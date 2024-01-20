« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2663 2664 2665 2666 2667 [2668]   Go Down

Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 12102937 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,340
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106680 on: Yesterday at 12:12:18 am »
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,477
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106681 on: Yesterday at 12:49:03 am »
Youtube highlights almost 10 minutes long

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=udc3OigAXOQ
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,860
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106682 on: Yesterday at 09:01:26 am »
Quote from: Kadafi on January 20, 2024, 08:37:28 pm
Danns looks like he has what it takes to make it as a Centre Forward - Height, Pace, Two good feet, impressive link-up play.

He's really pushed on from last year, if he can physically develop to seal with the demands of the Senior game he could have a top-flight career.

Finally. A genuine no.9 who will finally come through? Seems like we have players through the years coming through in every position bar the no.9 spot
Logged

Offline Dundalis

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106683 on: Yesterday at 09:27:15 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on January 19, 2024, 01:49:38 am
Quansah isnt a Gerrard Fowler or Owen level talent, thats Trent and maybe even Bajcetic if including the recent graduates . Quansah would be in line with Carra, can still end up a world class player like I would say Carra was for a couple years but not a prodigious talent who was good enough to play for the first team age 18-19 like the aforementioned.
IMO centre backs are different, as they have very different development curves from any other outfield players bar keepers I would argue.

Quansah might not have had the hype and quality of performance like a Colwill did, but to me it's more about attributes, and Quansah actually has them. Miles more natural talent than someone like Carra. Only thing he's lacking is elite pace, but he's otherwise physically perfect, he's very good on the ball, and arguably the most important mental attribute for a CB, calmness under pressure, he 100% has got. Only thing's for him to work on, are the basic things young CB's need to work on which are mental errors, and also ensuring he perfects his positional play given he won't have the speed to recover from mistakes like our other non Matip CB's have. If he does that, he's gonna be a world class CB for far longer than Carra was.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:31:08 am by Dundalis »
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106684 on: Yesterday at 09:28:54 am »
For anyone who missed the game it's being repeated at 10am on lfctv 👍
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,133
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106685 on: Yesterday at 09:37:37 am »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Yesterday at 09:01:26 am
Finally. A genuine no.9 who will finally come through? Seems like we have players through the years coming through in every position bar the no.9 spot

I really like the look of Danns. Of course, still a long way to go, but all the attributes are there ...
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,351
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106686 on: Yesterday at 09:40:50 am »
I like Danns too, but the big question is whether he's still as effective when playing against men and his physicality isn't a difference maker.  But he has everything you'd need for a modern centre forward.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,683
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106687 on: Yesterday at 09:48:50 am »
Nyoni was superb also.  Everything about him screamed level above.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,979
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106688 on: Yesterday at 10:12:44 am »
Danns maturing into quality by the looks of it, hell of a free kick! Looks big, strong and quick to boot
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,671
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106689 on: Yesterday at 10:15:23 am »
It should be noted that Nyoni, Pinnington and goalkeeper Misciur are only 16 year olds. Obviously Nyoni stands out but I thought Pinnington and Misciur looked so confident for there ages.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline kop306

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106690 on: Yesterday at 11:02:56 am »
great performance from the lads

some serious talent there
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,973
  • Seis Veces
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106691 on: Yesterday at 01:18:29 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on Yesterday at 09:48:50 am
Nyoni was superb also.  Everything about him screamed level above.

Yeah, he does give that impression, can see why they brought him in and the fact he's already been around the first team squad a few times bodes well.

The most impressive of the attacking players for me is Kone Doherty, another one they'll definitely have high hopes for, great to see Koumas and Danns scoring so regularly though, hope they can make the step up.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,821
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106692 on: Yesterday at 03:14:50 pm »

Nyonni and Kone Doherty look the best, feel like Koumas doesnt have the athleticism to go to the next level up, hes a good penalty box player but not much more, Danns will end up in midfield IMO
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106693 on: Today at 12:14:38 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 03:14:50 pm
Nyonni and Kone Doherty look the best, feel like Koumas doesnt have the athleticism to go to the next level up, hes a good penalty box player but not much more, Danns will end up in midfield IMO
Koumas looked athletic enough on the last goal!  His dad though, now there was a player that was a booster of athleticism away from being a top, top player.
Logged

Online Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,394
  • return of the king
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106694 on: Today at 11:47:19 am »
Not sure if its been mentioned but Luke Chambers was MOTM in his debut at the weekend. Left centre back in a back 3. Nice little assist as well.
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106695 on: Today at 12:37:20 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 11:47:19 am
Not sure if its been mentioned but Luke Chambers was MOTM in his debut at the weekend. Left centre back in a back 3. Nice little assist as well.

