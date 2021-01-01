« previous next »
Online Hazell

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106640 on: Today at 06:31:10 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 06:09:02 pm
3-1, Koumas x2 and Kone Doherty. The attack at all levels of Liverpool FC is very impressive.

Damn, had to turn it off at 1-1. Will check out the highlights later. Thanks for the update
Offline Brain Potter

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106641 on: Today at 06:38:48 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 04:52:41 pm
Chambers assist for Wigan

He had a really good game.
His assist was top notch.
Looks a good player.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106642 on: Today at 06:50:19 pm »
Five now, Danns. Absolutely battered them. According to Lewis Bower on twitter this Arsenal side is meant to have really good players in the side too. Managed by Jack Wilshere.
Offline Samie

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106643 on: Today at 06:52:55 pm »
Danns is an out and out #9. If he keeps this up next season he could be in and around the first team.,
Online Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106644 on: Today at 06:55:15 pm »
Wow what a free kick. Some performance this and didnt look like to was going to go like this at 1-1. Unbelievable pieces of defending from Davidson to swing it out way then
Online Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106645 on: Today at 06:56:37 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 06:50:19 pm
Five now, Danns. Absolutely battered them. According to Lewis Bower on twitter this Arsenal side is meant to have really good players in the side too. Managed by Jack Wilshere.
Nwaneri and Skelly are really good. Nwaneri was running it at 1-1. Also have the u16 who scored 10? Against us starting for them
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106646 on: Today at 06:56:54 pm »
6-1 now, Danns free kick
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106647 on: Today at 07:00:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:52:55 pm
Danns is an out and out #9. If he keeps this up next season he could be in and around the first team.,

Would love a young local goalscorer coming through the ranks. Get him alongside Trent and Curtis and start building a scouse spine  :D
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106648 on: Today at 07:02:48 pm »
What's happening with Musialowski? He looked promising a little while back iirc.
Online Lycan

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106649 on: Today at 07:03:59 pm »
Absolutely battering Arsenal here. Good to see.
Offline phil236849

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106650 on: Today at 07:05:10 pm »
Quote from: KennyDaggers on Today at 04:07:41 pm
I dont rate these 18s.


How about 6-1 vs Arsenal
Offline Samie

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106651 on: Today at 07:07:35 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 07:05:10 pm
How about 6-1 vs Arsenal

 ;D

I was going to bring it up at 3-1 but thought better of it.  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106652 on: Today at 07:08:52 pm »


Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106653 on: Today at 07:10:04 pm »
Offline phil236849

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106654 on: Today at 07:15:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:07:35 pm
;D

I was going to bring it up at 3-1 but thought better of it.  ;D

You dont get better gifts!
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106655 on: Today at 07:22:18 pm »
Just had a first glance at some Jayden Danns clips to see what he's like.

DAYUM!
Offline Samie

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106656 on: Today at 07:24:21 pm »
7-1 Koumas hattrick
Offline Samie

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106657 on: Today at 07:28:48 pm »
FT 7-1

 ;D
Online Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106658 on: Today at 07:30:23 pm »
Koumas MOTM even before the hattrick. Think he resembles Jota the most of the first team players, deceptively good dribbler and great goal scorer. Will be interesting to see what level he ends up at
Online Lycan

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106659 on: Today at 07:35:22 pm »
We've got some really, really good youngsters coming through now. I just hope Jurgen extends his contract for another couple of years so that he can bring them through.
Online Thepooloflife

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106660 on: Today at 07:37:49 pm »
Absolutely brilliant performance - keep it up lads.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106661 on: Today at 07:38:54 pm »
Hell of a freekick by Danns...Gerrard'esque..
corker
Online Thepooloflife

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106662 on: Today at 07:40:02 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:35:22 pm
We've got some really, really good youngsters coming through now. I just hope Jurgen extends his contract for another couple of years so that he can bring them through.
Agreed - the forwards speak for themselves, but I like the look of the 16 year old Nyoni in midfield.
Online newterp

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106663 on: Today at 07:46:48 pm »
Who has highlights?
Online DangerScouse

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106664 on: Today at 07:53:55 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:03:59 pm
Absolutely battering Arsenal here. Good to see.

Great stuff. What age group was it, where they battered us recently?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106665 on: Today at 07:54:58 pm »
Is Koumas a descendent of Jason?
Offline Samie

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106666 on: Today at 07:55:41 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:53:55 pm
Great stuff. What age group was it, where they battered us recently?

Under 16.
Offline Samie

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106667 on: Today at 07:56:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:54:58 pm
Is Koumas a descendent of Jason?

Yes, his son mate.  :D
Online Coolie High

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106668 on: Today at 07:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:30:23 pm
Koumas MOTM even before the hattrick. Think he resembles Jota the most of the first team players, deceptively good dribbler and great goal scorer. Will be interesting to see what level he ends up at

Pissed i miss this game, who was the best performer for you outside of Koumas?
Online DangerScouse

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106669 on: Today at 08:03:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:55:41 pm
Under 16.

Cheers Samie ya bollox. Well in Junior Reds!
Offline Samie

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106670 on: Today at 08:03:30 pm »
