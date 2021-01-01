« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2684 2685 2686 2687 2688 [2689]   Go Down

Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 12495403 times)

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,018
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107520 on: Yesterday at 04:43:04 pm »
:D Nyoni ffs you bastards.

Don't tell Ateam.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,040
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107521 on: Yesterday at 05:50:41 pm »
Tells you what Slot thinks...

Quote
Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon, and James Mc Connell have returned to the U21 side. Trey Nyoni will continue to train with the senior side. Morton and Bajcetic remain with senior side.
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,235
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107522 on: Yesterday at 05:54:17 pm »
Hmmm a shame about those three ... would have thought Slot would have liked to have developed and coached them ...
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,040
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107523 on: Yesterday at 05:57:08 pm »
Doak and Gordon might be going out on loan anyway mate.

But maybe they just don't suit how he wants to play?
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,484
  • Seis Veces
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107524 on: Yesterday at 05:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 05:54:17 pm
Hmmm a shame about those three ... would have thought Slot would have liked to have developed and coached them ...

All three of them will go out on loan I think, Doak possibly even being sold. Their best way of learning now is going and playing regular football.

A shame about him I'd say, Gordon needs probably two years minimum out on loan and also isn't ready to sit behind Salah. McConnell is like Clark, no chance he finds the minutes here IMO this season.

If we don't sign a DM just keep Bajcetic.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,459
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107525 on: Yesterday at 07:44:27 pm »
Stephensons got a loan to Dundee United for the season, one of the biggest winners of pre-season. Would possibly have been nowhere near the tour and his good performances have earned a decent move at a decent level.
Logged
AHA!

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,484
  • Seis Veces
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107526 on: Yesterday at 08:17:17 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 07:44:27 pm
Stephensons got a loan to Dundee United for the season, one of the biggest winners of pre-season. Would possibly have been nowhere near the tour and his good performances have earned a decent move at a decent level.

Yeah, that's a good move for him that. I don't think he was always a first choice at Barrow last season and that's in the fourth tier. If he impresses at Dundee there's a few moves that could open up for him beyond that if he's not to make it here.

He looked good against Arsenal from right back but think he's played midfield in the academy.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107527 on: Yesterday at 09:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:50:41 pm
Tells you what Slot thinks...


Yeah he rates Morton and Nyoni thats it for the youth set up so far.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107528 on: Yesterday at 09:41:36 pm »
I'm keeping a close eye on Trent Kone Doherty this season. Recently turned 18 so big season for him if he gets a chance anywhere near the team. I was chatting to a family member of his tonight he was saying he's getting positive feedback from the management. 1 or 2 loan opportunities came up but it seems everyone was happy for him to stay.  Fingers crossed for the lad
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107529 on: Yesterday at 09:51:21 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 09:41:36 pm
I'm keeping a close eye on Trent Kone Doherty this season. Recently turned 18 so big season for him if he gets a chance anywhere near the team. I was chatting to a family member of his tonight he was saying he's getting positive feedback from the management. 1 or 2 loan opportunities came up but it seems everyone was happy for him to stay.  Fingers crossed for the lad

Looks proper skinny. Needs to be given time to grow a bit. Hopefully features in the baby Champions League and starts to dominate the the U21 games.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107530 on: Yesterday at 10:40:16 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 09:51:21 pm
Looks proper skinny. Needs to be given time to grow a bit. Hopefully features in the baby Champions League and starts to dominate the the U21 games.

Yeah that's the only thing with him he's finely made up. But he's strong which is good, that can be built on. He has a great attitude too which is so important
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,275
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107531 on: Yesterday at 10:48:11 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 09:10:58 pm
Yeah he rates Morton and Nyoni thats it for the youth set up so far.

Danns missed his chance for a first impression being injured in pre-season.

You've got Gordon and Bajcetic still recovering from very long absences and probably need a loan. Koumas seems well favoured and has got a good loan. I wonder if someone like Mcconnell would have been more suited to a Klopp midfield than Slot's (Clark as well perhaps).

The change in tact seems to be to get more money in from young players on the fringes and cut bloated numbers.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline NsRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107532 on: Today at 04:43:54 am »
We have a first team squad that is, for the first time in the last like 16 months, fully fit. We arent exactly short in numbers, which played a massive part in last years opportunities for the youth.
I think this has been misinterpreted as Slot not rating the kids, or being too ruthless, when really its a numbers game and hes got a lot of really good senior players available. Regardless of what you may think about the need for signings.
Theres a reason why the Nyonis of the world are getting some extra exposure with the first team. I think hes clearly distinguished himself as the top prospect in the group. Id be willing to wager Danns would have been getting similar treatment (and a loan as well since hes a bit more physically prepared).
Thats the way the model has worked in the past with Pep/Vitors futures group. Small groups of elite academy kids getting semi regular first team exposure and extra training. I just think last years injury crisis and thus heavier reliance on academy kids may have given some of us the false impression that we had 6-8 nailed on Liverpool regulars on the cusp of breaking through.
 Thats not to say that the Clarks and Doaks of the world wont make it, but its clear that they are not at the stage to be in the match day squads for us any time soon. In the case of Clark, with the clauses attached its a very low risk move for us, and lets him spread his wings elsewhere to see if hes got the makings of a future PL player.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107533 on: Today at 05:30:07 am »
Quote from: NsRed on Today at 04:43:54 am
We have a first team squad that is, for the first time in the last like 16 months, fully fit. We arent exactly short in numbers, which played a massive part in last years opportunities for the youth.
I think this has been misinterpreted as Slot not rating the kids, or being too ruthless, when really its a numbers game and hes got a lot of really good senior players available. Regardless of what you may think about the need for signings.
Theres a reason why the Nyonis of the world are getting some extra exposure with the first team. I think hes clearly distinguished himself as the top prospect in the group. Id be willing to wager Danns would have been getting similar treatment (and a loan as well since hes a bit more physically prepared).
Thats the way the model has worked in the past with Pep/Vitors futures group. Small groups of elite academy kids getting semi regular first team exposure and extra training. I just think last years injury crisis and thus heavier reliance on academy kids may have given some of us the false impression that we had 6-8 nailed on Liverpool regulars on the cusp of breaking through.
 Thats not to say that the Clarks and Doaks of the world wont make it, but its clear that they are not at the stage to be in the match day squads for us any time soon. In the case of Clark, with the clauses attached its a very low risk move for us, and lets him spread his wings elsewhere to see if hes got the makings of a future PL player.

Kind of disagree.

Think you have to understand that Slot is a Head coach. I would say his role in transfers are very slim at this moment due to how the business of Liverpool FC is set up.

It is clear that Clark is highly rated in the football world. If Pep and Klopp were still here he would be in the 1st team picture, I mean it Pep thats wanting to sign up. Slot hasnt even seen him close up because hes injured.

Doak another one thats is rated in football. Due to injuries he will need a loan but to sell would be madness.

Its ok saying we have a fit squad now but we all know injuries can happen at anytime.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:34:13 am by Fordy »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 2684 2685 2686 2687 2688 [2689]   Go Up
« previous next »
 