« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2677 2678 2679 2680 2681 [2682]   Go Down

Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 12335042 times)

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107240 on: May 6, 2024, 02:45:22 pm »
Liverpool Will Be Away To Tottenham in the Premier League 2 Play offs (Last 8 ) after they beat Aston Villa 4-3 After Extra Time

between May 10 and 13.
« Last Edit: May 6, 2024, 02:48:21 pm by Boston Bosox »
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107241 on: May 6, 2024, 03:14:56 pm »
Last 16 (May 3-6)

Match 1: Spurs v Aston Villa 4-3
Match 2: Liverpool v Crystal Palace 3-2
Match 3: Arsenal v Man Utd 6-2
Match 4: Chelsea v Brighton 5-4
Match 5: Reading v Middlesbrough 2-0
Match 6: Fulham v Nott'm Forest    0-2
Match 7: Sunderland v Wolves  4-1
Match 8: West Ham v Blackburn Rovers 4-1

Quarter-finals (May 10-13)

Match 9: Winner 1 v Winner 2 Spurs V Liverpool
Match 10: Winner 3 v Winner 4 Arsenal V Chelsea
Match 11: Winner 5 v Winner 6 Reading V  Nottingham Forest
Match 12: Winner 7 v Winner 8 Sunderland  V  West Ham

Semi-finals (May 17-20)

Match 13: Winner 9 v Winner 10
Match 14: Winner 11 v Winner 12

Final (May 24-27)

Winner 13 v Winner 14
« Last Edit: May 7, 2024, 01:13:37 am by Boston Bosox »
Logged

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,443
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107242 on: May 6, 2024, 08:51:01 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on May  5, 2024, 03:06:27 pm
Well 5 minutes turned into 9 but Reds hang on to win 3-2
Just seen the highlights, the 2nd & the 3rd goals were brilliant. Great to see Kaide Gordon getting back to showing the potential he had before his injury.
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107243 on: May 7, 2024, 02:32:23 pm »
Keyrol Figueroa signs first professional contract with Liverpool FC

Keyrol Figueroa has signed his first professional contract with Liverpool FC.

The 17-year-old striker joined the Reds at U14 level and has been a prolific goalscorer throughout his time at the Academy.

Figueroa recently marked his recovery from injury with a goal from the bench in his return match for the U18s against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A USA youth international, Figueroa has also made his mark on the international stage, scoring seven goals to help his country to the final of the CONCACAF U17 Championship in 2023.

He also played in last years U17 World Cup, where the USA lost to Germany in the last 16.
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107244 on: May 7, 2024, 05:49:35 pm »
Fixture details have been confirmed for Liverpool's quarter-final away at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2 play-offs.

The tie will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday May 12, kicking off at 7pm BST.

Away supporters will be located in block 101 and tickets  priced at £10 for adults and £2 for U18s (plus booking fee)
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,261
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107245 on: May 10, 2024, 06:12:18 pm »
Kaide Gordon has signed a new contract, hope he stays injury free hes such a talent.
Logged

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,891
  • JFT96
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107246 on: Yesterday at 10:28:34 am »
Whats the deal with Doak? Bit out of the loop but presuming hes a longer team casualty
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,910
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107247 on: Yesterday at 10:51:31 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 10:28:34 am
Whats the deal with Doak? Bit out of the loop but presuming hes a longer team casualty

Last update was this just over a month ago.



I'd imagine he'll feature in pre-season.
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107248 on: Yesterday at 11:45:17 am »
Watch Liverpool U18s' season finale away at Derby County live on LFCTV and LFCTV GO this afternoon.

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson's side complete their 2023-24 U18 Premier League North campaign with a 12.30pm BST kick-off in Derbyshire.

