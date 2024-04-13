« previous next »
Youth and Under 23 Thread

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Everton Under 18 V Liverpool Under 18
Finch Farm 11.06 AM

Misciur , Esdaille , Lucky , Pitt , Evers , Nyoni , Kelly , Laffey , Morrison , Ahmed , Bradshaw ,
Young , Morana , Furnell Gill , Airoboma , Lambie
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
I have just said in the new managers thread how we need to continue using the Academy where we can, rather than just automatically buying in new players. I hope players continue to be pulled into overall squads and looked at seriously. They are not all going to make it here, but with the right training a couple more could.

Amorim might help in that regard if he's the next manager. Got experience of bringing some good young lads through at Sporting even if they do have one of the better academies around.

Always far to early to say but we have potentially some real super stars in these U18/U23 teams

There's definitely a lot of good players, we seem to always have really good goal scorers and lively wide players in these sides. Danns and Kone Doherty obviously look interesting, Koumas is there too, and great to see Kaide Gordon back, if they can find a good loan for him next season and he impresses it'd be excellent, same I think when Doak is back.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Goal
Everton 1 Liverpool 0
Joel Catesby 40'
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
half time Reds Trail 1-0
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Ranel Young on for Kyle Kelly 61'
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Danns becoming Suarez and having his own goal of the season competition was really not what I expected this year
Yeah, forgot he scored form halfway earlier inthe season
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Lambie on for Bradshaw 73'
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
GOAL

Kareem Ahmed (Liverpool )  { Evers }

1-1

74'
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Goal

Everton 2 Liverpool  1
George Finney 81
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
GOAL
LIVERPOOL
Ranel Young 83
2-2
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Full Time
2-2
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
How's that Ethan Ennis done for United? He was with us weren't he, I thought he was a scouser

Got taken off was nothing special.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Got taken off was nothing special.
Not been the same since ACL it seems.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Watch Liverpool U18s league clash away at Newcastle United live on LFCTV and LFCTV GO from 6.55pm BST tonight.

After a 2-2 draw in the mini-derby at the weekend, the young Reds are quickly back in action with a trip to Whitley Park.

Subscribers can see the whole U18 Premier League North match, which kicks off at 7pm, on LFCTV and LFCTV GO
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Newcastle U 18 V Liverpool U 18

Misciur , Pitt , Furnell Gill , Airoboma , Onanuga , Kelly , Laffey (C ), Lonmeni , Kone Doherty , Sonni Lambie , Morrison ,
Morana , Bradshaw , O'Connor , Martin ,
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
WOW
GOAL
ONANUGA 15'
1-0 Liverpool
