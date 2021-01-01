We have a first team squad that is, for the first time in the last like 16 months, fully fit. We arent exactly short in numbers, which played a massive part in last years opportunities for the youth.

I think this has been misinterpreted as Slot not rating the kids, or being too ruthless, when really its a numbers game and hes got a lot of really good senior players available. Regardless of what you may think about the need for signings.

Theres a reason why the Nyonis of the world are getting some extra exposure with the first team. I think hes clearly distinguished himself as the top prospect in the group. Id be willing to wager Danns would have been getting similar treatment (and a loan as well since hes a bit more physically prepared).

Thats the way the model has worked in the past with Pep/Vitors futures group. Small groups of elite academy kids getting semi regular first team exposure and extra training. I just think last years injury crisis and thus heavier reliance on academy kids may have given some of us the false impression that we had 6-8 nailed on Liverpool regulars on the cusp of breaking through.

Thats not to say that the Clarks and Doaks of the world wont make it, but its clear that they are not at the stage to be in the match day squads for us any time soon. In the case of Clark, with the clauses attached its a very low risk move for us, and lets him spread his wings elsewhere to see if hes got the makings of a future PL player.