I have just said in the new managers thread how we need to continue using the Academy where we can, rather than just automatically buying in new players. I hope players continue to be pulled into overall squads and looked at seriously. They are not all going to make it here, but with the right training a couple more could.
Always far to early to say but we have potentially some real super stars in these U18/U23 teams
Danns becoming Suarez and having his own goal of the season competition was really not what I expected this year
How's that Ethan Ennis done for United? He was with us weren't he, I thought he was a scouser
Got taken off was nothing special.
