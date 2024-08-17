« previous next »
Half Time
Liverpool 1 Man City 1
GOAL
Liverpool 2 Man City 1
Thomas Hill 49
Terence McLaughlin Miles replaces Lee Jonas after 65'
GOAL

Liverpool 3 Man City 1
James Norris 70'
Kyle Kelly on for Dominic Corness 83'

Carter Pinnington On For Ranel Young 83'
Full Time

Liverpool  3  Man City  1
Liverpool U18s league season began with a 5-1 defeat at Derby County on Saturday afternoon.

The opening weekend of the U18 Premier League North campaign took the young Reds to Moor Farm Training Centre, where it was the hosts who enjoyed a strong first half.

Before the quarter-hour, Derby delivered the earliest real threat as Cruz Allen struck the crossbar with a drive from the edge of the Liverpool area.

It remained goalless until the closing stages of the first half, but a decisive period saw the home team go two up at the interval.

After a mix-up at the back Lucas Pitt conceded an own goal, and Derby swiftly doubled that new advantage when Owen Eames netted.

And Marc Bridge-Wilkinsons Reds were indebted to goalkeeper Bailey Hall for preventing their deficit from growing further before half-time.

Eames was fouled inside the area and Justin Oguntolu stepped up to the kick from 12 yards  but saw his effort thwarted by Hall.

It proved brief respite for Liverpool as, three minutes after the restart, Derby grabbed a third goal, Luke Banks converting from close range following a corner kick.

Reds No.9 Josh Sonni-Lambie provided Bridge-Wilkinsons side with a glimmer of hope just past the hour mark, but a comeback did not materialise and County added two more instead.

Oguntolu bounced back from his penalty miss by dispatching from Demiane Agustiens cross, and substitute Charles Agbawodikeizu completed the scoring in stoppage time.

Reflecting on the outing, Bridge-Wilkinson told Liverpoolfc.com: It was a really difficult scoreline to take obviously, and its not nice to concede that many goals and lose a game like that.

Its fair to say weve contributed to at least three of those goals with individual errors.

I thought we played well apart from that but we were 3-0 down before weve really got into the game, and although we had a lots of possession we didnt really work them enough in the final third.

Look, its not nice, its not easy but its something we can learn from and the scoreline aside, with Derby scoring two late goals, there are positives we can take from the way we played in certain moments.

Ultimately, goals change games so we have to find a way to score more and concede less.

Whichever team we put out, the challenge is always to go and win the game and always to implement the style and version of the football we want to play, so scoreline aside there were definitely positives to take from today.

TEAM

Hall, Esdaille (Lonmeni, 66), Ewing, Pitt, Enahoro-Marcus, Cowley, Ahmed, OConnor, Sonni-Lambie, Onanuga (Cisse, 66), Bradshaw.

Unused subs: Evers, Bernard, Holme.

NEXT UP

The U18s are back in action next Saturday (August 24), hosting Middlesbrough in a 12.30pm BST kick-off at the Academy that will be shown live on LFCTV GO.
Liverpool U21s began their Premier League 2 campaign with an impressive 3-1 victory over Manchester City on Saturday.

Dominic Corness grabbed an opener for the Reds in the first half, before a stunning strike from captain Tom Hill and a James Norris header won the game after City had drawn level just before the break.

The opening half at the Kirkby Academy was marked by some tidy play from both sides and a fine goal at either end.

Barry Lewtas Liverpool had the better of things, catching City playing out twice in the opening 20 minutes. Both situations created chances for Hill but his shots were saved by visiting goalkeeper Jack Wint.

At the other end, Harvey Davies needed to rush from his goal to make a great tackle on Justin Oboavwoduo after 20 minutes, the City striker having been played clean through down the middle.

Liverpool took a deserved lead just four minutes later, however, via a move started by a Davies clearance up the field.

Norris headed it on to Tommy Pilling and the ball was eventually set back into the path of Corness  back after a loan in Switzerland last season  who struck a perfect low shot into the corner with his renowned left foot.

The Reds looked to press home their advantage, with a dangerous Pilling cross almost finding Ranel Young, while Corness struck a superb pass over the top to Pilling but Wint was off his line to snuff out the danger.

City came back into it in the last 15 minutes of the half and Davies had to make a terrific save with his body to deny Emilio Lawrence, deflecting the shot onto the bar.

