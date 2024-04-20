« previous next »
Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 12305587 times)

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107160 on: April 20, 2024, 12:54:01 pm »
Full Time 90+12'

Sunderland 1 Liverpool 2
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107161 on: April 20, 2024, 02:56:19 pm »
morrison looks like an interesting player for this summers pre season games
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107162 on: April 20, 2024, 03:47:12 pm »
Match Report

Kieran Morrisons second-half double gave Liverpool U18s a 2-1 comeback victory away at Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

On their second trip to the north east this week, following a 4-3 defeat by Newcastle United on Tuesday night, Marc Bridge-Wilkinsons young Reds dug in to take three points at the Academy of Light.

The hosts started brightly in the U18 Premier League North contest, with Kornel Misciur making saves from Aaron Chung, Cuba Mitchell and Archie Lightfoot.

Liverpool werent troubling their opponents at the other end and, indeed, again needed Misciur to make quickfire stops to keep out Finn Geragusian and Rhys Walsh.

Walsh then hit the post as Sunderlands pressure continued  and it bore fruit for the home team with 39 minutes on the clock. From a corner kick into the area, Walsh was finally able to beat Misciur from close range.

The Reds comeback began swiftly when the sides returned from the interval.

In fact, within two minutes of the restart Morrison hauled the visitors level, finding the bottom left corner after being teed up by Schofield Lonmeni.

Geragusian and Lonmeni were denied at either end as both sides pushed for a decisive moment, which came from Liverpool  and Morrison again  in minute 81.

The captain snatched victory for his team with a free-kick that he dispatched into the bottom left corner, his 11th league goal of the campaign.

TEAM

Liverpool U18s: Misciur (Morana, 59), Pitt, Evers, Furnell-Gill, Lucky (Airoboma, 65), K. Kelly (Lipton, 46), Young (OConnor, 46), Lonmeni, Sonni-Lambie, Morrison, Bradshaw (Martin, 76).

NEXT UP

The U18s are back in action next Saturday (April 27) with a home fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers, their penultimate league match of 2023-24.

Kick-off at the Kirkby Academy is 12pm BST.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107163 on: April 20, 2024, 03:51:41 pm »
How has Joe Bradshaw been? Remember  there being some hype around him a couple years ago and he is only still 15.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107164 on: April 21, 2024, 07:07:11 am »
Luke Chambers scored his 1st goal yesterday on loan at Wigan, in their 2-1 win at Portsmouth.
He's been very impressive at League One level.  Will be interesting to see his development, maybe would benefit from another loan at a higher level.
 
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107165 on: April 21, 2024, 07:01:34 pm »
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107166 on: April 22, 2024, 12:14:38 pm »
Watch Liverpool U21s clash with Sunderland live on LFCTV and LFCTV GO tonight.

Barry Lewtas young Reds travel to the Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground for their penultimate Premier League 2 fixture before the end-of-season play-offs.

Kick-off is 7pm BST and our live coverage begins five minutes earlier on LFCTV and LFCTV GO
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107167 on: April 22, 2024, 06:06:59 pm »
The badger starts for the u21s.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107168 on: April 22, 2024, 06:41:54 pm »
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107169 on: April 22, 2024, 06:53:33 pm »
Stream  anyone?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107170 on: April 22, 2024, 06:58:43 pm »
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107171 on: April 22, 2024, 07:02:12 pm »
That'll get tongues wagging in the new manager thread that we're playing a 3-4-3 formation 😁
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107172 on: April 22, 2024, 07:07:48 pm »
Koumas goal machine.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107173 on: April 22, 2024, 07:07:48 pm »
Koumas Scores 
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107174 on: April 22, 2024, 07:17:09 pm »
1-1
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107175 on: April 22, 2024, 07:23:18 pm »
I see you McConnell.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107176 on: April 22, 2024, 07:47:12 pm »
Half Time 1-1
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107177 on: April 22, 2024, 08:02:39 pm »
Miles on For Bajectic
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107178 on: April 22, 2024, 08:12:19 pm »
2-1 Sunderland
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107179 on: April 22, 2024, 08:21:31 pm »
Davidson on for Pinnington
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107180 on: April 22, 2024, 08:28:16 pm »
Pilling On for McConnell
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107181 on: April 22, 2024, 08:32:34 pm »
Blair On For Danns
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107182 on: April 22, 2024, 08:54:04 pm »
Full Time

Sunderland 2 Liverpool  1
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107183 on: April 22, 2024, 09:18:25 pm »
So what was the new formation about?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107184 on: April 22, 2024, 09:22:17 pm »
Lewis Koumas had given the young Reds an early advantage in the clash but Harrison Jones was quickly on target to equalise.

Both teams carved out chances across the 90 minutes and the hosts, in addition to hitting the woodwork twice, got the winner through Timur Tuterov.

Bajcetic started and  as pre-planned  completed a half for Barry Lewtas side as he continues his comeback from injury.

Liverpools bright start at the Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground was punctuated by an opening goal in the eighth minute.

Koumas dogged high press saw him take the ball off Henry Fieldson on the edge of the Sunderland box, and he moved forward to swipe a reverse finish inside the left post.

The hosts response to the concession was impressive and the Reds needed Fabian Mrozek to race off his line and produce a sprawling block to deny Caden Kelly when he was found free in the area.

Pressure continued from Sunderland and it translated into an equaliser with 18 on the clock.

