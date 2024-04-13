I have just said in the new managers thread how we need to continue using the Academy where we can, rather than just automatically buying in new players. I hope players continue to be pulled into overall squads and looked at seriously. They are not all going to make it here, but with the right training a couple more could.



Always far to early to say but we have potentially some real super stars in these U18/U23 teams



Amorim might help in that regard if he's the next manager. Got experience of bringing some good young lads through at Sporting even if they do have one of the better academies around.There's definitely a lot of good players, we seem to always have really good goal scorers and lively wide players in these sides. Danns and Kone Doherty obviously look interesting, Koumas is there too, and great to see Kaide Gordon back, if they can find a good loan for him next season and he impresses it'd be excellent, same I think when Doak is back.