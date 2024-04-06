Liverpool U18s suffered a 9-1 defeat against their Manchester United counterparts at the Kirkby Academy on Saturday.



U18 Premier League North leaders United surged into a four-goal lead inside the opening 25 minutes, with James Scanlon, Ethan Wheatley (two) and Ethan Williams on target.



Joe Bradshaws excellent finish got the Reds on the scoresheet and there were several chances for the hosts to cut into the visitors lead early in the second half.



But Wheatley completed a hat-trick, Scanlon bagged his second of the day, substitute Gabriele Biancheri grabbed a double and Ashton Missin also found the net to extend the United advantage.



United made the more assured start to a game played amid stormy weather conditions and they opened the scoring before a full minute had elapsed.



Capitalising on free space in behind Liverpool to the right, when the ball was moved into the box it was clinically dispatched over Kornel Misciur by Scanlon.



Liverpool settled in the aftermath, though Wheatley could have got on the scoresheet  narrowly failing to connect with a low cross from yards out  before he did so twice in quick succession.



On 12, the Reds surrendered possession in their own half and Jacob Devaney fed a pass forward to Wheatley, who from the edge of the area reversed a firm finish inside the left post.



Wheatley swiftly got his second and the visitors third, driving through the right channel into the box and cracking a shot across Misciur into the opposite corner.



Liverpool also lost midfielder Kyle Kelly, who succumbed to a fitness issue that occurred before kick-off, and Misciur made good saves from Bendito Mantato and Wheatley to keep United at bay.



Their fourth goal arrived in minute 25, however. Williams moved through space in the middle and let fly with a long-range shot that swirled into the top left corner.



Mantato subsequently hit the post as the buoyant away side continued to carve out chances, but the Reds replied courtesy of Bradshaw just past the half-hour mark.



Kieran Morrisons through ball sent the forward into a one-on-one situation and Bradshaw produced a composed dink over the goalkeeper.



Morrison himself was thwarted by opposition keeper Elyh Harrison with an angled hit just before the interval as Liverpool tried to maintain a comeback.



The Reds No.7 might have further reduced the deficit just seconds after the restart, only for Harrison to react quickly and repel his low effort.



Morrison next dragged a shot off target having dribbled outside rather than inside, Wheatley looped a header off the woodwork from Jaydan Kamasons cross, and Michael Laffey side-footed a promising chance wide.



But another United goal flurry  three in 12 minutes  put the match way beyond Liverpool.



Wheatley wrapped up a treble with a calm strike from close range, Scanlon scampered in behind to fire home from inside the box, and Biancheri lifted a finish over Misciur after controlling Kamasons near-post cross.



Both teams had opportunities as the remaining time ticked away, and the visitors took two more.



Biancheri knocked in when Louis Jackson nodded a ball into the box back across the front of goal, and Missin later curled a 20-yarder into the top corner.



TEAM



Liverpool U18s: Misciur, Esdaille (Onanuga, 63), Evers, Pitt, Lucky (Furnell-Gill, 46), K. Kelly (Airoboma, 17), Morrison, Laffey, Sonni-Lambie (Young, 63), Ahmed, Bradshaw.



Unused sub: Morana.



NEXT UP



Liverpools U18s are back in action next Saturday (April 13) with a mini-derby against Everton. Kick-off at Finch Farm is 11am BST.