Youth and Under 23 Thread

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106760 on: February 4, 2024, 01:05:35 pm »
Almost a goal for Fulham

Sloppy Start


Fulham won 5-3 at the Academy earlier this season


Mostly Fulham so far
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106761 on: February 4, 2024, 01:07:44 pm »
We are messing around too much Fulham are pressing aggressively as well. Our players always seem so small by comparison.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106762 on: February 4, 2024, 01:11:01 pm »
Yet Another close call for our boys
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106763 on: February 4, 2024, 01:11:28 pm »
Another let off we haven't been able to get started Fulham are very athletic and fast.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106764 on: February 4, 2024, 01:18:43 pm »
Another chance for Fulham

Could be 3 - 0 to  Fulham
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106765 on: February 4, 2024, 01:24:43 pm »
We Keep giving the ball away in dangerous areas
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106766 on: February 4, 2024, 01:27:52 pm »
Getting the runaround, often through poor choices. Fortunately their finishing is as bad, so far
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106767 on: February 4, 2024, 01:28:06 pm »
First shot we've had this game. They have done their homework on us, piling players around Dougherty.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106768 on: February 4, 2024, 01:34:05 pm »
I have to say Fulham are a really good passing side play out from the back really well.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106769 on: February 4, 2024, 01:41:43 pm »
Good Effort By Danns There
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106770 on: February 4, 2024, 01:51:28 pm »
0-0 at Half Time
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106771 on: February 4, 2024, 01:54:20 pm »
Had the impression there may be significant benefit to have the wind in the second half
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106772 on: February 4, 2024, 01:56:00 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on February  4, 2024, 01:28:06 pm
First shot we've had this game. They have done their homework on us, piling players around Dougherty.

Do we need to spread more maybe
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106773 on: February 4, 2024, 02:09:42 pm »
2nd Half Under Way
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106774 on: February 4, 2024, 02:13:37 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on February  4, 2024, 01:56:00 pm
Do we need to spread more maybe

That would help, Fulham were very aggressive first half with their pressing. I'm not sure they can do it for ninety minutes though.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106775 on: February 4, 2024, 02:17:53 pm »
Koumas scores great play by Morrison.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106776 on: February 4, 2024, 02:18:08 pm »
GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL

LOUISSSSSSSSSSSSSSS   KOUMASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106777 on: February 4, 2024, 02:19:02 pm »
Morrison makes it 2! Great hit.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106778 on: February 4, 2024, 02:19:35 pm »
2-0 Morrison
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106779 on: February 4, 2024, 02:35:16 pm »
3-0 Danns
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106780 on: February 4, 2024, 02:35:21 pm »
What a goal by Danns, just smashed it.  ;D 3-0.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106781 on: February 4, 2024, 02:35:53 pm »
That was a stunning goal David Danns
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106782 on: February 4, 2024, 02:41:13 pm »
Kyle Kelley on for Michael Laffey
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106783 on: February 4, 2024, 02:44:11 pm »
Just seen the Morisson and Danns goals, Fuckin' Hell!  ;D

Xabi could make Danns into a monster.  ;D
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106784 on: February 4, 2024, 02:46:09 pm »
Kone-Doherty has been so much more influential this half.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106785 on: February 4, 2024, 02:53:17 pm »
Pennington on for Danns
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106786 on: February 4, 2024, 02:55:55 pm »
Very much a game of two halves. Misciur did well to keep us in it and 3 great goals
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106787 on: February 4, 2024, 02:56:38 pm »
The Fulham lad looks badly injured poor lad.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106788 on: February 4, 2024, 02:59:14 pm »
Sheffield United or Leeds United Away in Next Round
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106789 on: February 4, 2024, 03:05:30 pm »
great win for the young lads

will be interesting to see if danns can get on the bench for the fa cup game against watford or southampton
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106790 on: February 4, 2024, 03:05:55 pm »
Liverpool U18s moved through to the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals with a 3-0 defeat of Fulham at the Academy on Sunday.

Having survived an opening 45 minutes in which the visitors created a series of clear chances, the Reds were a different team after half-time and made their improvement count.

Lewis Koumas classy header got his side in front and they delivered another goal within seconds, Kieran Morrison finding the top corner emphatically.

Another opportunistic long-range Jayden Danns finish extended the lead and ensured Liverpool will be in the last eight of the competition, taking on either Sheffield United or Leeds United away from home.

The effectiveness of Fulhams high press was the key feature of the early stages and it led to a chance within three minutes.

