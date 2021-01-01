« previous next »
Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 12234750 times)

Online Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106960 on: Yesterday at 03:55:50 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Yesterday at 03:50:59 pm
Great interview with some of our up and coming stars.

Sorry, I don't know how to imbed!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-J4I-WNZvnI&ab_channel=SkySportsFootball


Don't worry I've no idea either  :-[
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106961 on: Yesterday at 04:02:43 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Yesterday at 03:50:59 pm
Great interview with some of our up and coming stars.

Sorry, I don't know how to imbed!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-J4I-WNZvnI&ab_channel=SkySportsFootball

Great interview with all the young lads.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106962 on: Yesterday at 04:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Yesterday at 03:50:59 pm
Great interview with some of our up and coming stars.

Sorry, I don't know how to imbed!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-J4I-WNZvnI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-J4I-WNZvnI</a>

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267540.msg8407364#msg8407364
Online reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106963 on: Yesterday at 06:19:50 pm »
Where was Jayden 😟
Offline JP!

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106964 on: Yesterday at 06:28:38 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:19:50 pm
Where was Jayden 😟

Got concussion (apparently from attempting assault according to some melts on here), imagine he wasn't cleared to play.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106965 on: Yesterday at 06:30:29 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Yesterday at 03:50:59 pm
Great interview with some of our up and coming stars.

Sorry, I don't know how to imbed!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-J4I-WNZvnI&ab_channel=SkySportsFootball
Excellent.
Online reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106966 on: Yesterday at 06:33:27 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 06:28:38 pm
Got concussion (apparently from attempting assault according to some melts on here), imagine he wasn't cleared to play.

Oh I thought it was an interview after the Final not more recently 👍
Offline JP!

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106967 on: Yesterday at 06:34:04 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:33:27 pm
Oh I thought it was an interview after the Final not more recently 👍

Sorry! Thought you meant in a game...that'll teach me to look more closely hahaha

But yes he has concussion so perhaps why
Online reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106968 on: Yesterday at 06:37:51 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 06:34:04 pm
Sorry! Thought you meant in a game...that'll teach me to look more closely hahaha

But yes he has concussion so perhaps why

Ha my fault!  I should have quoted the video post rather than just asking where he was 🤦
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106969 on: Today at 10:50:25 am »
PREMIER LEAGUE 2
SUN 10 MARCH  13:00

SELECT CAR LEASING STADIUM


Reading U 21
V
Liverpool U 21
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106970 on: Today at 12:49:04 pm »
Reading V Liverpool
U 21 Fixture 1 PM

Mrozek , Davidson , Rhys Williams , Pinnington , Miles , Nyoni , Spearing , Pilling , Gordon , Musialowski , Kone Doherty ,
Subs
K,Kelly , O.G. Kelly , Pennington , Frauendorf
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106971 on: Today at 01:51:28 pm »
Half Time  0-0
MATCH1ST HALF

Reading   -------- Liverpool
48% Ball possession 52%
3 Goal attempts 4
1 Shots on goal 2
2 Shots off goal 2
2 Corner kicks 5
2 Goalkeeper saves 1
0 Yellow cards 1 ( Jay Spearing )
41 Attacks 38
23 Dangerous Attacks 23
