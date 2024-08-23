« previous next »
Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 12510333 times)

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107600 on: August 23, 2024, 04:08:54 pm »
https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1826998279332069827

Quote
#LFC youngster Harvey Blair has completed his move to Championship outfit Portsmouth for initial fee of £300k.
Deal could be worth up to £600k if various performance-related add-ons are met. Liverpool have also negotiated a 20 per cent sell-on clause.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107601 on: August 23, 2024, 04:23:45 pm »
Good luck to Blair.  That ligament tear he suffered at the start of last pre-season knocked him back.  I didn't realise he was already 20 so it's a good time for him to make the move.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107602 on: Yesterday at 12:35:11 pm »
Liverpool U 18 V Middlesborough U 18
Hall , Esdaille , Pitt(C), Pinnington , Evers , Cowley , Onanuga , O'Connor , Ahmed , Bradshaw , Sonni Lambie ,
Subs
Bernard (GK), Cisse , Marcus , Lonmeni , Upton ,
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107603 on: Yesterday at 01:11:54 pm »
First time I've seen Oliver O'Connor play for the U18s, he's been really good.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107604 on: Yesterday at 01:14:46 pm »
Liverpool 0 Middlesborough  1
Bailer Palmer 40'
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107605 on: Yesterday at 01:53:48 pm »
2-0 Boro


1-2
Ollie O Conor 63'


2-2

Joe Bradshaw 67
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107606 on: Yesterday at 01:58:30 pm »
Liverpool 2 Middlesborough 3
Frankie Coulson 71'
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107607 on: Yesterday at 02:05:09 pm »
Liverpool U 21 V Leicester U 21
Misclur ,Jonas , Nallo , Lucky , Norris , Hill , Corness , Nyoni , Morrison , Young , Pilling
Subs
Miles , Trueman (GK) , Laffey , Kone Docherty , K Kelly ,
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107608 on: Yesterday at 02:16:50 pm »
Goal
Liverpool 0 Leicester 1
Amani Richards 12'
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107609 on: Yesterday at 02:24:07 pm »
Full Time
Liverpool U 18   2  Middlesborough  U 18  3
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107610 on: Yesterday at 02:37:43 pm »
Start of a new cycle for the U18s with so many of the squad from last year having moved up, there's some talent in this group.

Hadn't seen O'Connor before today, thought he played really well and is definitely one to keep an eye on. Esdaille at RB looks promising, saw a bit of Sonni-Lambie last season and he's an exciting player. Ayman and Ngumoha will probably start with the U18s, there are a couple more from the younger age groups who the club apparently rate really highly and we could see involved this season. Should be a fun group to watch this season.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107611 on: Yesterday at 02:48:55 pm »
GOAL
Liverpool 1 Leicester 1
Trey Nyoni 40'
Assist Tom Hill
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107612 on: Yesterday at 02:52:00 pm »
Missed Penalty
Leicester City
Sammy Braybrooke 45'
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107613 on: Yesterday at 03:08:07 pm »
Liverpool U18s were beaten 3-2 by Middlesbrough in a Premier League North contest at Kirkby Academy on Saturday lunchtime.

Ollie OConnor and Joe Bradshaw were on target for Liverpool, though their strikes were unable to halt defeat for Marc Bridge-Wilkinsons youngsters as they were edged out on Merseyside.

Liverpool asserted early pressure with a succession of corners as both teams largely cancelled each other out during the opening exchanges.

Middlesbrough saw an early penalty claim turned away as Frankie Coulson tumbled under pressure, while Josh Sonni-Lambie and OConnor both dragged shots wide.

The Reds were growing in confidence as they enjoyed more of the ball, but it was the visitors who broke the deadlock ahead of the half-time interval.

Following a slick team move out from the back, Bailey Palmer was released through on goal in behind the Liverpool defence, with the attacker calmly slotting a low shot into the corner of the net to put his side in front.


Middlesbrough started the second half on the front foot again as Collins Nino twice went close, before Sonnie-Lambie saw another shot blocked at the opposite end.

The visitors found themselves a cushion ahead of the hour mark as right-back Noah Muwana sprinted forward to drill low into the net and add a second.

Liverpool, however, responded in impressive fashion as they struck twice in six minutes to level.

OConnor first netted after a scramble in the area, while Bradshaw converted a header at the back-post to level proceedings after meeting a well-placed cross.

Kareem Ahmed almost put the Reds in front a short while later though saw his curling effort blocked away from goal by the visiting defence at the last moment.

Despite their dominance on the ball, it was Middlesbrough who halted the home momentum to find the back of the net to retake the lead against the run of play.

Coulsen was on hand to head home unchallenged inside the box having started a quick counter from the back himself following a Reds corner ball.

Liverpool attempted to find another levelling strike in the closing stages, but it was Middlesbroughs defence who held firm to earn victory.

Liverpool U18s: Hall, Esdaille, Pitt, Pinnington, Evers, Onanuga (Cisse, 61), Cowley (Upton, 70), OConnor, Ahmed (Lonmeni, 86), Bradshaw, Sonni-Lambie.

