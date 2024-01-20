Quansah isnt a Gerrard Fowler or Owen level talent, thats Trent and maybe even Bajcetic if including the recent graduates . Quansah would be in line with Carra, can still end up a world class player like I would say Carra was for a couple years but not a prodigious talent who was good enough to play for the first team age 18-19 like the aforementioned.



IMO centre backs are different, as they have very different development curves from any other outfield players bar keepers I would argue.Quansah might not have had the hype and quality of performance like a Colwill did, but to me it's more about attributes, and Quansah actually has them. Miles more natural talent than someone like Carra. Only thing he's lacking is elite pace, but he's otherwise physically perfect, he's very good on the ball, and arguably the most important mental attribute for a CB, calmness under pressure, he 100% has got. Only thing's for him to work on, are the basic things young CB's need to work on which are mental errors, and also ensuring he perfects his positional play given he won't have the speed to recover from mistakes like our other non Matip CB's have. If he does that, he's gonna be a world class CB for far longer than Carra was.