A corner kick from the left was partially punched away by Mrozek, but it came to Jones, who sent a first-time shot straight back into the Liverpool net.

Midway through the half, James McConnell almost produced a wonder goal against his former club. The midfielder drove past three opponents to bound into the box, but his strike was lifted over the bar.

Sunderlands threat was persistent, though, and they were a whisker away from getting in front just before the 30-minute mark.

From an attack down the left-hand side, the ball was served into the centre for Tuterov, whose shot was kicked away by an outstretched Mrozek leg.

Trey Nyonis thump from 20 yards was tipped over at the other end, and later Koumas skipped in off the left wing and came close to emulating his earlier goal  but this time his hit bounced inches wide of the left post.

In the first exchanges of the second half, Jones sliced over from close range for Sunderland and Kaide Gordon stung the palms of the goalkeeper at the other end.

Nine minutes after the restart, the home team got ahead. The influential Tommy Watson scampered away along the left and drilled in a cross that was tucked home from yards out by Tuterov.

Liverpool had a couple of let-offs as the Black Cats pressed on, Tuterov nudging against the crossbar when Mrozek could not collect a deep free-kick and the Reds keeper deflecting a Watson effort onto the same part of the woodwork.

Mrozek was unbeatable at times, with a string of saves throughout the second half limiting the deficit to one  and drawing applause from the crowd.

His efforts almost paid off when substitute Harvey Blair sent Koumas through late on, but the forward was thwarted by a pivotal challenge that ensured Sunderland collected all three points.

TEAM

Liverpool U21s: Mrozek, Williams, Pinnington (Davidson, 63), McConnell (Pilling, 70), Nallo, Bajcetic (Miles, 46), Gordon, Nyoni, Danns (Blair, 74), Clark, Koumas.

Unused sub: Poytress.

NEXT UP

The young Reds final match of the regulation league campaign before the play-offs sees Arsenal visit the Kirkby Academy.

Kick-off on Sunday (April 28) is 1pm BST.

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107185 on: April 22, 2024, 10:41:26 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on April 22, 2024, 07:02:12 pm
That'll get tongues wagging in the new manager thread that we're playing a 3-4-3 formation 😁

which of the linked ones play with 3-4-3 Amorin aside?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107186 on: April 23, 2024, 09:46:32 am »
Quote from: smurfinaus on April 22, 2024, 10:41:26 pm
which of the linked ones play with 3-4-3 Amorin aside?

No idea but there's been enough pages of hand wringing about him possibly installing a back 3 if he comes for the CT to be doing all manner of bad arithmetic now the 21s started with that formation 😂
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107187 on: April 25, 2024, 05:45:44 pm »
To anyone who has watched them more extensively - what are the differences between Chambers and Beck? Are they similar to Bradley?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107188 on: April 25, 2024, 05:46:09 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on April 25, 2024, 05:45:44 pm
To anyone who has watched them more extensively - what are the differences between Chambers and Beck? Are they similar to Bradley?

Beck is, I thought Chambers was more a left center back come full back.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107189 on: April 25, 2024, 06:06:43 pm »
U18 PREMIER LEAGUE
SAT 27 APRIL  12:00

KIRKBY ACADEMY

Liverpool
V
Wolves
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107190 on: April 25, 2024, 06:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Draex on April 25, 2024, 05:46:09 pm
Beck is, I thought Chambers was more a left center back come full back.

Cheers, mate. We'd save an assload of money if Beck turns into a Bradley regen.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107191 on: Yesterday at 04:13:46 pm »
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1783858686001045573

Quote
Kieran Morrison has signed his first professional contract with the Reds.

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107192 on: Yesterday at 10:36:14 pm »
great news he could fit the new 4231 formation aswell
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107193 on: Yesterday at 11:45:53 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:36:14 pm
great news he could fit the new 4231 formation aswell
Havent been following the youth teams lately. Whats Morrison like?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107194 on: Today at 12:24:20 am »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Yesterday at 11:45:53 pm
Havent been following the youth teams lately. Whats Morrison like?

Like a Phil Foden or Cole Palmer, quick without being the quickest, lovely touch dribbling and technical ability, wand of a left foot.

One of the most naturally gifted players weve produced in recent years, probably would have to go back to Jones as a comparison of a player who looked to have as much flair and technique coming through the youth ranks, I think he might have even a bit more audaciousness than even Jones also, Jones transformed into a different type of player than he was in the youth team, I dont see the same happening with Morrison.

I think even if he doesnt make it here as a  first team player he would still be the same type of player at a lower level.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107195 on: Today at 02:38:01 am »
A Foden-Palmer hybrid I could live with, plus being a Curtis Jones doppelganger could really mess with the opposition
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107196 on: Today at 03:01:33 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:24:20 am
Like a Phil Foden or Cole Palmer, quick without being the quickest, lovely touch dribbling and technical ability, wand of a left foot.

One of the most naturally gifted players weve produced in recent years, probably would have to go back to Jones as a comparison of a player who looked to have as much flair and technique coming through the youth ranks, I think he might have even a bit more audaciousness than even Jones also, Jones transformed into a different type of player than he was in the youth team, I dont see the same happening with Morrison.

I think even if he doesnt make it here as a  first team player he would still be the same type of player at a lower level.

So he is more of an attacking midfieder than a winger then?. Hmm would he be able to play out right as an inverted winger/forward ie Salahs role but with bit more pace than Harvey?