Subs: Bernard, Enahoro-Marcus.

NEXT UP

The Reds face a quick turnaround as they host Arsenal in the U18 Premier League Cup on Wednesday lunchtime at the Kirkby Academy (12pm BST kick-off).
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107614 on: Yesterday at 03:26:25 pm »
GOAL
Liverpool 1 Leicester 2
Amani Richards 59'
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107615 on: Yesterday at 04:06:59 pm »
Full Time
Liverpool U 21 1 Leicester City U 21 2
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107616 on: Yesterday at 04:25:45 pm »
Koumas scored on his Stoke debut!
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107617 on: Yesterday at 04:29:01 pm »
Stephenson scored for Dundee
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107618 on: Yesterday at 04:46:02 pm »
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107619 on: Yesterday at 05:29:31 pm »
Liverpool U21s continued their Premier League 2 campaign with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Leicester City at Kirkby on Saturday afternoon.

Trey Nyoni grabbed the goal for the Reds in the first half to cancel out Amani Richards opener, but a second from Richards on the hour mark was enough to give the visitors all three points.

The first half started in subdued fashion with neither side really causing too many problems in the opposition box.

That all changed on 12 minutes, however, when Leicester took the lead in lightning quick fashion.

Michael Golding got free down the right and his cross was met perfectly by the head of an unmarked Richards to give the visitors the breakthrough.

Liverpool enjoyed plenty of strong possession as they sought a leveller but they lacked a threat in the box for much of the opening period.

That all changed just after the half hour mark when a free-kick from Dominic Corness found Amaro Nallo bursting away from defenders, though the centre-back's header was just wide of the post.

A minute later and the Reds missed a gilt-edged chance to restore parity, courtesy of Leicester keeper Harry French.

Trying to pass out French found only Nyoni and the midfielder looked certain to score as he closed down on goal but the goalkeeper redeemed himself with a fine save.

French failed to learn his lesson, however, and with five minutes left in the half he committed another error in distribution, this time with more significant consequences.

His attempted pass this time found Tom Hill who played in Nyoni, who made no mistake with an accomplished finish.

There was still time for more drama in the half though and this time it was in the Liverpool box.


Jayden Joseph played in Golding in the box and when Reds goalkeeper Kornel Misciur challenged with his feet, the referee pointed to the spot.

Sammy Braybrooke stepped up for the spot-kick but Misciur launched himself to his left to make a terrific save and keep the Reds level at the break.

The second half was a disappointment in Liverpool terms, failing to work French often enough despite plenty of the ball.

It was Leicester who almost retook the lead on 52 minutes, Ben Grist heading wide after Misciur failed to gather a deep corner.

Kieran Morrison had been lively on the right for the Reds and the Northern Ireland youth international produced a stunning run a minute later, his shot narrowly deflected wide of the post.

Overall though the visitors looked more dangerous than their hosts.

Richards failed to connect properly to a good cross from substitute Joe Wormleighton, allowing Misciur to make a low save, but he made no mistake with his next opportunity on 59 minutes.

The striker muscled Wellity Lucky off the ball before rounding the advancing Misciur and slotting home what would ultimately be the winning goal.

Reds U21s boss Barry Lewtas would have hoped for an immediate response from his team, but it never really arrived.

Corness came as close as anyone, the midfielders superb left foot shot turned away at the foot of his post by a sprawling French with 10 minutes left.

Trent Kone-Doherty returned from injury to send one dangerous centre right across the face of the goal but Henry Cartwright and Braybrooke almost extended the lead at the other end for Leicester.

Liverpool U21s: Misciur, Jonas (Miles, 72), Norris, Lucky, Nallo, Corness, Morrison (Kelly, 82), Hill, Pilling, Young (Kone-Doherty, 72), Nyoni (Laffey, 72).

Subs not used: Trueman.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107620 on: Yesterday at 05:30:17 pm »
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107621 on: Today at 08:31:41 am »
Does anyone know anything about Ryan Cowley who played for the 18s yesterday?

I grew up with a load of Cowley's with our family ties going back 90yrs and wondered if he's one of their family.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107622 on: Today at 09:16:50 am »
Koumas another we can make decent money on

dont think he will have the pace and power  to be top level
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107623 on: Today at 09:40:30 am »
Next Up
Bristol Street Motors Trophy
Tue 27 August  19:30

The Mornflake Stadium

Live On Sky Sports

Crewe
V
Liverpool Under 21
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107624 on: Today at 09:45:08 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:31:41 am
Does anyone know anything about Ryan Cowley who played for the 18s yesterday?

I grew up with a load of Cowley's with our family ties going back 90yrs and wondered if he's one of their family.

I Knew Some Cowley's too from Prescot


Can't Find Any Info About him though probably due to him only playing 1 Under 18 game all I know is he is only 16 so that could be another factor .


Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107625 on: Today at 09:49:10 am »
Next For The Under 18's

U18 Premier League Cup
Wed 28 August  12:00

Kirkby Academy


Liverpool
V
Arsenal
