Youth and Under 23 Thread

Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 6, 2024, 02:45:22 pm
Liverpool Will Be Away To Tottenham in the Premier League 2 Play offs (Last 8 ) after they beat Aston Villa 4-3 After Extra Time

between May 10 and 13.
Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 6, 2024, 03:14:56 pm
Last 16 (May 3-6)

Match 1: Spurs v Aston Villa 4-3
Match 2: Liverpool v Crystal Palace 3-2
Match 3: Arsenal v Man Utd 6-2
Match 4: Chelsea v Brighton 5-4
Match 5: Reading v Middlesbrough 2-0
Match 6: Fulham v Nott'm Forest    0-2
Match 7: Sunderland v Wolves  4-1
Match 8: West Ham v Blackburn Rovers 4-1

Quarter-finals (May 10-13)

Match 9: Winner 1 v Winner 2 Spurs V Liverpool
Match 10: Winner 3 v Winner 4 Arsenal V Chelsea
Match 11: Winner 5 v Winner 6 Reading V  Nottingham Forest
Match 12: Winner 7 v Winner 8 Sunderland  V  West Ham

Semi-finals (May 17-20)

Match 13: Winner 9 v Winner 10
Match 14: Winner 11 v Winner 12

Final (May 24-27)

Winner 13 v Winner 14
istvan kozma

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 6, 2024, 08:51:01 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on May  5, 2024, 03:06:27 pm
Well 5 minutes turned into 9 but Reds hang on to win 3-2
Just seen the highlights, the 2nd & the 3rd goals were brilliant. Great to see Kaide Gordon getting back to showing the potential he had before his injury.
Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 7, 2024, 02:32:23 pm
Keyrol Figueroa signs first professional contract with Liverpool FC

Keyrol Figueroa has signed his first professional contract with Liverpool FC.

The 17-year-old striker joined the Reds at U14 level and has been a prolific goalscorer throughout his time at the Academy.

Figueroa recently marked his recovery from injury with a goal from the bench in his return match for the U18s against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A USA youth international, Figueroa has also made his mark on the international stage, scoring seven goals to help his country to the final of the CONCACAF U17 Championship in 2023.

He also played in last years U17 World Cup, where the USA lost to Germany in the last 16.
Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 7, 2024, 05:49:35 pm
Fixture details have been confirmed for Liverpool's quarter-final away at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2 play-offs.

The tie will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday May 12, kicking off at 7pm BST.

Away supporters will be located in block 101 and tickets  priced at £10 for adults and £2 for U18s (plus booking fee)
Draex

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 06:12:18 pm
Kaide Gordon has signed a new contract, hope he stays injury free hes such a talent.
