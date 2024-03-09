Great interview with some of our up and coming stars.Sorry, I don't know how to imbed!https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-J4I-WNZvnI&ab_channel=SkySportsFootball
Where was Jayden 😟
Got concussion (apparently from attempting assault according to some melts on here), imagine he wasn't cleared to play.
Oh I thought it was an interview after the Final not more recently 👍
Sorry! Thought you meant in a game...that'll teach me to look more closely hahahaBut yes he has concussion so perhaps why
Red Card For Jay Spearing 89'
Unlucky. It's all about experience though, he'll learn from it.
Ha, just seen the red card on the highlights. One of the most ridiculous I've ever seen.
Seeing 3 lads - Quansah, Bradley and now Clark - properly come through this season is pretty wildTodays call upsU21 Elliot, Morton QuansahU20 chambers Clark gordonU18 Nallo Danns nyoniJanos Czech mens first call upKoumas wales u21 firstAmazing
Jayden Danns has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool FC.The striker, who has been with the club since the age of eight, commits his future to the Reds after a memorable few weeks.Danns made his senior debut as a substitute against Luton Town in the Premier League last month and then helped Jürgen Klopps men win the League Cup final at Wembley.The 18-year-old again came off the bench in the Emirates FA Cup tie with Southampton and scored twice in front of the Kop to aid a 3-0 victory.Elsewhere this season, Danns has tallied 21 goals in all competitions at youth level for Liverpools U18 and U21 sides.
Elliott and Quansah need to politely tell England that theyre busy washing their hair.
