Keyrol Figueroa signs first professional contract with Liverpool FC



Keyrol Figueroa has signed his first professional contract with Liverpool FC.



The 17-year-old striker joined the Reds at U14 level and has been a prolific goalscorer throughout his time at the Academy.



Figueroa recently marked his recovery from injury with a goal from the bench in his return match for the U18s against Wolverhampton Wanderers.



A USA youth international, Figueroa has also made his mark on the international stage, scoring seven goals to help his country to the final of the CONCACAF U17 Championship in 2023.



He also played in last years U17 World Cup, where the USA lost to Germany in the last 16.