Our coverage begins five minutes earlier and subscribers can tune in on LFCTV and LFCTV GO
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,880
  • Seis Veces
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107249 on: Yesterday at 11:48:19 am »
Would love Kaide Gordon and Ben Doak to get good loans next season for some regular football at a good level, both could do it in the Championship if fit. Ideally we can bring in a right winger with some serious potential but experience of doing it at a good level for a few years, so when Salah is eventually gone we've got a player coming into their best years and maybe a young lad or two showing good potential themselves.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107250 on: Yesterday at 12:00:11 pm »
Watch Liverpool U21s Premier League 2 play-offs quarter-final against Tottenham Hotspur live on LFCTV and LFCTV GO on Sunday.

The young Reds continue the end-of-season knockout phase by facing Spurs in a 7pm BST kick-off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Subscribers can watch all the action as it happens with our live broadcast on LFCTV and LFCTV GO
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107251 on: Yesterday at 12:32:20 pm »
Derby County V Liverpool

Morana , Pitt , Furnell Gill , Airoboma , Onanuga , Linmeni , Sonni Lambie , Ahmed , Young , Figueroa , Bradshaw ,

Only 3 subs due to injuries

Bernard ( GK) , Evers , O'Connor
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107252 on: Yesterday at 12:44:06 pm »
Derby County 1 Liverpool  0

Lennon Wheeldon 10'
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:11:29 pm by Boston Bosox »
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107253 on: Yesterday at 01:10:25 pm »
Derby County 2 Liverpool 0
Justin Oguntolu 37'
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107254 on: Yesterday at 01:21:34 pm »
Derby County 3 Liverpool 0
Justin Oguntolu 45+3'
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107255 on: Yesterday at 01:55:32 pm »
On

Ollie O'Connor

Off

Joseph Bradshaw 60'
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107256 on: Yesterday at 02:04:53 pm »
On

Harry Evers

Off

Ranel Young

69'
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107257 on: Yesterday at 02:09:01 pm »
Derby County  4 Liverpool 0
Justin Oguntolu  75'
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107258 on: Yesterday at 02:21:55 pm »
GOAL
Liverpool
Joshua Sonni-Lambie 87 '
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107259 on: Yesterday at 02:24:25 pm »
Derby County 5 Liverpool 1
Marcel Tola 90'
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107260 on: Yesterday at 02:59:16 pm »
The u-18 team really took off for Ibiza early this season huh? Negative goal difference and 30 pts behind United.Not seen much of this lot which is a blessing.
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,769
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107261 on: Yesterday at 03:41:25 pm »
How has Nallo looked this season?
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107262 on: Yesterday at 03:49:53 pm »
Liverpool U18s ended their 2023-24 Premier League North campaign with a 5-1 defeat by Derby County on Saturday afternoon.

A young Reds outfit were beaten by an opening goal from Lennon Wheeldon, a hat-trick from Justin Oguntolu, with substitute OIlie OConnor rounding out the scoring to give the home side a comfortable victory.

Josh Sonni-Lambie was the lone scorer for Liverpool, latching on to a through ball from Kareem Ahmed to finish well.

The hosts began on the front foot and signalled their intent in the opening five minutes of the contest.

Cruz Allen shot low and forced goalkeeper Nathan Morana into a good save, while Keyrol Figueroa responded in similar fashion in the opposite box.

Derby, however, enjoyed much of the early play and opened the scoring in minute 10 via Wheeldon, who converted a low cross from Billy Gough inside the six-yard box.

The Rams then pressed home their advantage by working a number of chances to add to the scoreline with Eames Owen, Oguntolu and Wheeldon going close, as the latter tested the reactions of Morana from the edge of the area.

As the half continued, Liverpool responded to the early deficit with pressure of their own.

Joe Bradshaw forced home goalkeeper Harley Price into a strong save, while Lucas Pitts driving run almost resulted in Rams midfielder Harry Hawkins turning the ball into his own net.

However, it was Derby who added to the scoreline next, with the Reds caught in possession at the back, Oguntolu raced in to find the bottom corner of the net.

