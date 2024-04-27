Liverpool U21s fell to a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday as their regulation Premier League 2 season reached a conclusion.



A first-half double from Amario Cozier-Duberry separated the sides in the final outing before the competitions next phase begins.



The young Reds will finish no lower than ninth in the 26-team table, qualifying for the divisional play-offs. Their last-16 opponents are set to be confirmed on Monday night.



Barry Lewtas was again able to call on the services of midfielder Stefan Bajcetic, who went on to play just over an hour at the Kirkby Academy.



And Bajcetic threatened an audacious opener within two minutes of play beginning. Having spotted Brian Okonkwo off his line, he tried his luck from distance  but the Gunners goalkeeper saved.



Then, a Kaide Gordon corner from the right almost teed up the arriving James McConnell perfectly, though the latter just could not connect.



A lull in chances followed, however the visitors struck twice in quick succession before the half-hour mark in what proved the matchs decisive period.



Both goals came from Cozier-Duberry, his first slotted in at the back post after Ismeal Kabia and Nathan Butler-Oyedeji combined to cut through along the left flank and cross.



The second strike was a fine effort, Cozier-Duberry released in behind by Ethan Nwaneris defence-splitting pass, cutting inside from the right and firing into the top corner.





Arsenal almost added to the scoreline in minute 40 as Nwaneri cut out a backpass, but Fabian Mrozek foiled him and Rhys Williams cleared the loose ball away from the line.



Gordon nearly halved the Reds deficit in added time, moving past two defenders to get in on goal, only to be denied by a good save from Okonkwo.



Lewtas charges gained a stronger foothold in the game after the break, and were somehow kept out by Okonkwo three times early in the second half.



The visiting stopper initially saved from Lewis Koumas and reacted quickly to repel follow-ups from Jayden Danns and then Gordon.



Bajcetic departed proceedings in a planned change  another hour under his belt as he builds up fitness  and Liverpool continued to probe for a way back into it.



They were close with 80 on the clock as Williams excellent pass over the top sent Koumas through. The forward tried to round the keeper but defender Ayden Heaven got back to clear away from goal.



Okonkwo frustrated the Reds once more before the end, this time saving from substitute Trey Nyoni to ensure Arsenal claimed the victory.



TEAM



Liverpool U21s: Mrozek, Miles, Davidson, Nallo, Williams, Bajcetic (Nyoni, 62), Gordon, McConnell (Pilling, 73), Danns (Frauendorf, 73), Clark, Koumas.



Unused subs: Pinnington, O. Kelly.



NEXT UP



Despite the defeat, Liverpools place in the end-of-season play-offs is assured, though they must wait until Mondays fixtures are completed to discover their opponents and also whether they will be home or away.



Their last-16 tie is set to take place between May 3 and May 6. Confirmed details will follow on Liverpoolfc.com.