Lemar Gordon cut out Michael Laffeys pass from the back and after the visitors worked the ball to the edge of the area, it was his low shot deflected wide.

Aaron Loupalo-Bi then carved out a strike for himself with a twisting dribble 20 yards from goal, though he followed suit by dragging his finish the wrong side of the left post.

Loupalo-Bi could have opened the scoring just past the quarter-hour as he partially stepped around Liverpool goalkeeper Kornel Misciur  but the shot was fluffed under pressure and the hosts cleared.

Still, Fulham continued to be the stronger threat and Jonathan Esengas excellent cross teed up Oliver Gofford at close range for a header that he could not get over and nodded too high.

Danns pinged a low free-kick that whistled past the far post six minutes before the interval, in what was the Reds closest effort of the half.

The away side were then denied by Misciur. Loupalo-Bi slid through a pass that got Gofford completely free one-on-one with the keeper, who stood up superbly to push a high shot over the crossbar.

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson will have demanded more from his Liverpool team and they emerged from the break with a more assured showing.

Only a crucial sliding block prevented Trey Nyoni from putting them in front on 51, the midfielder having stepped into shooting space yards out, from Trent Kone-Dohertys set-up.

And five minutes later, the Reds produced a quickfire double that irrevocably turned the momentum of the tie around.

Morrison was involved in both, with his arrowed cross from the right flank met with an outstanding Koumas header that the forward arced beyond the grasp of Marco Underwood.

Almost immediately from kick-off, Bridge-Wilkinsons boys marched into Fulham territory again and Morrison thundered a 20-yard finish into the top right corner for a 2-0 scoreline.

Liverpools confidence was naturally flowing now and they put the game to bed as the contest entered its 73rd minute.

Danns wrestled himself ahead of Luc De Fougerolles to reach Morrisons header into the opposition half, and he spotted the goalkeeper out of position before lashing in goal three from around 25 yards.

A fourth might have come  Underwoods save keeping out Koumas blast and Danns then just unable to connect with Kone-Dohertys delivery across goal  but the Reds had done enough to continue their Youth Cup journey.

TEAM

Misciur, Davidson, Pinnington, Pitt, Nallo, Laffey (K. Kelly, 78), Kone-Doherty, Morrison, Danns (Pennington, 90+1), Nyoni, Koumas.

Unused subs: Morana, Enahoro-Marcus, Giblin, Gyimah, Figueroa.

NEXT UP

The U18s are back in league action when Blackburn Rovers visit the Academy next Saturday for an 11am GMT kick-off that will be live on LFCTV GO.

By then, the Reds will know their next Youth Cup opponents  Sheffield United and Leeds play their fifth-round tie on Wednesday.

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106791 on: February 4, 2024, 03:40:14 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on February  4, 2024, 02:55:55 pm
Very much a game of two halves. Misciur did well to keep us in it and 3 great goals

As I said at HT, really think the wind was a big factor.we exploited the advantage better, and defended the handicap better
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106792 on: February 4, 2024, 08:41:54 pm »
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106793 on: February 4, 2024, 08:44:15 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February  4, 2024, 08:41:54 pm
Found some highlights.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FxDy3l-ItEk&t=4s

Three great goals. Second is probably the pick of them but the first one is my favourite, feels like a Liverpool goal if I've ever seen one. Simple and brilliant in its execution.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106794 on: February 5, 2024, 03:50:51 pm »
Ive seen Luke Chambers play a couple of times on loan at Wigan recently and hes been very good.
Played every game since the start of his loan, not only picking up valuable experience, but hes been one of Wigans best players.
I know the club monitor his progress and Im sure hell be getting positive reports.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106795 on: February 6, 2024, 04:52:37 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/68209616

Nice piece with Trent and Alex Inglethorpe on academy football and life for those that don't make it to the first team

Trent has been pushing this After Academy setup for those who are let go from foot all and don't make it professionally
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106796 on: Yesterday at 04:46:05 pm »
Jayden Danns and Trey Nyoni in first-team training today.  :D



Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106797 on: Yesterday at 08:53:53 pm »
Been wondering who Morisson reminds me of .... Harry Kewell ?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106798 on: Today at 10:56:14 am »
Watch Liverpool U18s' league clash with Blackburn Rovers live on LFCTV and LFCTV GO on Saturday.

The Reds host Rovers at the Kirkby Academy in an 11am GMT kick-off, with our live coverage beginning five minutes earlier.

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106799 on: Today at 11:12:55 am »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 08:53:53 pm
Been wondering who Morisson reminds me of .... Harry Kewell ?

Good shout. He has magic in that left foot of his.
