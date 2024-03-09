Great interview with some of our up and coming stars.Sorry, I don't know how to imbed!https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-J4I-WNZvnI&ab_channel=SkySportsFootball
Where was Jayden 😟
Got concussion (apparently from attempting assault according to some melts on here), imagine he wasn't cleared to play.
Oh I thought it was an interview after the Final not more recently 👍
Sorry! Thought you meant in a game...that'll teach me to look more closely hahahaBut yes he has concussion so perhaps why
Red Card For Jay Spearing 89'
Unlucky. It's all about experience though, he'll learn from it.
