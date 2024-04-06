« previous next »
Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 12285762 times)

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107040 on: April 6, 2024, 11:56:45 am »
Half Time

in under 18's 


1-4
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107041 on: April 6, 2024, 12:06:40 pm »
Goal

Blackburn 1 Liverpool 0
Zak Gilsenan  5'
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107042 on: April 6, 2024, 12:24:41 pm »
1-5
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107043 on: April 6, 2024, 12:29:29 pm »
1-6
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107044 on: April 6, 2024, 12:37:02 pm »
crap  1-7
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107045 on: April 6, 2024, 12:50:31 pm »
1 - 8
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107046 on: April 6, 2024, 12:53:19 pm »
Half Time At Blackburn
1-0 Down
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107047 on: April 6, 2024, 12:56:32 pm »
Good God  9-1 
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107048 on: April 6, 2024, 12:58:22 pm »
Jesus wept.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107049 on: April 6, 2024, 12:59:24 pm »
Thank God That's Over

Liverpool  1 Man U  9
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107050 on: April 6, 2024, 12:59:41 pm »
No excuses for this score line. Embarrassing to be honest.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107051 on: April 6, 2024, 01:05:35 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on April  6, 2024, 12:59:41 pm
No excuses for this score line. Embarrassing to be honest.
Yeah, but look at the number of academy players in and around our first team squad......and to be honest, Man Utd 18's are a very, very good team. We'll bounce back.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107052 on: April 6, 2024, 01:13:14 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on April  6, 2024, 01:05:35 pm
Yeah, but look at the number of academy players in and around our first team squad......and to be honest, Man Utd 18's are a very, very good team. We'll bounce back.

I don't doubt it, I know it was a younger team today. Bad times when Man Utd are very good at anything though! Makes you wonder why they don't try more of their younger players in the first team. They can't do much worse surely?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107053 on: April 6, 2024, 01:22:29 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on April  6, 2024, 01:13:14 pm
I don't doubt it, I know it was a younger team today. Bad times when Man Utd are very good at anything though! Makes you wonder why they don't try more of their younger players in the first team. They can't do much worse surely?
Yep, I think we had one or two under 16's playing ! I do think there are a few of that Utd team who will progress to the first team, if they're allowed to - but, they seem to prefer throwing money around for solutions, so who knows.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107054 on: April 6, 2024, 01:30:05 pm »
Liverpool U18s suffered a 9-1 defeat against their Manchester United counterparts at the Kirkby Academy on Saturday.

U18 Premier League North leaders United surged into a four-goal lead inside the opening 25 minutes, with James Scanlon, Ethan Wheatley (two) and Ethan Williams on target.

Joe Bradshaws excellent finish got the Reds on the scoresheet and there were several chances for the hosts to cut into the visitors lead early in the second half.

But Wheatley completed a hat-trick, Scanlon bagged his second of the day, substitute Gabriele Biancheri grabbed a double and Ashton Missin also found the net to extend the United advantage.

United made the more assured start to a game played amid stormy weather conditions and they opened the scoring before a full minute had elapsed.

Capitalising on free space in behind Liverpool to the right, when the ball was moved into the box it was clinically dispatched over Kornel Misciur by Scanlon.

Liverpool settled in the aftermath, though Wheatley could have got on the scoresheet  narrowly failing to connect with a low cross from yards out  before he did so twice in quick succession.

On 12, the Reds surrendered possession in their own half and Jacob Devaney fed a pass forward to Wheatley, who from the edge of the area reversed a firm finish inside the left post.

Wheatley swiftly got his second and the visitors third, driving through the right channel into the box and cracking a shot across Misciur into the opposite corner.

Liverpool also lost midfielder Kyle Kelly, who succumbed to a fitness issue that occurred before kick-off, and Misciur made good saves from Bendito Mantato and Wheatley to keep United at bay.

Their fourth goal arrived in minute 25, however. Williams moved through space in the middle and let fly with a long-range shot that swirled into the top left corner.

Mantato subsequently hit the post as the buoyant away side continued to carve out chances, but the Reds replied courtesy of Bradshaw just past the half-hour mark.

Kieran Morrisons through ball sent the forward into a one-on-one situation and Bradshaw produced a composed dink over the goalkeeper.

Morrison himself was thwarted by opposition keeper Elyh Harrison with an angled hit just before the interval as Liverpool tried to maintain a comeback.

The Reds No.7 might have further reduced the deficit just seconds after the restart, only for Harrison to react quickly and repel his low effort.

Morrison next dragged a shot off target having dribbled outside rather than inside, Wheatley looped a header off the woodwork from Jaydan Kamasons cross, and Michael Laffey side-footed a promising chance wide.

But another United goal flurry  three in 12 minutes  put the match way beyond Liverpool.

Wheatley wrapped up a treble with a calm strike from close range, Scanlon scampered in behind to fire home from inside the box, and Biancheri lifted a finish over Misciur after controlling Kamasons near-post cross.

Both teams had opportunities as the remaining time ticked away, and the visitors took two more.

