« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2679 2680 2681 2682 2683 [2684]   Go Down

Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 12417701 times)

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,999
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107320 on: June 28, 2024, 03:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on June 27, 2024, 11:20:25 pm
Apparently Trents brother is McAidoos agent.  No idea how true that is but that could be pretty handy for future youth signings.

Ah nice, didn't realise he managed other players.

Needs to sort his brothers contract now!
Logged

Offline Tombellylfc

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 547
  • YNWA
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107321 on: June 29, 2024, 03:24:21 pm »
McAidoo chosen city according to fabrizio
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,760
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107322 on: June 29, 2024, 03:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Tombellylfc on June 29, 2024, 03:24:21 pm
McAidoo chosen city according to fabrizio

Who?
Logged

Offline Tombellylfc

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 547
  • YNWA
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107323 on: June 29, 2024, 03:28:28 pm »
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,760
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107324 on: June 29, 2024, 03:29:50 pm »
Quote from: Tombellylfc on June 29, 2024, 03:28:28 pm
Fabrizio romano

Who's McAidoo? Is he off Scooby Doo?
Logged

Offline Tombellylfc

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 547
  • YNWA
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107325 on: June 29, 2024, 03:30:24 pm »
A chelsea youngster we have been linked with
Logged

Offline 6BigCups

  • RAWK Journeyman
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,987
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107326 on: June 29, 2024, 08:56:03 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on June 29, 2024, 03:29:50 pm
Who's McAidoo? Is he off Scooby Doo?

Macheda mixed with Mainoo. Aka best player of all time
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,789
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107327 on: July 1, 2024, 01:12:51 pm »
Why doesn't Heskeys two lads play for us?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,837
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107328 on: July 1, 2024, 05:47:49 pm »
https://x.com/LewisBower2021/status/1807791841351286954

Quote
Liverpool U18/U21 resumed training today at the AXA. Pre-season is underway.
Logged

Offline dakid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,721
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107329 on: July 4, 2024, 05:29:56 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on June 25, 2024, 09:35:07 am
Chamber is the worst out the three athletically though.
Not athletic in what way?
Logged

Offline dakid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,721
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107330 on: July 4, 2024, 05:35:01 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on June 27, 2024, 11:20:25 pm
Apparently Trents brother is McAidoos agent.  No idea how true that is but that could be pretty handy for future youth signings. 
Not sure it would make any difference and it didn't here anyway as supposedly we were never in for him.
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107331 on: July 4, 2024, 07:27:18 pm »
Chorley FC, a team playing in the National League North  the sixth tier of English football  have confirmed that they will host Liverpools U21s in a pre-season friendly on July 27.

The game will be played at Grant Store Victory Park Stadium the day after the first team meet Real Betis in Pittsburgh in their first outing of the summer.

Barry Lewtas is likely to have a young squad for the fixture, with a number of players to make the step up from younger age categories.

This could include the likes of 16-year-old Joshua Sonni-Lambie, Kareem Ahmed, Keyrol Figueroa, Lucas Pitt and Luca Furnell-Gill.

Meeting senior opposition will be a big test but that is what pre-season is for, a chance to see what it takes to move up the age categories, and they will not be short of inspiration.

Jayden Danns, Lewis Koumas, James McConnell and Jarell Quansah all made their first-team debut for Liverpool last season and earned widespread praise for their respective roles throughout the campaign.
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107332 on: July 6, 2024, 11:24:34 am »
ACADEMY News
 format and key dates - Liverpool set for UEFA Youth League return

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/new-format-and-key-dates-liverpool-set-uefa-youth-league-return
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107333 on: July 6, 2024, 02:15:38 pm »
Anderson Arroyo has completed a permanent transfer from Liverpool to Burgos CF, subject to international clearance.

The Colombian departs the Reds six-and-a-half years after arriving from Fortaleza CEIF in his home country.

Arroyo spent the majority of his time with the club out on loan, at Real Mallorca, KAA Gent, FK Mlada Boleslav, Salamanca CF UDS, Mirandes, Alaves, FC Andorra and Burgos.

He now embarks on a new chapter in his career with a permanent switch to Spanish side Burgos, who play in the Segunda Division.

Everyone at LFC wishes Anderson the best of luck for the future.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,837
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107334 on: Yesterday at 03:11:19 pm »
https://x.com/LFC/status/1809876257498419376

Quote
The Reds will return to participation in the UEFA Youth League in 2024-25 and the competition has a revised format.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,837
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107335 on: Today at 03:37:14 pm »
https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1810316657014784146

Quote
EXCL: Liverpool are closing in on deal to sign Rio Ngumoha (2008) as hes leaving Chelsea Academy.

#LFC are set to break historical wage structure for Academy to sign Rio, whos highly rated by the club.

Deal set to be completed soon


https://x.com/AcademyScoop/status/1810320364397895922

Quote
This is one of the biggest academy upsets in recent times. A monumental cock-up on Chelseas part.

Absolutely elite talent heading your way Liverpool fans.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:39:26 pm by Samie »
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,999
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107336 on: Today at 03:43:46 pm »
We should be trying to sign Shea Lacey.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,837
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107337 on: Today at 04:05:27 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,837
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107338 on: Today at 04:08:53 pm »
This kid is already doing Adidas ad camapigns this summer with Zidane.  ;D

Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107339 on: Today at 04:20:29 pm »
hopefully no injuries for him
we had terrible luck with injuries with our youth players
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107340 on: Today at 04:54:01 pm »
Chelsea have a pretty special academy, wonder what theyre doing apart from paying big wages, the amount of youth products theyve lost alone is outstanding, and they still keep producing more.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,999
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107341 on: Today at 05:08:39 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:54:01 pm
Chelsea have a pretty special academy, wonder what theyre doing apart from paying big wages, the amount of youth products theyve lost alone is outstanding, and they still keep producing more.

Just lost two of their highly rated and long term youth coaches/managers, seems all Chelsea wants to do is buy south american wonderkids for 10 times the value of keeping similar English stars.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,374
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107342 on: Today at 07:17:42 pm »
Its insane.  They buy South Americans of the same age who are no better for $10-20m

They then sell all their youth products to meet PSR requirements.

Why would they stay? 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107343 on: Today at 08:23:22 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:08:39 pm
Just lost two of their highly rated and long term youth coaches/managers, seems all Chelsea wants to do is buy south american wonderkids for 10 times the value of keeping similar English stars.

Youre right generally but I cant lie I dont think they have similar English stars comparable to Estevao and Paez.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,999
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107344 on: Today at 08:31:05 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:23:22 pm
Youre right generally but I cant lie I dont think they have similar English stars comparable to Estevao and Paez.

This kid we are apparently signing is rated as high, i.e. best player in his age group in the country.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,837
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107345 on: Today at 08:32:15 pm »
Chelsea plastics are legit pissed with this news. More so it appears he has chosen us.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,176
  • Seis Veces
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107346 on: Today at 08:32:50 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:23:22 pm
Youre right generally but I cant lie I dont think they have similar English stars comparable to Estevao and Paez.

The chance that either of those ever play more than 10 games each for the club is probably quite small. Estevao is meant to be rated as highly as Endrick but watch how differently their careers go.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline dakid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,721
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107347 on: Today at 08:38:13 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:43:46 pm
We should be trying to sign Shea Lacey.
He signed a pro contract a few months ago plus on the words of his own brother he's a man now. Been there since he was like 5 or somthing.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 2679 2680 2681 2682 2683 [2684]   Go Up
« previous next »
 