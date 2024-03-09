« previous next »
Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 12245281 times)

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106960 on: March 9, 2024, 03:55:50 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on March  9, 2024, 03:50:59 pm
Great interview with some of our up and coming stars.

Sorry, I don't know how to imbed!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-J4I-WNZvnI&ab_channel=SkySportsFootball


Don't worry I've no idea either  :-[
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106961 on: March 9, 2024, 04:02:43 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on March  9, 2024, 03:50:59 pm
Great interview with some of our up and coming stars.

Sorry, I don't know how to imbed!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-J4I-WNZvnI&ab_channel=SkySportsFootball

Great interview with all the young lads.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106962 on: March 9, 2024, 04:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on March  9, 2024, 03:50:59 pm
Great interview with some of our up and coming stars.

Sorry, I don't know how to imbed!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-J4I-WNZvnI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-J4I-WNZvnI</a>

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267540.msg8407364#msg8407364
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106963 on: March 9, 2024, 06:19:50 pm »
Where was Jayden 😟
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106964 on: March 9, 2024, 06:28:38 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March  9, 2024, 06:19:50 pm
Where was Jayden 😟

Got concussion (apparently from attempting assault according to some melts on here), imagine he wasn't cleared to play.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106965 on: March 9, 2024, 06:30:29 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on March  9, 2024, 03:50:59 pm
Great interview with some of our up and coming stars.

Sorry, I don't know how to imbed!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-J4I-WNZvnI&ab_channel=SkySportsFootball
Excellent.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106966 on: March 9, 2024, 06:33:27 pm »
Quote from: JP! on March  9, 2024, 06:28:38 pm
Got concussion (apparently from attempting assault according to some melts on here), imagine he wasn't cleared to play.

Oh I thought it was an interview after the Final not more recently 👍
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106967 on: March 9, 2024, 06:34:04 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March  9, 2024, 06:33:27 pm
Oh I thought it was an interview after the Final not more recently 👍

Sorry! Thought you meant in a game...that'll teach me to look more closely hahaha

But yes he has concussion so perhaps why
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106968 on: March 9, 2024, 06:37:51 pm »
Quote from: JP! on March  9, 2024, 06:34:04 pm
Sorry! Thought you meant in a game...that'll teach me to look more closely hahaha

But yes he has concussion so perhaps why

Ha my fault!  I should have quoted the video post rather than just asking where he was 🤦
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106969 on: March 10, 2024, 10:50:25 am »
PREMIER LEAGUE 2
SUN 10 MARCH  13:00

SELECT CAR LEASING STADIUM


Reading U 21
V
Liverpool U 21
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106970 on: March 10, 2024, 12:49:04 pm »
Reading V Liverpool
U 21 Fixture 1 PM

Mrozek , Davidson , Rhys Williams , Pinnington , Miles , Nyoni , Spearing , Pilling , Gordon , Musialowski , Kone Doherty ,
Subs
K,Kelly , O.G. Kelly , Pennington , Frauendorf
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106971 on: March 10, 2024, 01:51:28 pm »
Half Time  0-0
MATCH1ST HALF

Reading   -------- Liverpool
48% Ball possession 52%
3 Goal attempts 4
1 Shots on goal 2
2 Shots off goal 2
2 Corner kicks 5
2 Goalkeeper saves 1
0 Yellow cards 1 ( Jay Spearing )
41 Attacks 38
23 Dangerous Attacks 23
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106972 on: March 10, 2024, 02:33:01 pm »
Frauendorf on Kone Dohetry off 72'
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106973 on: March 10, 2024, 02:44:59 pm »
Kyle Kelly On /Tommy Pilling Off  84'
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106974 on: March 10, 2024, 02:49:08 pm »
Red Card For Jay Spearing  89'
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106975 on: March 10, 2024, 02:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on March 10, 2024, 02:49:08 pm
Red Card For Jay Spearing  89'

Unlucky. It's all about experience though, he'll learn from it.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106976 on: March 10, 2024, 02:50:55 pm »
Missed Penalty Reading 90+1'
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106977 on: March 10, 2024, 02:54:47 pm »
Finished 0-0
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106978 on: March 12, 2024, 05:11:39 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March 10, 2024, 02:50:15 pm
Unlucky. It's all about experience though, he'll learn from it.

Will he be suspended for the legends game in a few weeks?! Good to see Frauendorf back,i thought he'd been shipped out and i missed it, guess he was injured,Now where's Mabaya?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106979 on: March 13, 2024, 07:11:29 pm »
Was that Scanlon walking around on crutches at the end of the City game on Sunday?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106980 on: March 13, 2024, 09:07:00 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on March 10, 2024, 02:49:08 pm
Red Card For Jay Spearing  89'

Ha, just seen the red card on the highlights. One of the most ridiculous I've ever seen.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106981 on: March 14, 2024, 01:15:42 am »
I haven't been keeping up with this thread the way I used to, so I had no idea that Jay Spearing was actually playing matches for us. I know that means he's theoretically taking minutes from a youth player, but I still love it.