Seems like an intelligent choice of team to move to if hes going to play left side of a back 3. Good learning for tucking in from left back whilst our right back inverts into midfield.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline Kadafi

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 57
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106696 on: Today at 01:18:53 pm »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Yesterday at 09:01:26 am
Finally. A genuine no.9 who will finally come through? Seems like we have players through the years coming through in every position bar the no.9 spot

It has definitely been too long, but we've had a few who may have broken through if not for injury - typically an ACL   >:(
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,760
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106697 on: Today at 01:24:03 pm »
Quote from: Dundalis on Yesterday at 09:27:15 am
IMO centre backs are different, as they have very different development curves from any other outfield players bar keepers I would argue.

Quansah might not have had the hype and quality of performance like a Colwill did, but to me it's more about attributes, and Quansah actually has them. Miles more natural talent than someone like Carra. Only thing he's lacking is elite pace, but he's otherwise physically perfect, he's very good on the ball, and arguably the most important mental attribute for a CB, calmness under pressure, he 100% has got. Only thing's for him to work on, are the basic things young CB's need to work on which are mental errors, and also ensuring he perfects his positional play given he won't have the speed to recover from mistakes like our other non Matip CB's have. If he does that, he's gonna be a world class CB for far longer than Carra was.

It's a good point, and I think Virgil even said as much when speaking about his development. Van Dijk wasn't that prodigious as a teen. When he went to Celtic, they knew they had a player but even then, I saw him get schooled by Inverness Caley Thistle in a cup game once.

Perhaps the closest I've seen to a prodigious teenage centre back is our own Joe Gomez. He's still sublime, I wonder what he'd be if he wasn't injury prone. Certainly would be England's best defender by far.... actually scratch that, he probably is still the best, but then they have that fool in charge of England.

Where Quansah is is very encouraging though.

Logged

Offline Kadafi

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 57
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106698 on: Today at 01:28:53 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:40:50 am
I like Danns too, but the big question is whether he's still as effective when playing against men and his physicality isn't a difference maker.  But he has everything you'd need for a modern centre forward.

Here's the thing, the aspects of his game that have impressed me and I've found encouraging, have little to nothing to do with his size, such as his link play on the ground, finishing with both feet, driving with the ball and cutting in, etc. He could well have come away with a hattrick & 2 assists had it not been for a terrific save & some last-ditch defending.

If he can continue his physical growth & strength, all these abilities will help at the next level.
Logged

Offline dakid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,708
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106699 on: Today at 07:51:41 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January 18, 2024, 03:45:59 pm
Elliott isn't really an academy player though, is he.  What's the criteria for this?
Criteria is it's sky sports so it must be sensationalised.

Both elliot and doak had already played first team football before they joined us. U21 football isn't academy football when you have people like Spearing and Mcshane playing games.

Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,581
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106700 on: Today at 08:37:05 pm »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Yesterday at 09:01:26 am
Finally. A genuine no.9 who will finally come through? Seems like we have players through the years coming through in every position bar the no.9 spot

Brewster and Stewart were good prospects but battered by bad injuries at key stages of development.

Cannonier was doing well last season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,821
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106701 on: Today at 08:59:40 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:14:38 am
Koumas looked athletic enough on the last goal!  His dad though, now there was a player that was a booster of athleticism away from being a top, top player.

thats my fear for him, he will definitely make it as a pro but at the top level you need to be a world class athlete
Logged

Online phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,683
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106702 on: Today at 10:24:01 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 11:47:19 am
Not sure if its been mentioned but Luke Chambers was MOTM in his debut at the weekend. Left centre back in a back 3. Nice little assist as well.

My fear for him is that he is not defensively dominant enough to be a CB for us and not attacking enough to be a LB for us but I think he was pretty nervous when he got first team minutes so lets see
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 2663 2664 2665 2666 2667 [2668]   Go Up
« previous next »
 