Sonni-Lambie almost reduced the lead minutes before the half-time break, but the forward saw his dipping effort from distance crash against the crossbar.

Again, though, it was the Rams who found the back of the net in added time at the end of the half, with Oguntolu grabbing his second of the afternoon, converting from close range.

Liverpool began the second period on the front foot, with Ahmed going closest amid a succession of chances, seeing his curling effort punched clear.

The game continued to ebb and flow with both sides exchanging possession though neither team were able to create any clear-cut chances.

Shortly after the hour, Derby broke through the Reds back line, but Morana was equal to Allens low effort, saving with his legs to keep the score at three.

Sonni-Lambie and Ranel Young both saw openings come and go as Marc Bridge-Wilkinsons side attempted to haul themselves onto the scoresheet, which much of their play deserved.

With 15 minutes remaining, though, Oguntolu bagged his hat-trick in what was a clinical display from the Rams midfielder, latching on to a ball to finish high into the net.

Liverpool eventually found a way through the Derby defence with three minutes remaining, as Sonni-Lambie raced clear of the back four to calmly finish off a brilliant pass from Ahmed.

It was the Rams, however, who had the final say of the afternoon with substitute OConnor adding a fifth goal in the final minute of the contest.

Liverpool U18s: Morana, Pitt, Lonmeni, Furnell-Gill, Airoboma, Ahmed, Bradshaw (OConnor, 62), Onanuga, Figueroa, Sonni-Lambie, Young (Evers, 69).

Unused sub: Bernard.

Logged

Offline Bincey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,167
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107263 on: Today at 06:31:13 pm »
U21's tonight against Spurs on LFCTV.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,649
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107264 on: Today at 06:43:25 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 02:59:16 pm
The u-18 team really took off for Ibiza early this season huh? Negative goal difference and 30 pts behind United.Not seen much of this lot which is a blessing.

Hopefully get a few highly rated 16 year olds in again this summer.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107265 on: Today at 06:44:18 pm »
Liverpool

Mrozek , Miles , Nallo , Pinnington , Norris , Davidson , Pilling , Morrison , Nyoni , Laffey , Koumas ,

Subs

Stephenson , O.Kelly (GK) , Lucky , Spearing , Poytress ,


https://www.google.com/search?q=liverpool+under+21&rlz=1CAZJXP_enGB859&oq=&aqs=chrome.3.35i39i362l6j46i39i362j0i3i66i143i362.148068j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#sie=m;/g/11vx68rs_r;2;/g/11hcdsxvvh;dt;fp;1;;;
Logged

Online Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,478
  • return of the king
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107266 on: Today at 06:57:50 pm »
A lot of lads missing there, will the be in the squad for Villa?
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,900
  • ...All the best
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107267 on: Today at 06:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 06:57:50 pm
A lot of lads missing there, will the be in the squad for Villa?
Kaide is definitely ready for some PL football.
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107268 on: Today at 07:12:44 pm »
KOUUUUUUUUMASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,900
  • ...All the best
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107269 on: Today at 07:13:38 pm »
Brilliant football by baby reds.

Koumas and Nyoni doing bits as usual.
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107270 on: Today at 07:27:42 pm »
1-1

Jamie Donley  26'
« Last Edit: Today at 07:42:39 pm by Boston Bosox »
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107271 on: Today at 07:37:30 pm »
2-1 Spurs

Tyrese Hall 36'
« Last Edit: Today at 07:40:24 pm by Boston Bosox »
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107272 on: Today at 07:52:22 pm »
Half Time 2-1 Spurs
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107273 on: Today at 08:09:09 pm »
 :(

3-1

Tyrese Hall  47'
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107274 on: Today at 08:36:31 pm »
GOAL

Carter Pinnington or Alfie Dorrigton ( OG ) 72'

3-2


Also Stephenson on for Laffey  71'
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 2677 2678 2679 2680 2681 [2682]   Go Up
« previous next »
 