Chorley FC, a team playing in the National League North  the sixth tier of English football  have confirmed that they will host Liverpools U21s in a pre-season friendly on July 27.



The game will be played at Grant Store Victory Park Stadium the day after the first team meet Real Betis in Pittsburgh in their first outing of the summer.



Barry Lewtas is likely to have a young squad for the fixture, with a number of players to make the step up from younger age categories.



This could include the likes of 16-year-old Joshua Sonni-Lambie, Kareem Ahmed, Keyrol Figueroa, Lucas Pitt and Luca Furnell-Gill.



Meeting senior opposition will be a big test but that is what pre-season is for, a chance to see what it takes to move up the age categories, and they will not be short of inspiration.



Jayden Danns, Lewis Koumas, James McConnell and Jarell Quansah all made their first-team debut for Liverpool last season and earned widespread praise for their respective roles throughout the campaign.

