Online Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107080 on: Yesterday at 08:52:07 pm »
What A Goal By Kaide Gordon  2-0
Offline Hazell

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107081 on: Yesterday at 08:52:50 pm »
Great strike!
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107082 on: Yesterday at 08:58:33 pm »
Lovely finish by Gordon for 2-0
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107083 on: Yesterday at 09:03:47 pm »
3-0 Danns  Wow
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107084 on: Yesterday at 09:04:08 pm »
Outrageous finish by Danns
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107085 on: Yesterday at 09:04:22 pm »
Ha!!!
Offline Fromola

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107086 on: Yesterday at 09:06:25 pm »
Get him back in the first team.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107087 on: Yesterday at 09:07:59 pm »
The MUTV coms have been better than i expected,fair do's to them.
Offline Fromola

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107088 on: Yesterday at 09:08:47 pm »
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107089 on: Yesterday at 09:14:48 pm »
FFS Mabaye hammy poor guy.
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107090 on: Yesterday at 09:15:28 pm »
Oh No Mabaya  :(
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107091 on: Yesterday at 09:15:53 pm »
Isaac Mabaya picks up another injury hamstring it looks like. I feel so sorry for him.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107092 on: Yesterday at 09:18:16 pm »
Danns look to have a little bit of magic about him ..
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107093 on: Yesterday at 09:22:14 pm »
Well Done Reds 3-0
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107094 on: Yesterday at 09:29:48 pm »
The u18's at Everton tomorrow, let's hope they can win there and we have three wins this weekend.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107095 on: Yesterday at 09:30:48 pm »
Needed that after yesterday's shitshow,good stuff.
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107096 on: Yesterday at 09:35:23 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:29:48 pm
The u18's at Everton tomorrow, let's hope they can win there and we have three wins this weekend.


Pity LFC TV are not showing it live
Offline Haggis36

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107097 on: Yesterday at 09:48:29 pm »
How did Bajcetic get on?
Offline Draex

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107098 on: Yesterday at 09:51:57 pm »
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107099 on: Yesterday at 09:52:00 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 09:48:29 pm
How did Bajcetic get on?

He was excellent played the last 30 mins or so
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107100 on: Yesterday at 09:54:48 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 09:35:23 pm

Pity LFC TV are not showing it live

I'm guessing it's away from home? They don't always show those ones.
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107101 on: Yesterday at 09:57:21 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:54:48 pm
I'm guessing it's away from home? They don't always show those ones.


Could Be
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107102 on: Yesterday at 10:20:11 pm »
Anyone got the goals, twitter links or anything will do, ta  :wave
Offline Sinyoro

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107103 on: Yesterday at 10:21:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:18:16 pm
Danns look to have a little bit of magic about him ..

Superstar in the making, has everything needed to be a top player.
Offline kop306

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107104 on: Yesterday at 10:48:27 pm »
will be interesting to see which of the young lads the new manager will take to pre-season

danns really good potential

good to see bajetic getting a run out in these games aswell
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107105 on: Yesterday at 10:49:10 pm »
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107106 on: Yesterday at 10:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 10:21:15 pm
Superstar in the making, has everything needed to be a top player.
How quick is he though? Still havent managed to work that out.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107107 on: Yesterday at 10:51:19 pm »
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107108 on: Yesterday at 10:58:05 pm »
Thanks!  :wave
Offline farawayred

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107109 on: Yesterday at 10:58:22 pm »
Can we have the kids train with the senior team to show them how to finish chances off?
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107110 on: Yesterday at 10:59:13 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:58:05 pm
Thanks!  :wave

Some quality goals in there.  :D
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107111 on: Yesterday at 11:00:54 pm »
How's that Ethan Ennis done for United? He was with us weren't he, I thought he was a scouser
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107112 on: Yesterday at 11:07:59 pm »
Really nice goals. Kaide Gordon does brilliant for the 2nd and Danns' back heel is just brilliant. I'd start him in Italy, he's got a future here.

If that forward line had started both games at United we'd probably be in a Cup Semi and still top  ;D
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107113 on: Today at 02:19:39 am »
Manchester United vs Liverpool | U21 Premier League 2 | Highlights 12-04-2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J2LtZvn8KvM
