twice before Fin Roberts drilled it home on his debut for the Railwaymen, who went ahead inside three minutes.



Liverpool went searching for an equaliser and it almost arrived five minutes later.



Kyle Kelly's fine pass found Keyrol Figueroa on the wrong side of the last defender but his effort was well saved by Filip Marschall.



It was a temporary respite for the hosts, however, as the tie was levelled in the 10th minute.



Fine pressing from Michael Laffey saw him pinch the ball from James Connolly, who immediately conceded a penalty. Corness stepped up to fire home the spot-kick with his left foot for 1-1.



Chris Long was proving a menace to Liverpool and almost restored the Crewe advantage two minutes later, collecting a headed pass but driving his shot just wide of the target.



Laffey was still pressing at the other end and won possession high again before the ball moved on to Tom Hill, with his reverse shot only just wide.



Crewe did retake the lead on the half-hour mark, an error from Amara Nallo gifting the ball to Long, who rounded Harvey Davies and tapped home into an empty net.



Long almost had a second five minutes from the break, latching on to a long pass over the top but volleying well wide of the target.



He was not to be denied, though, and on 43 minutes he cut between Kelly and Nallo before unleashing a low strike that flew past Davies into the net for 3-1.



The striker almost had a hat-trick before the break, peeling off the side of a wall from a free-kick and seeing his low shot superbly turned away by the hand of Davies, who spent last season on loan at Crewe.



Hopes of a second-half comeback seemed to be dashed within six minutes of the restart when Hill was judged to have fouled in the box. Ryan Cooney made no mistake from 12 yards out.



Just five minutes later, the penalty spot once again offered the Reds a second chance to get back in the contest.



Tommy Pilling's superb crossfield pass was met in stride by Kelly, who was hauled down as he went past the tracking defender. This time, though, Corness could not deliver the finish, blasting wide of the post.



Crewe stretched their lead on 73 minutes with a fine team goal that was completed by substitute Adrien Thibaut.



Crewe's Jack Lankester hit the bar and substitute Lee Jonas made a terrific clearance for the Reds, but the hosts had done enough to run out comfortable winners.



TEAM



Davies, Norris, Miles, Pinnington, Nallo (Jonas, 74), Hill, Corness, K. Kelly, Laffey, Pilling, Figueroa (Kone-Doherty, 74).



Unused subs: R. Trueman, Spearing, Onanuga, Esdaille.



NEXT UP



The U21s are next in action on Monday night when they head to Sunderland in Premier League 2.



The game at Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground kicks off at 7pm BST and can be watched live on LFCTV GO.



Their next fixture in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy is on September 24 away at Harrogate Town.