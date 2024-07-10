How does it work practically for kids of that age? Would he board with LFC? Would his whole family relocate from London to Liverpool?I think it was Bellingham where one parent moved to Germany with him and one stayed in Birmingham with his brother. Bellingham was a few years older though and an established first team footballer.It's all a bit mad for me but good news for our academy. Presumably us having a recent track record of academy players getting a chance is helping lure players from other academies.
hopefully no injuries for himwe had terrible luck with injuries with our youth players
Bit early, but who in the youth sides should we be keeping a closer eye on this coming season/chances to maybe sit on bench or play a game or two in first team?
Feels like there's a lot already around the first team so unless there's lots of loans not sure how many get a chance but at a guess Morrison, Trueman and Davidson from those not already there. Imagine the new player from Chelsea will be around the first team pretty much straight away as well.
Kieran Morrison by far and away the most talented youth player the majority wont have heard of.Hes like a better version of Harry Wilson.
Thats a very good comparison I kind of agree(kind of) but Im not sure hes been as good as Wilson in the u18s/reserve team as of yet, but I cant remember too well.
Arne Slot has had discussions about all the academy players and has asked to see a large number of players in training in the opening stages. Began with a group of 32 split into 2.
Prince Kobe Cisse (15), son of former #LFC striker Djibril Cisse, expected to be part of Liverpool U18s squad this season among their intake of first-year scholars.
Watch out for young Carter Pinnington.
Thanks for those links.We seems to be collecting GK's like theres no tomorrow.Do we have any LCB unicorns in that group? (Scanlon, Chambers, isnt Nallo a leftie?)Omg Billy K is still around. Has he improved at all?.