Biancheri knocked in when Louis Jackson nodded a ball into the box back across the front of goal, and Missin later curled a 20-yarder into the top corner.

TEAM

Liverpool U18s: Misciur, Esdaille (Onanuga, 63), Evers, Pitt, Lucky (Furnell-Gill, 46), K. Kelly (Airoboma, 17), Morrison, Laffey, Sonni-Lambie (Young, 63), Ahmed, Bradshaw.

Unused sub: Morana.

NEXT UP

Liverpools U18s are back in action next Saturday (April 13) with a mini-derby against Everton. Kick-off at Finch Farm is 11am BST.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107055 on: April 6, 2024, 01:56:22 pm »
Full Time

Blackburn U 21  1  Liverpool U 21  0
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107056 on: April 6, 2024, 03:17:09 pm »
Sounds like the u16 got battered by United 5-1 too.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107057 on: April 6, 2024, 03:35:04 pm »
Carvalho doing very well.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107058 on: April 6, 2024, 04:43:06 pm »
No excuses for a 9-1 shitshow.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107059 on: April 6, 2024, 04:45:18 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on April  6, 2024, 01:30:05 pm

Liverpool U18s suffered a 9-1 defeat against their Manchester United counterparts at the Kirkby Academy on Saturday.

Unused sub: Morana.


Imagine the complex mix of emotions that dude is feeling...
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107060 on: April 9, 2024, 03:16:38 pm »
Calum Scanlon has signed a new, extended contract with Liverpool FC.

The 19-year-old, who joined the Reds from his hometown club Birmingham City in February 2021, is a left-back who has also played further forward in the Academy.

An England U19 international, Scanlon made his senior debut against Toulouse in the Europa League at Anfield in October and also played away at Union SG in December.

Elsewhere this season, he was an unused substitute for home Premier League fixtures against Everton and Brentford and cup ties with AFC Bournemouth and Southampton.

For the U21s this term, Scanlon was part of the team that secured their first victory against league opposition in the EFL Trophy, scoring in a 3-0 victory over Morecambe in September.

Scanlon signed his first professional contract in March 2022 and has now recommitted his future to the club.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107061 on: Today at 09:20:18 am »
Lucas Pitt has signed his first professional contract with Liverpool FC.

The 17-year-old from Formby has been with the Reds since the age of five and made his debut for the U18s as an U16 player last season.

Pitt, who can play at right-back or centre-back, has been a regular with Marc Bridge-Wilkinsons U18 group as a first-year scholar this season.

He has also featured for the U21s and been part of Liverpools FA Youth Cup team in 2023-24.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107062 on: Today at 09:21:46 am »
Watch Liverpool U21s' trip to Manchester United live on LFCTV and LFCTV GO from 7.25pm BST tonight.

Barry Lewtas' Reds travel to Old Trafford in Premier League 2 for a 7.30pm kick-off.

Subscribers can tune in to our live coverage, which begins five minutes before the match, on LFCTV and LFCTV GO
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107063 on: Today at 09:35:31 am »
Live: Manchester United v Liverpool U21

That's a bit unfair isn't it? How are Man Utd's first team supposed to beeat our u21's?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107064 on: Today at 06:47:11 pm »
Bajcetic on the bench tonight for the u21s.

#LFC U21s: Mrozek; Nallo, Williams, Pinnington, Miles; Davidson, Pilling, Koumas; Gordon, Kone-Doherty, Danns 
Subs: Poytress, Mabaya, Bajcetic, Frauendorf
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107065 on: Today at 07:18:19 pm »
The only stream i've found so far is fucking mutv,Ben Ibson,looks like a little scrote.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107066 on: Today at 07:19:32 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:47:11 pm
Bajcetic on the bench tonight for the u21s.

#LFC U21s: Mrozek; Nallo, Williams, Pinnington, Miles; Davidson, Pilling, Koumas; Gordon, Kone-Doherty, Danns 
Subs: Poytress, Mabaya, Bajcetic, Frauendorf

Also Harvey Blair
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107067 on: Today at 07:27:42 pm »
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107068 on: Today at 07:37:41 pm »
Kaide Gordon So Close To Opener
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107069 on: Today at 07:40:17 pm »
Unlucky that didn't roll in but a good start from us.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107070 on: Today at 07:45:59 pm »
Another Chance Gone
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107071 on: Today at 07:48:17 pm »
Mrozek have a dodgy couple of moments
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107072 on: Today at 07:52:58 pm »
1-0 Liverpool

Kone Doherty

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107073 on: Today at 07:58:43 pm »
Was really good from Danns for the goal
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107074 on: Today at 08:00:00 pm »
TKD for the left wing next season.  8)
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107075 on: Today at 08:16:39 pm »
Half Time & Liverpool Lead 1-0
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107076 on: Today at 08:37:10 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:58:43 pm
Was really good from Danns for the goal

Really shouldve played in the equivlalent first team games v the mancs  at some point given our lack of finishing
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107077 on: Today at 08:46:12 pm »
Bajcetic coming on
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107078 on: Today at 08:47:28 pm »
and Mabaya,nice.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107079 on: Today at 08:52:02 pm »
2-0!
