3-1, Koumas x2 and Kone Doherty. The attack at all levels of Liverpool FC is very impressive.
Chambers assist for Wigan
Five now, Danns. Absolutely battered them. According to Lewis Bower on twitter this Arsenal side is meant to have really good players in the side too. Managed by Jack Wilshere.
Danns is an out and out #9. If he keeps this up next season he could be in and around the first team.,
I dont rate these 18s.
How about 6-1 vs Arsenal
I was going to bring it up at 3-1 but thought better of it.
We've got some really, really good youngsters coming through now. I just hope Jurgen extends his contract for another couple of years so that he can bring them through.
Absolutely battering Arsenal here. Good to see.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Great stuff. What age group was it, where they battered us recently?
Is Koumas a descendent of Jason?
Koumas MOTM even before the hattrick. Think he resembles Jota the most of the first team players, deceptively good dribbler and great goal scorer. Will be interesting to see what level he ends up at