And now I'm receiving a vision...it's an indeterminate number of years in the future, and Amorim/Nagelsmann has just left after a successful spell at the club. I write out and submit a post...

You know, years back, if you had shown me the headline "Former Liverpool midfielder takes over Reds hotseat," this is not who I would have expected.

Eerie.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106982 on: Yesterday at 01:21:01 pm »
Seeing 3 lads - Quansah, Bradley and now Clark - properly come through this season is pretty wild

Todays call ups

U21 Elliot, Morton Quansah
U20 chambers Clark gordon
U18 Nallo Danns nyoni
Janos Czech mens first call up
Koumas wales u21 first

Amazing
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106983 on: Yesterday at 04:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on March 13, 2024, 09:07:00 pm
Ha, just seen the red card on the highlights. One of the most ridiculous I've ever seen.

NEWS

Jay Spearing's red card for Liverpool U21's rescinded
Academy coach Jay Spearing has had his red card from Liverpool U21s Premier League 2 fixture at Reading rescinded.

Spearing was penalised in the final minute of last weekends game for what was judged to be deliberate handball on the goalline, though footage later revealed the ball had in fact come off his knee.

The Reds sent an appeal to the Premier League and Spearing is now available to feature for the U21s in his player-coach role in Sundays home meeting with Manchester City.

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106984 on: Yesterday at 04:54:59 pm »
Jayden Danns has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool FC.

The striker, who has been with the club since the age of eight, commits his future to the Reds after a memorable few weeks.

Danns made his senior debut as a substitute against Luton Town in the Premier League last month and then helped Jürgen Klopps men win the League Cup final at Wembley.

The 18-year-old again came off the bench in the Emirates FA Cup tie with Southampton and scored twice in front of the Kop to aid a 3-0 victory.

Elsewhere this season, Danns has tallied 21 goals in all competitions at youth level for Liverpools U18 and U21 sides.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106985 on: Yesterday at 10:55:50 pm »
90 players have made there senior debut since klopp was manager

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106986 on: Today at 01:03:21 am »
Quote from: phil236849 on Yesterday at 01:21:01 pm
Seeing 3 lads - Quansah, Bradley and now Clark - properly come through this season is pretty wild

Todays call ups

U21 Elliot, Morton Quansah
U20 chambers Clark gordon
U18 Nallo Danns nyoni
Janos Czech mens first call up
Koumas wales u21 first

Amazing

Elliott and Quansah need to politely tell England that theyre busy washing their hair.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106987 on: Today at 07:44:36 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 04:54:59 pm
Jayden Danns has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool FC.

The striker, who has been with the club since the age of eight, commits his future to the Reds after a memorable few weeks.

Danns made his senior debut as a substitute against Luton Town in the Premier League last month and then helped Jürgen Klopps men win the League Cup final at Wembley.

The 18-year-old again came off the bench in the Emirates FA Cup tie with Southampton and scored twice in front of the Kop to aid a 3-0 victory.

Elsewhere this season, Danns has tallied 21 goals in all competitions at youth level for Liverpools U18 and U21 sides.

good financial move for danns and shows his confidence in his abilities

especially with klopp leaving and a new manager coming in. you can never be too sure of whats ahead.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106988 on: Today at 08:27:35 am »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 01:03:21 am
Elliott and Quansah need to politely tell England that theyre busy washing their hair.

England can fuck right off with that.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106989 on: Today at 09:37:09 am »
Watch Liverpool U18s' league clash with Leeds United live on LFCTV and LFCTV GO on Saturday lunchtime.

The young Reds return to action at the Kirkby Academy for an U18 Premier League North fixture that kicks off at 12pm GMT.

Live coverage of the match will be available for subscribers on LFCTV and LFCTV GO  from 11.55am.

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106990 on: Today at 12:01:50 pm »
Today's Line Up
Misciur , Airoboma , Pitt , Lucky , Evers , Kelly , Onanuga , Ahmed , Morrison , Sonni Lambie , Bradshaw ,
Subs
Hall ( GK), Cowley , Furnell Gill , Upton , Martin
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106991 on: Today at 12:09:27 pm »
Liverpool 0 Leeds 1
Pitt (OG) 6'
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106992 on: Today at 12:31:11 pm »
Liverpool 0 Leeds 2
McDonald 28
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106993 on: Today at 12:48:24 pm »
Liverpool 0 Leeds 3
Cotcher 45
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106994 on: Today at 01:09:44 pm »
Furnell Gill on For Lucky
