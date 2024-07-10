« previous next »
Quote from: thaddeus on July 10, 2024, 02:09:33 pm
How does it work practically for kids of that age?  Would he board with LFC?  Would his whole family relocate from London to Liverpool?

I think it was Bellingham where one parent moved to Germany with him and one stayed in Birmingham with his brother.  Bellingham was a few years older though and an established first team footballer.

It's all a bit mad for me but good news for our academy.  Presumably us having a recent track record of academy players getting a chance is helping lure players from other academies.
The club have host families for young players to stay with. Think Sterling was with one. Same for the foreign lads that used to sign at a young age.
Bit early, but who in the youth sides should we be keeping a closer eye on this coming season/chances to maybe sit on bench or play a game or two in first team?
Quote from: MD1990 on July  8, 2024, 04:20:29 pm
hopefully no injuries for him
we had terrible luck with injuries with our youth players

Especially in the forward area. Over the years we seem to have quite promising ones and either injuries or they didnt improve their physicality to add to their promise
Quote from: smurfinaus on July 11, 2024, 06:32:04 am
Bit early, but who in the youth sides should we be keeping a closer eye on this coming season/chances to maybe sit on bench or play a game or two in first team?
Feels like there's a lot already around the first team so unless there's lots of loans not sure how many get a chance but at a guess Morrison, Trueman and Davidson from those not already there. Imagine the new player from Chelsea will be around the first team pretty much straight away as well.
Quote from: Chris~ on July 11, 2024, 03:18:10 pm
Feels like there's a lot already around the first team so unless there's lots of loans not sure how many get a chance but at a guess Morrison, Trueman and Davidson from those not already there. Imagine the new player from Chelsea will be around the first team pretty much straight away as well.

I don't think it was a strong under 18s group last season but obviously a lot of young lads stepped up with the under 21s and first team last season.

Important to keep targeting that 15-17 type age range every year like with the Chelsea and Wolves lads. We've had the benefit of it with Clark, Gordon, Elliott, Bajcetic etc.
Kieran Morrison by far and away the most talented youth player the majority wont have heard of.

Hes like a better version of Harry Wilson.
Quote from: FlashGordon on July 12, 2024, 01:45:46 am
Kieran Morrison by far and away the most talented youth player the majority wont have heard of.

Hes like a better version of Harry Wilson.


Thats a very good comparison I kind of agree(kind of) but Im not sure hes been as good as Wilson in the u18s/reserve team as of yet, but I cant remember too well.
Quote from: Coolie High on July 12, 2024, 09:28:29 am

Thats a very good comparison I kind of agree(kind of) but Im not sure hes been as good as Wilson in the u18s/reserve team as of yet, but I cant remember too well.

I agree, Wilson had a bit more zip, and performed well scoring goals for a while at youth level. Too early to say Morrison is better but he has done well at a young age.  My concern would be lack of size and speed might be a handicapI think he is smaller and slower than harry atm, but he has time to develop
https://x.com/NextGenSector/status/1812113934347878476

Quote
Arne Slot has had discussions about all the academy players and has asked to see a large number of players in training in the opening stages. Began with a group of 32 split into 2.
i think morrison trey and danns will be the ones to watch in pre-season games

Quote from: Samie on July 13, 2024, 02:58:09 pm
https://x.com/NextGenSector/status/1812113934347878476

hopefully not much changes from the previous regime. get the kids fired up for when they step up to the seniors and with a point to prove.

the likes of nat, rhys, kelleher, clark, elliot have already shown that they are more than capable as squad players ready to make an impact.

wonder whats in store for the likes of mcconnel, clark, morton and even baj after his recovery regarding our midfield options moving forward.
https://x.com/LusbyJack/status/1812486136373055712

Quote
Prince Kobe Cisse (15), son of former #LFC striker Djibril Cisse, expected to be part of Liverpool U18s squad this season among their intake of first-year scholars.

Quote from: Samie on July 14, 2024, 03:10:17 pm
https://x.com/LusbyJack/status/1812486136373055712

Would be great if he could go on to win the Champions League here like his dad did  ;)
a number of former Youth players now apparently unattached and without a club this summer;

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/07/20-former-liverpool-players-are-now-available-on-a-free-transfer-this-summer/

Jordon Ibe
Ben Woodburn
Andre Wisdom
Martin Kelly
Sheyi Oj
Rafa Camacho
Tiago Ilori
Liverpool U18s will make the trip to Germany for a pre-season tournament and a meeting with Bayern Munich as work towards 2024-25 continues.



https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-u18s-embark-pre-season-trip-germany
Quote from: smurfinaus on July 11, 2024, 06:32:04 am
Bit early, but who in the youth sides should we be keeping a closer eye on this coming season/chances to maybe sit on bench or play a game or two in first team?

Just saw this on Twitter this morning, few familiar names and a few I hadn't heard of: https://x.com/LewisBower2021/status/1813242259908813134
Having Problems Loading Profiles on LFC GO
Will Continue Later ( Hopefully )
Watch out for young Carter Pinnington.
Thanks for those links.
We seems to be collecting GK's like theres no tomorrow.
Do we have any LCB unicorns in that group? (Scanlon, Chambers, isnt Nallo a leftie?)
Omg Billy K is still around. Has he improved at all?.
Quote from: paisley1977 on July 17, 2024, 05:08:38 pm
Watch out for young Carter Pinnington.

Will do. Looks like he can do holding midfielder as well. Nice.
Quote from: smurfinaus on July 18, 2024, 03:03:40 am
Thanks for those links.
We seems to be collecting GK's like theres no tomorrow.
Do we have any LCB unicorns in that group? (Scanlon, Chambers, isnt Nallo a leftie?)
Omg Billy K is still around. Has he improved at all?.

Luke Chambers.
Quote from: smurfinaus on July 18, 2024, 03:03:40 am
Thanks for those links.
We seems to be collecting GK's like theres no tomorrow.
Do we have any LCB unicorns in that group? (Scanlon, Chambers, isnt Nallo a leftie?)
Omg Billy K is still around. Has he improved at all?.
Koumetio supposedly off to Dundee United permanently, left out of the pre-season squad, along with Rhys Williams.
Does anyone know if the Chelsea lad Rio Ngumoha officially signed for us yet?
Quote from: dudek05 on July 18, 2024, 08:13:17 pm
Does anyone know if the Chelsea lad Rio Ngumoha officially signed for us yet?

James Pearce said it's done pending Premier League clearance over a week ago. Sounds like a formality to me so I imagine it's done. We don't tend to confirm signings of youth players so I imagine the first confirmation will have is when he features in a game (expected to join up with the under 18s initially).

The under 18s are heading to Germany next week for a mini tournament and a match against Bayern so we might see him feature in some of those games.
Thanks bud
Liverpool U18s twice walk off after alleged racism

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cv2g3np5p9do

Liverpool youth team walk off pitch twice in two days after alleged racist abuse at tournament in Germany

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/13182139/liverpool-youth-team-walk-off-pitch-twice-in-two-days-after-alleged-racist-abuse-at-tournament-in-germany
They're claiming the word used was "digga" which is common youth slang in Germany, so of the equivalent to bro or dude. Apparently.
