« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2676 2677 2678 2679 2680 [2681]   Go Down

Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 12320220 times)

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107200 on: April 27, 2024, 01:55:02 pm »
Goal
Liverpool 1 Wolves 4
Fraser Harper 72
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107201 on: April 27, 2024, 01:56:17 pm »
Full Time

Liverpool  2  Wolves  4
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107202 on: April 27, 2024, 03:46:30 pm »
Second-half goals from substitutes Keyrol Figueroa and Joe Bradshaw could not stop Liverpool U18s falling to a 4-2 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Kirkby Academy on Sunday.

The visitors started quickly in the U18 Premier League fixture and were two ahead within 16 minutes, adding a third early in the second half.

Figueroa reduced the deficit but Wolves added a fourth within two minutes and never really looked like relinquishing their grip on the game.

Bradshaw struck in stoppage time to cap a good 45 minutes off the bench for the 15-year-old winger, though the result was rarely in doubt.

Wolves were sharper in the early stages and it was no surprise when they took the lead on 11 minutes.

Conor McLeod was given too much space on the edge of the Reds box and duly drilled a low angled shot past Nathan Morana and into the corner of the net.

Within five minutes, the lead was two. A ball in from the right targeted three Wolves players at the back post and when Emmanuel Airoboma tried to clear, he could only steer the cross high into his own net.

Liverpool finally stirred and it was Ranel Young who led the way with some fine runs.

In the 20th minute, he sprinted away from everyone, only to be denied by goalkeeper Lewys Benjamin as he looked to go round him to finish.

Morana made a good low save to deny Testimony Igbinoghene before Young looked to have a strong shout for a penalty turned away as he was hauled down in the box.

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson reacted to the deficit with a pair of half-time changes  Bradshaw and Josh Sonni-Lambie arriving from the bench.

It didn't have the desired immediate impact, with Wolves threatening first in the second period as Minkyu Ji blasted over from a good position and Luke Rawlings shot straight at Morana.

Liverpool left-back Harry Evers used his potent throw to release Kieran Morrison behind the defence, but Bradshaw couldnt control his fierce cross.

Just before the hour mark and Wolves looked to have made the game safe as substitute Makenzie Bradbury collected a through ball, turned a defender and finished past Morana to make it 3-0.

Figueroa arrived from the bench for Liverpool and with just under 20 minutes left he gave the Reds some hope.

Morrison fired in a trademark shot from the edge of the box and when Benjamin saved, Figueroa was on hand to calmly finish into the empty net.

Hope of a comeback lasted just two minutes, however, as Wolves grabbed a fourth  Fraser Harpers lofted drive giving Morana no chance.

Morrison and Bradshaw finished the game brightly for Liverpool on both wings and the latter deserved his goal in injury time, heading home at the back post from a deep Airoboma cross.

TEAM

Liverpool U18s: Morana, Pitt, Evers, Furnell-Gill, Airoboma, Kelly (Bradshaw, 46), Laffey, Morrison, Ahmed (Sonni-Lambie, 46), Young (Figueroa, 62), Onanuga.

Unused substitutes: Hall, Lonmeni.

NEXT UP

The U18s complete their 2023-24 campaign with a trip to Derby County on Saturday May 11.

The contest kicks off at 12.30pm BST and can be watched live on LFCTV GO.
Logged

Offline dakid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,716
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107203 on: April 27, 2024, 10:18:59 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on April 27, 2024, 01:16:06 pm
I mean the u18s are regularly now 'missing' a lot of players if we're going by who's best. Danns, Koumas, pinnington, Nyoni, Dallo, Davidson, Trueman injured , Kone-Doherty, Doak is technically one still.
The 3 United players missing that I mention about are injured and they are all 16 year olds who don't regularly play u21 football likes the others mentioned. And by this crop I really meant next year's as we are now at that point of the season when they start getting introduced into the U18 team.
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107204 on: April 27, 2024, 10:25:39 pm »
trey is another player looking forward to watch in pre season

its a real shame that doak got injured because we could do with him now
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107205 on: April 28, 2024, 10:15:25 am »
PREMIER LEAGUE 2
SUN 28 APRIL  13:00

KIRKBY ACADEMY


Liverpool
V
Arsenal
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107206 on: April 28, 2024, 01:05:25 pm »
Liverpool Line up V Arsenal
Mrozek ,Miles , Nallo , Williams , Davidson , McConnell , Bajcetic , Clark , Gordon , Danns , Koumas .
subs
Pinnington , O.kelly (GK) , Pilling , Frauendorf , Nyoni ,



Arsenal U21 team v Liverpool: B. Okonkwo, J. Sweet, Walters, Heaven, Timber, Lewis-Skelly, Henry-Francis, Nwaneri, Cozier-Duberry, Butler-Oyedeji, Kabia.

Subs: Ranson, Quesada-Thorn, Nichols,
Gower, Kamara.
« Last Edit: April 28, 2024, 01:12:32 pm by Boston Bosox »
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107207 on: April 28, 2024, 01:32:42 pm »
Goal
Amario Cozier-Duberry 26'

Liverpool 0 arsenal 1
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107208 on: April 28, 2024, 01:33:50 pm »
Goal
Amario Cozier-Duberry 28'

Liverpool 0 arsenal 2
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107209 on: April 28, 2024, 01:52:16 pm »
Half Time

Liverpool U 21 0 Arsenal U 21 2
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107210 on: April 28, 2024, 02:28:27 pm »
Trey Nyoni on for Stefan Bajcetic 61
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107211 on: April 28, 2024, 02:37:39 pm »
Frauendorf on for Danns  73'

Pilling on for McConnell  73'
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107212 on: April 28, 2024, 03:01:13 pm »
Full Time

Liverpool 0 Arsenal  2
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107213 on: April 28, 2024, 06:01:23 pm »
Liverpool U21s fell to a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday as their regulation Premier League 2 season reached a conclusion.

