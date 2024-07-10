« previous next »
Quote from: Sat1 on July 10, 2024, 02:37:01 pm
My boys friends played with this kid. One them said he only had 5 minutes and was nutmegged 5 times 😂
Haha no shit. I only know him from YouTube and what some people have said on twitter, but he does look ridiculous. Don't think I've been as excited by a youth signing since Sterling.
Quote from: thaddeus on July 10, 2024, 02:09:33 pm
How does it work practically for kids of that age?  Would he board with LFC?  Would his whole family relocate from London to Liverpool?

I think it was Bellingham where one parent moved to Germany with him and one stayed in Birmingham with his brother.  Bellingham was a few years older though and an established first team footballer.

It's all a bit mad for me but good news for our academy.  Presumably us having a recent track record of academy players getting a chance is helping lure players from other academies.
The club have host families for young players to stay with. Think Sterling was with one. Same for the foreign lads that used to sign at a young age.
Bit early, but who in the youth sides should we be keeping a closer eye on this coming season/chances to maybe sit on bench or play a game or two in first team?
Quote from: MD1990 on July  8, 2024, 04:20:29 pm
hopefully no injuries for him
we had terrible luck with injuries with our youth players

Especially in the forward area. Over the years we seem to have quite promising ones and either injuries or they didnt improve their physicality to add to their promise
Quote from: smurfinaus on Yesterday at 06:32:04 am
Bit early, but who in the youth sides should we be keeping a closer eye on this coming season/chances to maybe sit on bench or play a game or two in first team?
Feels like there's a lot already around the first team so unless there's lots of loans not sure how many get a chance but at a guess Morrison, Trueman and Davidson from those not already there. Imagine the new player from Chelsea will be around the first team pretty much straight away as well.
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 03:18:10 pm
Feels like there's a lot already around the first team so unless there's lots of loans not sure how many get a chance but at a guess Morrison, Trueman and Davidson from those not already there. Imagine the new player from Chelsea will be around the first team pretty much straight away as well.

I don't think it was a strong under 18s group last season but obviously a lot of young lads stepped up with the under 21s and first team last season.

Important to keep targeting that 15-17 type age range every year like with the Chelsea and Wolves lads. We've had the benefit of it with Clark, Gordon, Elliott, Bajcetic etc.
Kieran Morrison by far and away the most talented youth player the majority wont have heard of.

Hes like a better version of Harry Wilson.
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:45:46 am
Kieran Morrison by far and away the most talented youth player the majority wont have heard of.

Hes like a better version of Harry Wilson.


Thats a very good comparison I kind of agree(kind of) but Im not sure hes been as good as Wilson in the u18s/reserve team as of yet, but I cant remember too well.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:28:29 am

Thats a very good comparison I kind of agree(kind of) but Im not sure hes been as good as Wilson in the u18s/reserve team as of yet, but I cant remember too well.

I agree, Wilson had a bit more zip, and performed well scoring goals for a while at youth level. Too early to say Morrison is better but he has done well at a young age.  My concern would be lack of size and speed might be a handicapI think he is smaller and slower than harry atm, but he has time to develop