The equaliser did arrive, though, two minutes from the break. City captain Jacob Wright curled a fantastic shot into the net from around 25 yards out.


But within three minutes of the restart, Liverpool were back in front  with a goal that had the Kirkby crowd purring.

Hill was played in down the left-hand side of the box by Pilling and faked to cross from near the byline. Instead, he cut in and rifled an unstoppable effort into the roof of the net for 2-1.

Ten minutes later, Wellity Lucky almost got himself on the scoresheet at the wrong end as he tried to clear a dangerous cross in from the City left.

The defender reached the ball at full stretch and succeeded only in firing the ball at his own keeper, Davies making a vital point-blank save to keep the restored lead intact.

Kieran Morrison was beginning to get on the ball and cause problems, with one last-ditch challenge preventing him a clean run in on goal on an impressive Liverpool break.

A third goal was not far away, however, and again the home team had the left foot of Corness to thank for it. The midfielder delivered a brilliant corner into the box and Norris wanted it most, heading home from close range.

City tried to respond and a good move ended with Farid Alfa-Ruprecht firing across goal from a narrow angle, Davies covering the goal well.

It was as close as the visitors came as the Reds saw the game out in comfortable fashion, if anything looking more likely to stretch their lead with some dangerous breaks.

TEAM

Davies, Jonas (Miles, 65), Norris, Nallo, Lucky, Corness (K. Kelly, 83), Morrison, Laffey, Young (Pinnington, 83), Hill, Pilling.

Unused subs: Misciur, Figueroa.

NEXT UP

Lewtas charges next turn their attention to the start of the Premier League International Cup. They host PSV Eindhoven at the Academy on Wednesday (August 21).

Kick-off is 7pm BST and you can watch the game live on LFCTV GO.

Just been doing some research and found Jaros only has one more year left on his deal. Maybe there's an option to extend or he signs a new one but would expect him to have a longer contract than that.
Prince Cisse assisted twice in a u17 match against Cork City, according to Lewis Bower on Twitter.

Junior Carnage!
None of them in the squad tonight for the Under 21's against PSV.

https://x.com/LusbyJack/status/1826306092093374933

Quote
No Doak, Gordon, Morton, Pitaluga, Scanlon, Beck, Bajcetic, McConnell or Blair again.

All expected to leave #LFC by next Friday.
All of those I think are past u21 academy football so no surprises yet. Question is whether they are loaned, sold or end up staying as first team cover
Cant believe we havent signed a DM and still letting Bajcetic go.
Liverpool V PSV
LIVERPOOL
Misclur , Miles , Nallo , Pinnington , Norris , Pilling , Laffey , Hill (C) , Morrison , Figueroa , Kelly ,
Subs
Trueman ( GK) Jonas , Lucky , Corness , Young , Spearing ,
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:51:34 pm
Cant believe we havent signed a DM and still letting Bajcetic go.

Guess we're betting on no injuries either this season
Ref absolutely bottled that one.
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 07:07:11 pm
Ref absolutely bottled that one.

Yep Clear Foul
Surprised we're not doing an Everton and starting Nunez and Gakpo
Drat

0-1
Abed  21'
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 04:19:24 pm
Prince Cisse assisted twice in a u17 match against Cork City, according to Lewis Bower on Twitter.

Junior Carnage!

we need to sign this guy for the name alone.
Tough to follow on You Tube with no coms,no names on shirt,just trying to hear who the coaches are yelling at.
Liverpool welcomed a Cork City U17 side to the academy today and played out a 4-3 thriller. First-year scholar Prince Cisse played as the nine and assisted twice.
Young midfielder Aiden Tomaszowicz whos just 15 was amongst the scorers. Hes a Poland youth international playing up the years.
0-2 Now
Jasper Uneken 30'
Are they gonna let us have a kick of the ball!
A Tough 1st Half For The Young Reds
300K fee agreed.

https://x.com/davidlynchlfc/status/1826329229262553546

Quote
Exclusive: Liverpool and Portsmouth have agreed a fee for Harvey Blair.
Just seen 10 or so minutes.  Men against boys it looks.  (Sadly, the red team have the appearance of the boys.)
Oh Dear  3-0
Isaac Babadi  51'
Mate, why you taking a youth friendly tournament so seriously?  ;D
It's a bit like when we play in the Football League Trophy. We never put a competitive side out.