A first-half double from Amario Cozier-Duberry separated the sides in the final outing before the competitions next phase begins.

The young Reds will finish no lower than ninth in the 26-team table, qualifying for the divisional play-offs. Their last-16 opponents are set to be confirmed on Monday night.

Barry Lewtas was again able to call on the services of midfielder Stefan Bajcetic, who went on to play just over an hour at the Kirkby Academy.

And Bajcetic threatened an audacious opener within two minutes of play beginning. Having spotted Brian Okonkwo off his line, he tried his luck from distance  but the Gunners goalkeeper saved.

Then, a Kaide Gordon corner from the right almost teed up the arriving James McConnell perfectly, though the latter just could not connect.

A lull in chances followed, however the visitors struck twice in quick succession before the half-hour mark in what proved the matchs decisive period.

Both goals came from Cozier-Duberry, his first slotted in at the back post after Ismeal Kabia and Nathan Butler-Oyedeji combined to cut through along the left flank and cross.

The second strike was a fine effort, Cozier-Duberry released in behind by Ethan Nwaneris defence-splitting pass, cutting inside from the right and firing into the top corner.


Arsenal almost added to the scoreline in minute 40 as Nwaneri cut out a backpass, but Fabian Mrozek foiled him and Rhys Williams cleared the loose ball away from the line.

Gordon nearly halved the Reds deficit in added time, moving past two defenders to get in on goal, only to be denied by a good save from Okonkwo.

Lewtas charges gained a stronger foothold in the game after the break, and were somehow kept out by Okonkwo three times early in the second half.

The visiting stopper initially saved from Lewis Koumas and reacted quickly to repel follow-ups from Jayden Danns and then Gordon.

Bajcetic departed proceedings in a planned change  another hour under his belt as he builds up fitness  and Liverpool continued to probe for a way back into it.

They were close with 80 on the clock as Williams excellent pass over the top sent Koumas through. The forward tried to round the keeper but defender Ayden Heaven got back to clear away from goal.

Okonkwo frustrated the Reds once more before the end, this time saving from substitute Trey Nyoni to ensure Arsenal claimed the victory.

TEAM

Liverpool U21s: Mrozek, Miles, Davidson, Nallo, Williams, Bajcetic (Nyoni, 62), Gordon, McConnell (Pilling, 73), Danns (Frauendorf, 73), Clark, Koumas.

Unused subs: Pinnington, O. Kelly.

NEXT UP

Despite the defeat, Liverpools place in the end-of-season play-offs is assured, though they must wait until Mondays fixtures are completed to discover their opponents and also whether they will be home or away.

Their last-16 tie is set to take place between May 3 and May 6. Confirmed details will follow on Liverpoolfc.com.
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107214 on: April 29, 2024, 11:34:31 am »
FEATURE
Meet the Academy: The story behind Kieran Morrison's screamers and skills

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/meet-academy-story-behind-kieran-morrisons-screamers-and-skills
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107215 on: April 30, 2024, 12:04:48 pm »
Liverpool U21s have qualified for the Premier League 2 end-of-season play-offs and will face Crystal Palace in the last 16.

The young Reds final position in eighth sees them advance to the play-offs, which begin with the top 16 sides facing each other based on seeding via their league position.

Liverpool will host Palace in a tie that will be played on a date between May 3 and May 6. Confirmed fixture details will be announced in due course.

The play-offs then progress in a knockout format during May, with the winners crowned Premier League 2 champions for 2023-24.

If a play-off match is level after 90 minutes, extra-time and penalties will be used as required.

The Reds placing in the regulation campaign also earns them an invitation to compete in next seasons Premier League International Cup.

PL2 play-offs last 16

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
West Ham United v Blackburn Rovers
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion
Arsenal v Manchester United
Reading v Middlesbrough
Sunderland v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107216 on: April 30, 2024, 06:05:04 pm »
Liverpool U21s will host Crystal Palace in the last 16 of the Premier League 2 end-of-season play-offs on Sunday (May 5).

Fixture details for the tie have now been confirmed, with kick-off set for 1pm BST at the Kirkby Academy.

Should the match finish level after 90 minutes, extra-time and penalties will be used as required.
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107217 on: May 1, 2024, 03:07:09 pm »
Carter Pinnington has signed his first professional contract with Liverpool FC.

The 17-year-old from Wirral has been with the club since U7 level and began this season as a first-year scholar.

After making his U18s debut last year, the centre-back has played the majority of the 2023-24 campaign with Barry Lewtas' U21s.

He played every game in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy campaign, which saw the Reds progress to the knockout stages for the first time, as well as featuring in the FA Youth Cup team that reached the quarter-finals.

Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107218 on: Today at 11:31:50 am »
PREMIER LEAGUE 2
SUN 5 MAY  13:00

KIRKBY ACADEMY


Liverpool
V
Crystal Palace
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107219 on: Today at 01:05:57 pm »
Liverpool U 21 V Crystal Palace U 21
Team News

Mrozek , Frauendorf , Nallo , Pinnington , Davidson , McConnell , Gordon , Pilling , Morrison , Koumas , Nyoni
Subs
Blair , O.Kelly , K.Kelly , Laffey , Spearing,
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107220 on: Today at 01:11:05 pm »
Missed Penalty For Crystal Palace after 2'

James McConnell in the book  4'
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 2676 2677 2678 2679 2680 [2681]   Go Up
« previous next »
 