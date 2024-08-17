Liverpool U21s began their Premier League 2 campaign with an impressive 3-1 victory over Manchester City on Saturday.



Dominic Corness grabbed an opener for the Reds in the first half, before a stunning strike from captain Tom Hill and a James Norris header won the game after City had drawn level just before the break.



The opening half at the Kirkby Academy was marked by some tidy play from both sides and a fine goal at either end.



Barry Lewtas Liverpool had the better of things, catching City playing out twice in the opening 20 minutes. Both situations created chances for Hill but his shots were saved by visiting goalkeeper Jack Wint.



At the other end, Harvey Davies needed to rush from his goal to make a great tackle on Justin Oboavwoduo after 20 minutes, the City striker having been played clean through down the middle.



Liverpool took a deserved lead just four minutes later, however, via a move started by a Davies clearance up the field.



Norris headed it on to Tommy Pilling and the ball was eventually set back into the path of Corness  back after a loan in Switzerland last season  who struck a perfect low shot into the corner with his renowned left foot.



The Reds looked to press home their advantage, with a dangerous Pilling cross almost finding Ranel Young, while Corness struck a superb pass over the top to Pilling but Wint was off his line to snuff out the danger.



City came back into it in the last 15 minutes of the half and Davies had to make a terrific save with his body to deny Emilio Lawrence, deflecting the shot onto the bar.



The equaliser did arrive, though, two minutes from the break. City captain Jacob Wright curled a fantastic shot into the net from around 25 yards out.





But within three minutes of the restart, Liverpool were back in front  with a goal that had the Kirkby crowd purring.



Hill was played in down the left-hand side of the box by Pilling and faked to cross from near the byline. Instead, he cut in and rifled an unstoppable effort into the roof of the net for 2-1.



Ten minutes later, Wellity Lucky almost got himself on the scoresheet at the wrong end as he tried to clear a dangerous cross in from the City left.



The defender reached the ball at full stretch and succeeded only in firing the ball at his own keeper, Davies making a vital point-blank save to keep the restored lead intact.



Kieran Morrison was beginning to get on the ball and cause problems, with one last-ditch challenge preventing him a clean run in on goal on an impressive Liverpool break.



A third goal was not far away, however, and again the home team had the left foot of Corness to thank for it. The midfielder delivered a brilliant corner into the box and Norris wanted it most, heading home from close range.



City tried to respond and a good move ended with Farid Alfa-Ruprecht firing across goal from a narrow angle, Davies covering the goal well.



It was as close as the visitors came as the Reds saw the game out in comfortable fashion, if anything looking more likely to stretch their lead with some dangerous breaks.



TEAM



Davies, Jonas (Miles, 65), Norris, Nallo, Lucky, Corness (K. Kelly, 83), Morrison, Laffey, Young (Pinnington, 83), Hill, Pilling.



Unused subs: Misciur, Figueroa.



NEXT UP



Lewtas charges next turn their attention to the start of the Premier League International Cup. They host PSV Eindhoven at the Academy on Wednesday (August 21).



Kick-off is 7pm BST and you can watch the game live on LFCTV GO.



