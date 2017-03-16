« previous next »
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Reply #107440 on: Yesterday at 04:33:07 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 04:20:01 pm
Mowbray wasn't known for playing good football at all, that was part of the reason Tyler Morton didn't thrive there (that and playing opposite Adam Wharton).

I agree with WAP though, Rooney probably isn't much on strategy but he's technically as good as anyone. It has the potential to be a fine move.

He generally has been though, probably lost his way a bit at Blackburn by the end. He did well with Harvey so was trusted with Morton.

Hopefully Danns works out though. Quansah managed to develop playing for Joey Barton but that's the advantage of being a defender, you primarily just need the game time. For strikers you're at the mercy of playing in a team that's going to create chances and has a decent style of play.
Reply #107441 on: Yesterday at 10:12:47 pm
Reckon Rooney will be gone before the new year.
Reply #107442 on: Yesterday at 10:16:49 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:23:59 pm
He'll also probably get sacked in two months because he's a shit manager. The Championship has a huge churn every season.

With the likes of Elliott and Morton to Blackburn, Brewster to Swansea, Morton and Carvalho to Hull and Van Den Berg to Preston we're usually more discerning in who we loan our best prospects out to in that league. Managers like Mowbray, Rosenior, Steve Cooper who play good football in that league and give young players a go.

See my original post, all depends on the call back terms.

We've not just decided to say fuck it, we'll roll the dice with the kids future. We think the world of him and 6 months to a year playing and toughening up, should do him good.

We've no idea who the Club are buying, so there's also that to consider.

Give Shrek a chance

Reply #107443 on: Yesterday at 10:20:29 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 10:12:47 pm
Reckon Rooney will be gone before the new year.

Really? Rather rapid removal, I reckon...
Reply #107444 on: Yesterday at 11:13:55 pm
Quote from: mattD on July 26, 2024, 05:00:08 pm
Christ, how on earth is he supposed to develop with Rooney at the helm?

All for players getting game time, but you'd hope there's some tactical sense to the loan too with players being loaned to clubs with a similar playing style.

To be honest, as much as we dislike him, Rooney was a quality attacker ...
Reply #107445 on: Yesterday at 11:16:23 pm
Quote from: The Final Third on Yesterday at 08:32:45 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VmWkWiFJ254" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VmWkWiFJ254</a>

It is hard to imagine that he has just turned 17 a few weeks ago ...
Reply #107446 on: Today at 12:32:27 am
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 10:20:29 pm
Really? Rather rapid removal, I reckon...
Rather rubbish, right?
Reply #107447 on: Today at 04:29:27 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:16:23 pm
It is hard to imagine that he has just turned 17 a few weeks ago ...

looks tidy. didnt get pressed much but did get a way with a nice shimmy when does

does anyone think he will stay or get loaned out? we still do have clark, mcconnell, morton all young and fighting for the midfield spot.
Reply #107448 on: Today at 06:30:31 am
Bajectic and Nyoni

Safe to say if their bodies allow at least once of them will turn into a class first team player.
Reply #107449 on: Today at 07:50:59 am
Just a shame that Quansah let the side down  :P
Reply #107450 on: Today at 07:59:00 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:50:59 am
Just a shame that Quansah let the side down  :P

Dont worry mate, I've heard on a whatsapp group Steve Holland rates him  :-X
Reply #107451 on: Today at 01:41:44 pm
Rhys Williams surely leaves this summer, not integrated with the first team and playing with our U21s in pre-season
Reply #107452 on: Today at 02:06:46 pm
Liverpool U21s continued their pre-season preparations with a 2-0 win against Chorley FC at Victory Park on Saturday.

Calum Scanlon gave the young Reds a first-half lead against the Vanarama National League North outfit before half-time substitute Ranel Young made it two 10 minutes from the end in front of a crowd of 1,112.

Barry Lewtas side settled well and controlled the ball for the opening spell but it was the hosts who almost struck first.

A foul from James Balagizi offered a central free-kick from 20 yards and Jack Rices effort was only just wide of the post with 10 minutes gone.

Chorley created another chance just before the quarter-hour, a good ball finding George Horbury in space in the box but he shot over the bar as Jakub Ojrzynski rushed out to narrow the angle.

The home support thought they were ahead when Mark Ellis rippled the net with a powerful back-post header. However, it was only the side-netting, and it was Liverpool who opened the scoring with 20 minutes on the clock.

Balagizi drove forward and fed James Norris on the left, who in turn released Scanlon on the overlap, his dinked cross-shot looping over goalkeeper Mark Unwin and into the net.

Chances were few and far between after that in the first period, though Ojrzynski made a terrific point-blank stop from a headed knockdown. However, a late flag from the assistant referee suggested any goal would have been disallowed in any case.

Chorley made several half-time substitutions while Lewtas waited until the hour mark to bring in reinforcements from the bench.

Ojrzynski needed to be alert to turn over a huge long throw that landed on his line, while substitute Wellity Lucky was perfectly placed to clear another dangerous centre from the home team.

Kieran Morrison was a threat on the right for Liverpool when he came on, his direct running a welcome addition to the action.

Goalmouth incident was still limited with the young Reds generally content to keep the ball and get minutes into their legs without hugely pushing for a second.

But it duly arrived with 10 minutes left thanks to the persistence of Young, who pressed the goalkeeper into a mistake in his own box, pinched the ball and rolled it home into an empty net.

Liverpool U21s: Ojrzynski, Miles, Scanlon, Williams, Koumetio (Lucky, 60), Corness, Hill (K. Kelly, 60), Pilling (Spearing, 73), Norris (Laffey, 60), Balagizi (Morrison, 60), Cannonier (Young, 46).

Unused sub: Poytress.
Reply #107453 on: Today at 03:44:27 pm
I was supposed to go to this. I completely forgot it was on. :duh
Reply #107454 on: Today at 07:31:19 pm
Jay Spearing coming off the bench is mad!
Logged

Reply #107455 on: Today at 07:33:18 pm
Quote
Congratulations to Prince Cissé, the son of former #LFC striker Djibril Cissé on signing as a first-year scholar at Liverpool for the 2024/25 season.

