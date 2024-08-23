Liverpool U21s continued their Premier League 2 campaign with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Leicester City at Kirkby on Saturday afternoon.



Trey Nyoni grabbed the goal for the Reds in the first half to cancel out Amani Richards opener, but a second from Richards on the hour mark was enough to give the visitors all three points.



The first half started in subdued fashion with neither side really causing too many problems in the opposition box.



That all changed on 12 minutes, however, when Leicester took the lead in lightning quick fashion.



Michael Golding got free down the right and his cross was met perfectly by the head of an unmarked Richards to give the visitors the breakthrough.



Liverpool enjoyed plenty of strong possession as they sought a leveller but they lacked a threat in the box for much of the opening period.



That all changed just after the half hour mark when a free-kick from Dominic Corness found Amaro Nallo bursting away from defenders, though the centre-back's header was just wide of the post.



A minute later and the Reds missed a gilt-edged chance to restore parity, courtesy of Leicester keeper Harry French.



Trying to pass out French found only Nyoni and the midfielder looked certain to score as he closed down on goal but the goalkeeper redeemed himself with a fine save.



French failed to learn his lesson, however, and with five minutes left in the half he committed another error in distribution, this time with more significant consequences.



His attempted pass this time found Tom Hill who played in Nyoni, who made no mistake with an accomplished finish.



There was still time for more drama in the half though and this time it was in the Liverpool box.





Jayden Joseph played in Golding in the box and when Reds goalkeeper Kornel Misciur challenged with his feet, the referee pointed to the spot.



Sammy Braybrooke stepped up for the spot-kick but Misciur launched himself to his left to make a terrific save and keep the Reds level at the break.



The second half was a disappointment in Liverpool terms, failing to work French often enough despite plenty of the ball.



It was Leicester who almost retook the lead on 52 minutes, Ben Grist heading wide after Misciur failed to gather a deep corner.



Kieran Morrison had been lively on the right for the Reds and the Northern Ireland youth international produced a stunning run a minute later, his shot narrowly deflected wide of the post.



Overall though the visitors looked more dangerous than their hosts.



Richards failed to connect properly to a good cross from substitute Joe Wormleighton, allowing Misciur to make a low save, but he made no mistake with his next opportunity on 59 minutes.



The striker muscled Wellity Lucky off the ball before rounding the advancing Misciur and slotting home what would ultimately be the winning goal.



Reds U21s boss Barry Lewtas would have hoped for an immediate response from his team, but it never really arrived.



Corness came as close as anyone, the midfielders superb left foot shot turned away at the foot of his post by a sprawling French with 10 minutes left.



Trent Kone-Doherty returned from injury to send one dangerous centre right across the face of the goal but Henry Cartwright and Braybrooke almost extended the lead at the other end for Leicester.



Liverpool U21s: Misciur, Jonas (Miles, 72), Norris, Lucky, Nallo, Corness, Morrison (Kelly, 82), Hill, Pilling, Young (Kone-Doherty, 72), Nyoni (Laffey, 72).



Subs not used: Trueman.